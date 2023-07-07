The Countdown Begins! World Aquatics Championships 2023 Fukuoka

The World Aquatics Championships, a gathering of world-class athletes, will be held over 17 days in Fukuoka, from Friday, July 14th to Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

Equally important as the Olympics in the realm of competitive swimming, the World Aquatics Championships will showcase six disciplines: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. These events will unfold across four venues within Fukuoka city: Marine Messe Fukuoka Halls A and B, Seaside Momochi Beach Park, and the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool.

Especially noteworthy are the swimming competitions, where world records may be broken, and this event will be closely watched as a precursor to the Olympics. The Championships are organized by the World Aquatics, formerly known as the FINA (International Swimming Federation) until its renaming in 2022.

Following the close of the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, the World Aquatics Masters Championships, which attracts swimming enthusiasts from around the world, will immediately follow. This subsequent event, held from August 2nd over ten days, will take place across the island of Kyushu, with approximately 10,000 participants from around 100 countries and regions competing in five categories: swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming.

Over the course of nearly a month, from July 14th to August 11th, thousands will flock to Fukuoka and Kyushu, including around 2,400 top athletes from approximately 200 countries and regions, related officials, media, and swimming enthusiasts for both the World Swimming Championships and the World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championships. It presents a fantastic opportunity for interaction and enjoying local events, enriching everyone’s stay in Kyushu.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the exciting high diving events in person at the Seaside Momochi venue!

See it live!

The high diving venue at Seaside Momochi Beach Park is truly a must-see! In this scored competition, athletes dive from heights of up to 27m, aiming to flawlessly execute their pre-declared maneuvers within the fleeting three-second span it takes to enter the water feet-first. Regarded as one of the world’s oldest extreme sports, high diving has been recognized as an official event since the Barcelona Championships in 2013.

Hospitality Events

Throughout the duration of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, Fukuoka will come alive with a variety of hospitality events welcoming all attendees. In addition, there will be special promotions on offer – simply show your viewing ticket to partake.

Related Events：https://www.fina-fukuoka2022.org/news/category/category0001.html

World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023

Dates: July 14th – July 30th, 2023

Purchase Viewing Tickets: https://www.fina-fukuoka2022.org/ticket/

Access Map for Fukuoka venues (English PDF)

Venues:

Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

Location: 7-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

Events: Swimming, Artistic Swimming

Description: Swimming events include freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, as well as individual medley and relays. Artistic swimming comprises solo, duet, mixed duet, and team routines, including acrobatic elements.

Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B

Location: 2-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Water Polo

Description: Water Polo is a combative water sport where two teams of seven (including one goalkeeper each) compete to score goals in a pool. The tournament will host 16 male and 16 female teams.

Fukuoka Prefectural Pool

Location: 2-1-3 Higashi-Hirao Park, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Diving

Description: Competitions include springboard and platform diving, synchronized diving, and high diving, all of which test an athlete’s skill in executing maneuvers before entering the water.

Seaside Momochi Beach Park

Location: 2 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Events: Open Water Swimming, High Diving

Description: Open water swimming, often referred to as the “water marathon”, is a long-distance swimming competition held in natural water bodies such as the sea, rivers, and lakes. Competitions include 5km, 10km, and 6km relay races. High diving, introduced in the 2013 World Championships, involves athletes diving into the water from a 20m platform for women and a 27m platform for men. The jump to water takes a thrilling 3 seconds!

World Aquatics Masters Championships – Kyushu 2023

Dates: August 2nd – August 11th, 2023

https://www.fina-fukuoka2022.org/en/masters/venues.html

Access Map for Fukuoka venues (English PDF)

Venues:

– Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

Location: 7-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Swimming

– Sogo Nishi Civic Pool

Location: 1-4-1 Nishino-oka, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Swimming

– Fukuoka Prefectural Pool

Location: 2-1-3 Higashi-Hirao Park, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Diving

– Seaside Momochi Beach Park

Location: 2 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Event: Open Water Swimming

– Kumamoto City General Indoor Pool (Aqua Dome Kumamoto)

Location: 2-1-1 Arao, Minami-ku, Kumamoto City

Event: Water Polo

– Kagoshima City Kamoike Park Swimming Pool

Location: 2-31-3 Kamoike, Kagoshima City

Event: Artistic Swimming