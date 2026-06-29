Blue Skies, BBQ and Canada Day Memories

Canada Comes to Fukuoka for Another Memorable Canada Day

Blue skies, Canadian BBQ, new friendships and a shared love of Canada made for another unforgettable afternoon in Maizuru Park.

Sometimes everything just comes together.

After days of watching the weather forecast and keeping a nervous eye on an approaching typhoon, the skies cleared just in time for the Fukuoka Canada Day Party 2026. Guests were welcomed by brilliant sunshine, a refreshing breeze and comfortable summer temperatures. It turned out to be the perfect afternoon for a celebration of Canada in the heart of Fukuoka.

Nearly 300 guests gathered at Maizuru BBQ Park beside Ohori Park and the historic Fukuoka Castle grounds. The crowd reflected exactly what makes this event so special. Canadians living in Japan came together with Japanese friends, international residents from around the world, and visitors who travelled from as far away as Tokyo, Oita and Kumamoto. One of the most noticeable changes this year was the growing number of families, with more children than ever enjoying the relaxed outdoor atmosphere.

This was the second year the event has been held at the beautifully shaded Maizuru BBQ Park, and once again the venue proved to be the perfect setting for an afternoon that felt welcoming, unhurried and unmistakably Canadian.

A Canadian BBQ Feast

At the heart of the afternoon was, of course, the food.

Soon after the grills were lit, the park filled with the aroma of more than 30 barbecues cooking at once. Guests picked up their own barbecue sets before grilling a selection of Canadian ingredients, including premium beef, pork, succulent lobster tails, plump Canadian mussels and generous portions of salmon, prepared with dill and ready for the grill. The lobster tails were a real luxury for an outdoor barbecue, while the mussels proved to be a rare treat in Kyushu.

Rather than serving prepared meals, everyone became the chef. The result was exactly the kind of atmosphere we had hoped for, with strangers sharing grills, conversations starting naturally and new friendships forming throughout the afternoon.

Adding to the atmosphere was a playlist of favourite Canadian artists playing throughout the day, while a sea of red and white surrounded the barbecue area. Guests arrived wearing Canada T-shirts, hockey and baseball jerseys, maple leaf hats and red-and-white outfits of every kind. Many proudly tied on the bright red Canada aprons handed out at the event, while Canadian flag napkins added another splash of colour to every table.

The event opened with the singing of O Canada, followed by a welcome toast from Peter McKeown of Manulife.

Adding to the fun was Manupi, Manulife’s cheerful beaver mascot, who quickly became one of the day’s most photographed guests and a favourite among children and adults alike.

One of the day’s culinary highlights came at 2:00 p.m., when the Canada Beef International Organization hosted a special barbecue demonstration and tasting featuring premium cuts of Canadian beef. The demonstration quickly drew a large crowd, with a long line of guests waiting to sample the beautifully grilled beef and experience first-hand the exceptional quality and flavour of Canadian beef.

Fun for All Ages

Throughout the afternoon, children and adults enjoyed lawn games, Canadian music and plenty of opportunities to catch up with old friends or meet new ones.

One unexpected crowd favourite returned once again: the Canada Dry Ginger Ale Speed Drinking Contest. Competitors raced through two cans of ginger ale in men’s, mixed and children’s divisions, creating plenty of laughter from both participants and spectators.

More Than 30 Lucky Draw Prizes

The always-popular Lucky Draw once again drew an enthusiastic crowd, with more than 30 prizes generously donated by our sponsors and supporters.

The Grand Prize was a luxurious overnight stay for two at Olive Bay Hotel in Nagasaki, including dinner and breakfast. The happy winners are pictured below.

Another headline prize was an official Toronto Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto City Connect Nike jersey, courtesy of Mailmate.

Additional prizes included Canadian gift boxes, Air Canada merchandise, a Fairmont Tokyo tote bag, rare bottles of Mick Maple Nouveau maple syrup, Canada-themed gifts from the Canadian Government Trade Office in Fukuoka, and a bottle of Neige Ice Cider from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

A special thank you goes to Hiroshi Aoyagi of Nitto Shoji, one of our longest-standing supporters and a principal sponsor of this year’s event. Nito Shoji’s generous support helped bring premium Canadian seafood to this year’s barbecue, allowing guests to enjoy high-quality lobster tails and mussels that are seldom available for events like this. As a final surprise, Mr. Aoyagi also added two live Canadian lobsters and five prizes of premium frozen Canadian mussels to the Lucky Draw, with each prize delivered directly to the winners’ homes.

We would also like to thank Seiji Omote, Governor and Honorary Board Advisor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan, who generously added a ¥10,000 department store shopping voucher just before the event.

Thank You

Events like this simply would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, partners and volunteers. Our sincere thanks go to everyone who contributed food, prizes, funding, equipment and countless hours of behind-the-scenes work before, during and after the event.

As I walked around the venue throughout the afternoon, one thing stood out above everything else: the stories. I met people who had once lived in Canada, others who had spent time there on working holidays, and many who had simply fallen in love with the country while travelling. Everyone seemed to have a Canadian connection, and everyone had a story to tell.

What struck me most was how easily complete strangers became friends. Conversations started around the barbecue grills, children played together without hesitation, and by the end of the afternoon it felt as though many people had arrived as individuals but were leaving as part of the same community.

One Canadian guest summed it up perfectly while looking around at the crowd: “This is what I miss about home. Good people, good food, and everyone just hanging out together. Doesn’t get much better than that, eh?”

That, more than anything, captures what this event is all about. It isn’t simply a Canada Day party. It’s an opportunity to bring together people who share an appreciation for Canada and create new friendships right here in Fukuoka.

Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make the day such a success. We hope you left with full stomachs, lasting memories and a few new friends.

We look forward to welcoming you back next year.

Produced by: Fukuoka Now Ltd.

Sponsors: Nitto Shoji Ltd., Canada Beef International Organization, Canada Pork, and Seaborn Japan

Supported by: Canadian Government Trade Office in Fukuoka, the Embassy of Canada to Japan and the Fukuoka Canada Society.