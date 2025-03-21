Yakushima Adventure: 3-Night Nature Escape from Fukuoka

My partner Emiko and I just returned from a fantastic three-night soft-adventure getaway to Yakushima—and we’d love to share our itinerary and experiences. Our hope is to inspire both Fukuoka residents and visitors to take advantage of JAL’s incredibly convenient daily direct flights, operated by JAC (Japan Air Commuter) on eco-friendly propeller aircraft, whisking you to this natural paradise in just over an hour. Believe us—it’s truly amazing and not to be missed!

Our goal was simple: experience as much outdoor fun as possible. We planned a full-day hike among Yakushima’s legendary ancient cedar trees, a half-day cycling tour, a leisurely kayak trip, a museum visit, distillery tour, scenic stops, and lots of delicious local food.

But first, a quick introduction to Yakushima…

Yakushima, part of Kagoshima Prefecture, is a roughly circular island situated about 135 kilometers south of Kagoshima City. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it ranks among Japan’s greatest natural treasures. The pristine wilderness is famous for its ancient cedar trees, dramatic mountain peaks, lush forests, abundant wildlife—and, increasingly, its impressive food scene and diverse accommodation options.

On this fourth visit since 2016, we were pleasantly surprised to find numerous new gourmet spots and Airbnb-style lodgings—clear signs that Yakushima has evolved beyond being just an outdoor adventure destination. The island now blends untouched nature seamlessly with modern comforts, offering a genuinely refreshing escape from city life.

Despite its modest size—just over 500 square kilometers, with a circumference of approximately 130 kilometers—Yakushima boasts stunningly diverse terrain. Aptly nicknamed the “Alps of the Ocean,” the island rises dramatically from the sea, crowned by mountain peaks surpassing 1,800 meters, including Kyushu’s tallest summit, Mt. Miyanoura (1,936 m). This sharp elevation change creates distinct climatic zones ranging from subtropical coastlines to cool-temperate forests—all within one compact, remarkable island.

Yakushima is famously rainy. Locals joke it rains “35 days a month,” and after experiencing daily showers ourselves, it certainly felt true! But don’t worry—the rain quickly became part of Yakushima’s charm, nourishing its lush forests and crystal-clear rivers. Of course, it doesn’t rain constantly everywhere, but they say there’s almost always rain falling somewhere on the island each day!

In 1993, Yakushima became one of Japan’s first natural UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Today, roughly one-fifth of the island’s forests fall under protection, preserving approximately 1,900 plant species, including 94 unique varieties found nowhere else on Earth.

Yakushima’s ancient cedar trees—known as “Yakusugi”—are iconic. The most famous is the awe-inspiring Jomonsugi, estimated to be between 2,000 and 7,200 years old. However, a highlight of our trip was visiting the lesser-known and far less crowded Yamato-sugi, a magnificent cedar believed to be 3,000–4,000 years old. These enchanting forests famously inspired Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpiece, Princess Mononoke.

Nick and Emiko at the base of the legend, Yamato-sugi. Huge!

For those who prefer gentler walks, Yakusugiland offers easy-to-follow paths winding through stunning, moss-covered cedar groves, along tranquil rivers, and past scenic viewpoints. The entry fee is just ¥500, which includes access to clearly marked trails suitable for all fitness levels, along with free parking and restrooms.

Our Itinerary – A Recommended Course

Day 1

We flew from Fukuoka Airport aboard Japan Airlines affiliate JAC flight JAL3672, landing just 70 minutes later on Yakushima. After picking up our compact rental car (highly recommended, and less than ¥25,000 for four days), we immediately set out to explore. With limited public transport options, renting a car provided complete freedom to enjoy the island at our own pace.

Our first stop was the Yakusugi Museum, a perfect place to learn about the ancient cedar trees we’d encounter on our big hike. The fascinating exhibits (even the floors are made from cedar!) provided important context and insight into Yakushima’s forests. It’s also an ideal indoor attraction for rainy days.

Nearby, we visited Hombo Shuzo’s Yakushima Aging Cellar and the Densho-gura Shochu Distillery. We learned how whisky is uniquely aged in Yakushima’s warm, humid climate, and enjoyed tasting delicious handcrafted sweet-potato shochu made in traditional earthenware pots. This stop is highly recommended—rain or shine!

When the rain eased, we visited Senpiro Falls, a stunning waterfall plunging dramatically down a 60-meter granite gorge. Easily accessible by a short walk from the parking area, it’s an ideal spot for capturing impressive photos of Yakushima’s natural beauty.

Our final stop before dinner was the Nakama Banyan Tree, a uniquely shaped banyan whose thick, intertwined aerial roots form an impressive, gate-like appearance—truly a mesmerizing sight.

Dinner at Shisei Doudou was a real highlight of the day. Opened in late 2024 by a young chef who relocated to Yakushima in search of better fishing grounds, this stylish new spot is a great example of the island’s emerging culinary scene. The multi-course meal featured beautifully crafted Chinese-fusion dishes, each thoughtfully prepared to highlight the flavors of fresh, local ingredients. It was creative, refined, and truly memorable—an exciting glimpse of where Yakushima’s food culture is headed.

Day 2

We stayed at Alaska Hotel, one of Yakushima’s comfortable new Airbnb-style lodgings. Located above a donut shop (open Thu–Sun), the spacious, well-equipped room included tasty breakfasts (sandwiches or onigiri and fresh drip coffee)—perfect fuel for an early hike.

We chose the Yamato-sugi Hiking Course, my fourth major hike on Yakushima, having previously climbed Mt. Miyanoura and Mt. Kuromi. Given the cloudy forecast, we skipped the mountain peaks and opted instead for this immersive, eight-kilometer, seven-hour round-trip trek deep into Yakushima’s UNESCO World Heritage-designated forests.

Starting from Yakusugi Land, the Ishizuka Trail (rated Level 3/5 for physical fitness and Level E for difficulty) requires some hiking experience. We strongly recommend hiring a local guide to navigate safely and fully appreciate this incredible ecosystem. Our guide was Junichi Aida, a knowledgeable local fluent in English, with over 20 years of guiding experience.

The highlight of the trail is undoubtedly the stunning Yamato-sugi cedar tree, standing quietly majestic in its moss-covered valley. We encountered no other hikers throughout the entire day, creating an exceptionally peaceful experience in this ancient, untouched forest.

The Yakushima macaque, an adorable subspecies of the Japanese macaque, is found exclusively on Yakushima Island—so keep an eye out for these cute locals!

Day 3

After another excellent breakfast, we met up with local guide Taro Watanabe of Sangaku Taro Outdoor Shop & Services for a morning cycling tour. Casually pedaling along quiet backstreets, past shrines, streams, waterfalls, and charming neighborhoods, we enjoyed a relaxed and insightful exploration. It’s an ideal way to experience everyday Yakushima, taking you beyond typical tourist spots.

After lunch, our adventure continued with a kayaking trip up the tranquil Anbo River, led by our fantastic guide, Mish—a passionate local angler and experienced kayak instructor. Surrounded by lush greenery and towering mountains, we enjoyed stunning views, and even stopped briefly to try fishing (though no luck this time!). This gentle kayaking excursion is suitable for all skill levels and highly recommended.

Our final dinner was at Fisherman’s Bar NINA, where chef-owner Nobu-san—a former local fisherman—crafts delicious and creative omakase dishes featuring fresh, locally caught seafood and seasonal island vegetables. Dining here felt intimate, friendly, and festive—the perfect ending to a day packed with outdoor adventures.

Day 4

Check-out day arrived, but we still had time for one last scenic stop. We visited Torohki Falls, an idyllic waterfall cascading dramatically into the sea—a picture-perfect representation of Yakushima’s natural beauty, capturing the island’s essence: ocean, rivers, forests, mountains, and, of course, rain!

Closing Thoughts

It was a packed yet perfectly balanced few days. This itinerary allowed us to maximize our precious travel time without ever feeling rushed. Yakushima offers countless possibilities beyond what we experienced—a true natural paradise conveniently located just over an hour from Fukuoka City. Whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with family, it’s an ideal destination. If you’re looking for a refreshing outdoor getaway, we sincerely hope you’ll visit soon!

Check flight schedules from Fukuoka to Yakushima here – and go!

View of Yakushima from the window of a JAC propeller aircraft.