Luxury Stay in Kyushu: The Reimagined Yanagawa Tachibana Residence, Ohana

Just an hour by car or 50 minutes by train from Fukuoka City, Yanagawa is a charming former castle town, famous for its picturesque canals that weave through the cityscape. Each spring, the town comes alive with vibrant celebrations for the Hina Festival.

At the heart of Yanagawa stands Ohana, an iconic estate and a symbol of the region’s rich history. Spanning an expansive 7,000 tsubo (approximately 23,000 square meters), this stunning cultural property is officially designated as a National Place of Scenic Beauty. Remarkably, it’s the only such site in Japan where you can actually stay overnight.

Originally built in the Edo period by Tachibana Sadayoshi, the feudal lord of Yanagawa, Ohana was designed as a private family retreat. In the Meiji era, the 14th head of the Tachibana family—by then ennobled as counts—transformed the estate into the modern Japanese-style mansion that forms the foundation of Ohana today. In 1950, the 16th-generation head of the family converted it into a ryotei ryokan (traditional inn), beginning its 75-year legacy of hospitality.

This year, Ohana reopened after an extensive renovation, guided by the concept of creating “a timeless space of warmth and elegance for the next century.” The entire property, including all 20 guest rooms and the lobby, has been thoughtfully reimagined, blending historical charm with modern sophistication. The design highlights local craftsmanship and traditional materials, with fabrics, ceramics, and other artifacts once used in the estate seamlessly integrated throughout the interiors.

We stayed in the top-floor special suite, Mikan, a spacious retreat with two bedrooms—ideal for families or small groups.

The plush mattresses provided the perfect balance of support and softness, while the high-quality linens added a touch of understated luxury. Thoughtfully curated amenities ensured that everything we needed was on hand, without unnecessary clutter.

The views from the room were equally impressive, offering a fresh perspective on Yanagawa’s scenery, including the estate’s beautifully manicured garden and the historic canals beyond.

Guests also enjoy exclusive access to unique experiences, such as relaxing in the grand 100-tatami-mat hall bathed in morning sunlight or admiring the moon reflected in Shoto-en Garden’s tranquil pond. These quiet moments truly capture the magic of staying in a cultural treasure.

But the renovation didn’t just refresh the interiors—it also elevated the dining experience to a highlight in its own right. The kaiseki dinner, served in private rooms that once housed the Tachibana family, features exquisitely crafted seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. From these elegant dining spaces, guests can enjoy serene views of the estate’s gardens.

A new pairing service enhances the experience, matching each course with carefully selected sake or wine. The meal begins with a celebratory toast and concludes with unagi no seiro-mushi, Yanagawa’s signature dish of steamed eel. Each pairing enhances the flavors of the food, transforming dinner into a journey through both taste and tradition.

The suite’s aromatic cypress bathtub offered another moment of indulgence—a perfect way to unwind after a day of exploration.

Breakfast at Ohana is equally delightful. While gazing out over the sunlit Japanese garden, we enjoyed a traditional washoku breakfast centered around freshly steamed rice cooked in an earthen pot. The high-quality seaweed from the nearby Ariake Sea, lightly toasted for crispness, added a perfect touch to the morning spread.

Every corner of Ohana tells a story, revealing the layers of history and thoughtful care that have preserved this extraordinary place. The renovation has brought to life what longtime fans of Ohana have always loved—transforming its legacy into a fully immersive experience.

Whether you’re welcoming special guests, celebrating a milestone, or simply treating yourself to an unforgettable escape, Ohana offers a rare opportunity to stay within the walls of living history—wrapped in modern comfort and timeless elegance.

Planning a Stay at Ohana?

If you decide to experience this extraordinary place for yourself, mention to their staff that you heard about it on Fukuoka Now—we’d love to know if our recommendation inspired your visit.

For an even closer look, check out our recent video, where we meet the owner of Ohana and get a personal tour of the hotel: https://www.youtube.com/live/N1WPSMCyEec?si=Vo5iUiJwqKRLuAEP

Yanagawa Tachibana Residence, Ohana

1 Shinhoka-machi, Yanagawa City, Fukuoka

Check-in: 15:00–18:00, Check-out: 11:00

https://ohana.co.jp/