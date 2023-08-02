World Aquatics Masters Championships 2023 Kyushu Competition

From August 2 (Wed.) to August 11 (Fri.), 2023, the “World Aquatics Masters Championships 2023 Kyushu Tournament” will be held. About 100 countries and regions, and approximately 10,000 participants are expected for this competition, which will take place in the three cities of Fukuoka, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima.

This swimming competition, known as the Masters, is typically held every two years following the World Aquatics Championships. The athletes compete in age categories divided into 5-year increments, with many aiming to beat their personal bests, and there are also many who see the event as an opportunity for international interaction and camaraderie. Moreover, competitions at each venue can be watched for free by anyone.

World Aquatics Masters Championships 2023 Kyushu Tournament

• Duration: 8/2 (Wed.) to 8/11 (Fri.), 2023

• Competitions: 5 Types (Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Artistic Swimming, Open Water Swimming)

• Venues: 6 locations (4 places within Fukuoka City, inside Kumamoto City, within Kagoshima City)

Swimming (8/5~11 / Start 9:30)

Marine Messe Fukuoka A Hall, Fukuoka City General West Civic Pool

Diving (8/2~7 / Start 11:00)

Fukuoka Prefectural Comprehensive Pool

Open Water Swimming (8/2~3 / Start 8:30)

Seaside Momochi Beach Park

Water Polo (8/5~11 / Start 9:00)

Aqua Dome Kumamoto (2-1-1 Arao, Minami Ward, Kumamoto City, Kumamoto)

Artistic Swimming (8/5~11 / Start 9:00)

Kamoike Park Swimming Pool (2-31-3 Kamoike, Kagoshima City, Kagoshima)

Athletes participating in the Masters must register at the Accreditation Center (AD Center) before competing. The Fukuoka AD Center will feature special booths for tourism information for the three host cities (Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Kagoshima), as well as guidance and sales of transportation passes connecting these cities.

Traveling between these three cities in Kyushu is possible via Shinkansen (bullet train) or bus, with travel times of approximately 1.5 hours from Fukuoka to Kagoshima and 50 minutes from Fukuoka to Kumamoto by Shinkansen. Day trips are feasible, but overnight stays are recommended to enjoy unique regional attractions like volcanoes, hot springs, and castles. Various unlimited ride passes and special passes for foreign visitors are available for convenient travel around Kyushu.

For transportation passes: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/convenient-transportation-passes/

For Kyushu tourism information: https://fukuoka-kyushu-travel.com/

Promotions will also be available, where presenting your tournament-related pass (AD card) at restaurants and commercial facilities in Fukuoka City will entitle you to special discounts, including reduced admission fees, complimentary toasting drinks, and other varying benefits. Please enjoy these discounts while dining, sightseeing, or shopping in Fukuoka City.

For special discount information:

• Limited-Time Offer! Special Benefits at Restaurants

• Additional Benefits and Discounts

Fukuoka Accreditation Center (AD Center)

• Address: 14-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, Hakata Port International Terminal

• Open: 7/30 to 8/11

• Hours: 8:00~19:00 (7/30 to 8/5), 9:00~17:00 (8/6 to 8/11)

A simple ceremony for participants will be held at each venue on the day of the competition (or the day before), except on the final day of competition.

World Aquatics Masters Championships Ceremonies:

8/2 (Wed.)

• Open Water Swimming – Seaside Momochi Beach Park

• Diving – Fukuoka Prefectural Comprehensive Pool

8/4 (Fri.)

• Swimming – Marine Messe Fukuoka A Hall

8/5 (Sat.)

• Water Polo – Kumamoto City Comprehensive Indoor Pool (Aquadome Kumamoto)

• Artistic Swimming – Kagoshima City Kamoike Park Swimming Pool

Accreditation Centers (AD Center) Information:

Kumamoto: Aquadome Kumamoto

• 2-1-1 Arao, Minami Ward, Kumamoto City

• Open: 8/3 to 8/11

Kagoshima: Kamoike Park Swimming Pool

• 2-31-3 Kamoike, Kagoshima City

• Open: 8/3 to 8/11

World Aquatics Masters Championships Official Program (in both Japanese and English)

https://www.fina-fukuoka2022.org/common/img/masters/entry/official.pdf