Coto Coto Train: A Three-Hour Restaurant Journey Through Fukuoka’s Countryside

“Welcome back.”

As we stepped aboard the Coto Coto Train, those were the words that greeted us from the staff. It had been seven years since our first ride, back when the train launched in March 2019.

This journey actually took place in March, as the train marked its seventh anniversary. The article itself has taken rather longer to write than intended, but the journey continues to leave a lasting impression.

Kyushu is often called Japan’s capital of sightseeing trains. From the celebrated Seven Stars in Kyushu to a wide variety of themed rail journeys, the region has elevated train travel into an experience in itself. Yet the Coto Coto Train feels a little different.

It moves slowly through the satoyama landscapes of Chikuho and Keichiku, regions where coal-mining history, rural communities, and traditional ways of life still linger. Along the way, passengers enjoy local cuisine, meet the people behind it, and take in scenery that changes with the seasons. It is a journey that connects food, place, and people.

The train’s deep crimson metallic body remains as striking today as when it first entered service, reflecting passing landscapes and shifting skies as it rolls through the countryside.

The design is the work of Eiji Mitooka, whose portfolio includes Seven Stars in Kyushu and many of Japan’s most acclaimed sightseeing trains. Mitooka is known for transforming rail travel from a simple means of transportation into a destination in its own right.

That philosophy is evident throughout the Coto Coto Train. The interior makes generous use of Okawa Kumiko, Fukuoka’s traditional wood lattice craftsmanship. The floor features intricate parquetry created from 22,000 individual wooden pieces, while the ceiling incorporates stained glass made with German glass panels. Surrounded by warm wood tones and finely crafted details, the space feels more like an elegant lounge than a railway carriage.



Chef Goh Fukuyama joined the celebration for the train’s 7th anniversary.

The onboard menu is supervised by Chef Goh Fukuyama of Fukuoka’s renowned restaurant Goh. While he is celebrated both in Japan and abroad for his culinary talent, his appeal extends beyond technical skill.

Fukuyama travels extensively throughout Kyushu, uncovering local ingredients and producers and helping share their stories with a wider audience. His approachable personality and genuine enthusiasm have earned him a devoted following.

On the Coto Coto Train, the meal begins with a Bento Box featuring appetizers that showcase ingredients from the nine municipalities along the railway line. From there, the course unfolds with a seasonal vegetable mousse, Goh’s signature shiitake and abalone risotto, wagyu beef cheek cooked en papillote, and a seasonal fruit parfait served in a traditional wooden masu box. Each dish highlights the bounty of the region, course by course.

As the meal progresses, the scenery outside the window becomes part of the experience.

We visited during the season of fresh greenery, when vibrant rice fields and countryside landscapes stretched across the view. Simply gazing out the window is enough to slow the pace and unwind. Along the route, we caught sight of Mt. Fukuchi, the symbolic peak of the Chikuho region, as well as the distinctive profile of Mt. Kawara.

When we rode, bright yellow fields of rapeseed flowers lined parts of the route, but it was easy to imagine how different the scenery must be during cherry blossom season. Summer would bring deep green landscapes full of vitality, while autumn would paint the hillsides with colour.

Because the view is such an integral part of the experience, there is a reason to ride in every season.

Another advantage is that the journey is enjoyable regardless of the weather. On rainy days, the countryside takes on a softer, more atmospheric character, and the experience shifts naturally toward lingering over a meal and conversation inside the train.

The drinks selection is equally impressive. Alongside sake and wine, including offerings from the long-established Hayashi Ryuhei Shuzojyo brewery, passengers can enjoy juices made from local fruit and a variety of regional teas. The extensive non-alcoholic options reflect a thoughtful approach, ensuring every guest can experience the flavours of the region, whether they drink alcohol or not.

The scheduled stopovers are another distinctive part of the journey. Rather than simply viewing the landscape through a train window, passengers have opportunities to step off at stations, breathe the local air, and engage directly with the communities along the line.

Conversations with local residents and encounters with regional history and culture add another layer to the experience. The journey becomes more than fine dining and beautiful scenery.

Even after seven years, it remains every bit as memorable.

The appeal lies not only in the beautiful train or the excellent food, but because of the people who welcome passengers aboard with a sincere “Welcome back.”

Supported by that enduring hospitality and a genuine affection for the region, the Coto Coto Train continues its leisurely journey through the satoyama landscapes of Chikuho and Keichiku, carrying travellers through a corner of Fukuoka that is best appreciated slowly.

Coto Coto Train

Operating Days: Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from Apr. 4 ~ Nov. 29, 2026 (excluding selected dates)

Meeting Point: 11:15, Heisei Chikuho Railway platform, Nogata Station (1F)

Arrival: 14:52 at Yukuhashi Station

Price (reservation required): ¥19,800; children’s menu (ages 6–12) ¥16,800

https://www.heichiku.net/cotocoto_train/

Access Tip

From JR Hakata Station, Nogata Station can be reached via the Fukuhoku Yutaka Line in approximately 60 minutes by rapid train or around 70 minutes by local service. After the journey ends at Yukuhashi Station, a convenient return route is to take the JR Sonic limited express on the Nippo Main Line via Kokura Station back to Hakata, taking approximately 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.

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