Asian Fried Chicken Popular in Fukuoka

Fried chicken is popular worldwide, so it should come as no surprise that there are many different ways to enjoy it. While essential ingredients and the cooking method are simple, there are countless variations in seasoning, batter, parts, bone-in, boneless, etc. More and more shops specializing in take-out fried chicken are popping up in Fukuoka, and competition is sizzling hot!

As a side note, Fukuoka and Kyushu are both major producers and consumers of chicken meat, with the city ranking first among the 52 major cities in Japan in the amount spent per household on chicken meat. There’s some trivia for you!

Recently, fried chicken shops from Taiwan and Korea have opened their doors. How do they differ from KFC or the Kyushu standard of salt and soy sauce – read on!

Enshi da Jipai

Fried chicken is one of the most popular dishes in Taiwan and especially popular in Taiwan’s night markets. Here in Fukuoka, a shop specializing in Taiwanese fried chicken opened in March 2021, and it is gaining popularity, especially among young people in the Daimyo area.

Chicken breasts are pounded thin and stretched, then dipped in coarsely ground cassava flour, which is also used to make tapioca, and deep-fried, and when an order is placed, it is deep-fried a second time, so there is less waiting time, and you can enjoy the freshly fried texture. You can choose from five different spices to sprinkle on to finish, including curry, coriander, cajun, and chili lemon. Still, for your first time, we recommend the Taiwanese spice mix “jiao yan fen,” which contains cloves, cinnamon, and Chinese pepper.

Enshi Da Jipai

• 1-12-39 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-406-6390

• http://enshi-dajipai.com/

• https://www.instagram.com/enshidajipai/

Menu (tax incl.): Taiwanese large-size fried chicken ¥630, Taiwanese yatai foods ¥350 each (spring rolls, shrimp balls, fried shumai, fried taro potato, chicken skin, radish cake, sesame balls, and more)

Nene Chicken

Nene Chicken, one of the largest fried chicken brands in Korea with 1,300 shops in seven countries, opened in Canal City Hakata B1F on April 17, 2021. In Korea, chicken is very popular, and in terms of fried chicken, Yangnyeom chicken, which is fried chicken with a Korean sweet and spicy miso/gochujang-based sauce, is well known. Still, Snow Wing Chicken, which is boneless chicken fried to juicy perfection and covered with cheese powder, is also a popular item at Nene Chicken. The Canal City Hakata branch specializes in take-out, offering the two types mentioned above of chicken and basic fried chicken and hot bling chicken, each available in quantities of 4, 10, or 20 pieces.

Nene Chicken

• B1F Canal City Hakata, 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-292-4245

• https://www.nenechicken.jp/shop-fukuoka.html

• https://www.instagram.com/nenechicken_official_jp/

Menu (tax incl.): fried chicken ¥500/4p, yangnyeom chicken or snowing cheese chicken ¥600/4p, hot bling chicken ¥650/4p