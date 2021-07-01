Hakata Gion Yamakasa Kazariyama Guide 2021

Hakata Gion Yamakasa is a traditional festival in Fukuoka with a history of more than 770 years, held from July 1 to 15 every year, and the most popular early summer event. This year (2021), many of the festival’s events will be postponed due to the pandemic; however, the display of the decorative floats (kazariyama) will take place.

In the past, Yamakasa floats were paraded around the city, competing with each other in terms of gorgeousness. Every year, skilled artisans make them by choosing a theme for the front, and the back, based on historical figures or subjects considered good luck. This year, 12 decorative Yamakasa floats, excluding those of the Nakasu and Chiyo floats, will be displayed around the city.

The design of each kazariyama changes each year, designed and made by master Hakata doll makers. Although the floats will be demolished after the festival, you can still see some kazariyama all-year-round at Kyushu National Museum, Kawabata Zenzai Square, Kushida Shrine and Fukuoka Airport International Terminal.

Float #4 Higashi Nagare

Location: Gofukumachi Business Center

Open: 24 hours

Access: Near Gofukumachi Subway Sta.

Front and back theme: 華満開泰平祈願 (Hana Mankai Taihei Kigan)

The front side is decorated with “Hanasaka Jiisan,” a popular folk tale, and the back side is decorated with “Issun Boushi,” to pray for a peaceful world to come soon. Hope that the hearts of everyone affected by the pandemic will once again bloom, and that together we can overcome this hardship and bring about a peaceful world soon.





Location: Kawabata Arcade (towards Kushida Shrine)

Open: 24 hours

Access: 3 min. on foot from Nakasu-Kawabata Subway Sta.

Front theme: 阿吽金剛力士像 (Aun Kongo Rikishi zo)

Back theme: 風雷あかちょこべ之縁起 (Furai Akachokobe no Engi)

The statues of Kongorikishi, guardian deities of shrines and temples rebuilt through reconstruction projects, serve to prevent Buddhist enemies from entering the temples and shrines, bringing peace and blessings to the world. The wind and thunder gods are displayed in relief under the roof (gable) of Kushida Shrine on the far side. The wind and thunder gods are carved out of wood and displayed in relief. The wind and thunder gods are carved out of wood and displayed in relief. The thunder gods replies, “Aka-chokobee (Akanbee) or to stick one’s tongue out.





Float #16 Kawabata Chuogai

Location: Kawabata Arcade (towards Nakasu-Kawabata Subway Sta.)

Open: 24 hours

Access: Near Nakasu-Kawabata Subway Sta.

Front theme: 時今本能寺 (Toki ha Ima Honnoji)

Back theme: KBCふるさとWish (KBC Furusato Wish)

The front side features a motif of the “Honnoji Incident,” which brought an end to the regime of Nobunaga Oda, who was on the verge of unifying the whole country. The back side introduces KBC’s TV and radio program “Furusato Wish,” which travels around all 60 cities, towns, and villages in Fukuoka Prefecture to convey the charm of the region.





Float #17 Solaria

Location : Solaria Plaza

Open: 10:00~20:00

Access: 5 min. on foot from Tenjin Subway Sta.

Front theme: 猛将才蔵去退病 (Moushou Saizo Yamai mo Shirizokeru)

Back theme: 筑紫遷都誉 (Tsukushi no Sento Homare)





Float #9 Shintencho

Location: Shintencho Arcade

Access: 3 min. on foot from Tenjin Subway Sta.

Open: 24 hours

Front theme: 武勇一筋憐愍涙 (Buyu Hitosuji Renbin no Namida)

Back theme: サザエさん (Sazae-san)





Float #10 Hakata Riverain

Location: Hakata Riverain

Access: Near Nakasu-Kawabata Subway Sta.

Open: 24 hours

Front theme: 婆娑羅大名道誉 (Basara Daimyo Douyo)

Back theme: 博多祝之七福神 (Hakata Iwai no Shichifukujin)





Location: inside Hakata Daimaru Elle Gala Passage

Open: 24 hours

Access: 5 min. on foot from Tenjin Subway Sta.

Front theme: 羅生門鬼退治勇 (Rashomon Oni Taiji no Isaoshi)

Back theme: 奇襲桶狭間の戦 (Kishu Okehazama no Tatakai)





Location: in front of Hotel New Otani Hakata

Open: 24hours

Access: 10 min. on foot from Tenjin-minami Subway Sta.

Front theme: 山崎の合戦 (Yamasaki no Kassen)

Back theme: 愛と勇気のアンパンマン (Ai to Yuki no Anpanman)





Float #13 Fukuoka PayPay Dome

Location: Fukuoka PayPay Dome

Open: 24hours

Access: 15 min. on foot from Tojinmachi Subway Sta.

Front theme: 快進撃 鷹く (Kaishingeki Takaku)

Back theme: 雄姿剣洗川 (Yuushi Ken wo Arau Kawa)





Float #14 Hakataeki Shoten Rengokai

Location: in front of JR Hakata Sta.

Open: 24 hours

Front theme: 国師泰平を祈願 (Kokushi Taihei wo Kigan)

Back theme: ももち浜ストア『うどんMAP』(Momochihama Store Udon Map)





Float #15 Canal City Hakata

Location: Canal City Hakata B1 Sunplaza Stage

Open: 7:00~24:00

Access: 10 min. on foot from Nakasu-Kawabata or Gionmachi Subway Sta.

Front theme: 源平合戦碇知盛 (Genpei Kassen Ikari Tomomori)

Back theme: 牛若丸鞍馬修行 (Ushiwakamaru Kurama Shugyo)





Location: Kushida Shrine

Open: 24 hours

Access: 7 min. on foot from Gionmachi Subway Sta.

Front theme: 神武東征肇国誉 (Jinmu Tousei Keikoku no Homare)

Back theme: 神話 稻羽之素菟 (Shinwa Inaba no Shirousagi)

