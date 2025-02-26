Discover Five Unique Neighborhoods Around Ohori Park

Fukuoka is a city that blends history, culture, and modern charm—all in a way that’s easy to explore. At its heart lies Ohori Park, a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. Just beyond the park’s paths and ponds, five distinctive neighborhoods are waiting to be discovered. Each offers a mix of history, independent shops, cozy cafés, and local flavors—all within a 10- to 15-minute walk. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, these walkable areas provide an authentic taste of Fukuoka.

Ohori Park: The Heart of the City

Located near the center of Fukuoka, Ohori Park is more than just a scenic retreat—it’s a cultural hub rich in history and the arts. Neighboring attractions include:

• Maizuru Park – Home to the Fukuoka Castle ruins and lush green spaces with sports facilities.

• Fukuoka Art Museum – Designed by Kunio Maekawa, one of Japan’s most influential modern architects and a disciple of Le Corbusier, the museum reflects the principles of functional yet elegant design, blending Japanese sensibilities with modernist architecture.

• Japanese Garden – A serene, traditional garden perfect for a quiet stroll.

• Fukuoka Prefectural Art Museum – Set to open in 2029, the museum is designed by Kengo Kuma, a globally renowned architect known for his innovative use of natural materials and harmonious integration with the surrounding environment.

Explore on Foot from Ohori Park

Each of the following five areas is within a 10- to 15-minute walk from Ohori Park, making them perfect for a day of urban exploration.

• To the north, Nishi Park and Minato offer scenic hilltop views and a glimpse of Hakata Bay, showcasing Fukuoka’s rich maritime heritage.

• To the west: Tojinmachi is a historic shopping district with deep ties to the Fukuoka Domain.

• To the east: Otemon and Roppommatsu have undergone rapid transformation, blending modern developments with old-world charm.

Wander through quiet alleyways, stop by independent cafés, explore hidden shops, and discover Fukuoka like a local.





Tojinmachi

Once a bustling stop along the Karatsu Kaido trade route, Tojinmachi has thrived as a merchant district for over 400 years. Today, its lively covered shopping arcade is lined with greengrocers, fishmongers, butchers, delis, and a mix of restaurants and izakayas—perfect for a food stroll.

>> Nearest station: Fukuoka City Subway Tojinmachi Station

Notable Spots:

Kamiya Seika (Est. 1717) – A historic confectionery once favored by the Kuroda clan. Their pigeon-shaped castella, available only on the 1st and 15th of each month, is a local favorite.

1-2-19 Tojinmachi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Sato Poultry Shop – A beloved chicken shop offering karaage, croquettes, and homemade chicken rice balls.

1-12-31 Tojinmachi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

HAKACCIAO!! – A bulk organic food store known for its freshly ground peanut butter.

1-12-31 Tojinmachi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Poeme – A bakery operated by the long-established Tōjin Bakery (est. 1948). Many locals grew up eating their bread in school lunches.

1-10-1 Tojinmachi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website





Nishi Koen

A short uphill walk along Nishi Park Sakura Path leads to Terumo Shrine, set within a 170,000-square-meter park known for cherry blossoms, autumn foliage, and panoramic views of Hakata Bay. The park also features a 1.4-km trail running course.

>> Nearest station: Fukuoka City Subway Ohori Koen Station

Notable Spots:

It! – A pet-friendly café in the park’s east-side parking lot.

13-12 Nishikoen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Imaya Hamburger – A long-standing burger shop serving its own unique take on hamburgers for over 50 years.

Website

Burgers & Beers Far Yeast – A craft beer and gourmet burger shop with dine-in and takeaway options.

3-1-2 Arato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Jacques (Ohori Store) – One of Fukuoka’s most renowned patisseries, specializing in French and Alsatian sweets.

3-2-1 Arato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website





Otemon

Once the main entrance to Fukuoka Castle, Otemon is now a mix of office buildings and hidden culinary gems—perfect for food lovers.

>>Nearest stations: Fukuoka City Subway Ohori Koen / Akasaka Stations

Notable Spots:

Sakaba Circle – A cozy standing bar featuring natural wines and small plates made from premium ingredients.

3-2-19 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Sanuki Udon Shinari – A lunchtime-only udon shop known for its long queues.

3-3-24 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Lille Curry Bar – Specializing in spice curry and craft beer.

3-1-13 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

B. R. E. W. – Brewpub with in-house brewing (offering 5–6 varieties at all times)

1-2-5 Arato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram





Minato

This port-side neighborhood offers a mix of industrial charm and artistic flair.

With views of shipyards and massive murals, it’s a great spot for a walk. Just 15 minutes away is Nagahama Fresh Fish Market, home to a famous yatai (street food) district.

>>Nearest station: Fukuoka City Subway Ohori Koen Station

Notable Spots:

Shimon Bakery – A historic bakery (est. 1948) known for its stone-oven-baked sourdough bread.

2-15-5 Minato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Shirouzu Coffee (Minato Store) – A specialty coffee roastery offering siphon-brewed coffee to-go.

2-10-6 Minato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Wine Shokudo PULPO – A Galician-inspired Spanish bistro run by a renowned chef.

2-8-25 Minato, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram





Roppommatsu

Just south of Ohori Park, the Ropponmatsu area begins beyond the Fukuoka Art Museum. Passing by the NHK Fukuoka Broadcasting Center, you’ll find yourself in a residential district lined with Showa-era homes, many of which have been transformed into stylish cafes and specialty shops.

This neighborhood is ideal for a leisurely stroll, with plenty of charming spots to discover along the way.

>> Nearest station: Fukuoka City Subway Roppommatsu Station

Day’s Cup Cafe – A cozy café known for its carefully brewed coffee, made by its bespectacled owner. On the second floor, his daughter runs a charming boutique.

1-3-13 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Regaro Papiro – A specialty shop dedicated to wrapping paper and stationery, located above Day’s Cup Cafe.

1-3-13 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

A local landmark, Kyogokugai is a two-story building with about 20 small bars, snack bars, and eateries packed into a single complex—an intriguing spot to explore at night.

Beyond Ropponmatsu Station, you’ll find the Fukuoka City Science Museum, featuring a state-of-the-art planetarium, and Ropponmatsu 421, a large commercial complex home to Tsutaya Books, cafes, and other shops. The area’s backstreets also offer a treasure trove of unique eateries and dessert shops.

Matsupan – A beloved bakery that opened in 2016, offering over 100 types of bread, all made with ingredients safe for children.

4-5-23 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Coffeeman – A specialty coffee shop run by a national coffee roasting champion, known for its expertly crafted brews.

4-5-23 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

One Dot Muffin. – Possibly the only Canadian muffin specialty shop in Fukuoka, offering a variety of freshly baked muffins.

4-6-35 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Kiosko – A unique delicatessen and standing bar serving house-made ham, sausages, and authentic paella from Ibizarte.

4-8-25 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Instagram

Nonoma – A one-of-a-kind café where guests can experience traditional Japanese painting (nihonga). Short 40-minute introductory courses are available.

1-10-36 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Website

Experience Fukuoka Like a Local

These five neighborhoods offer a rich mix of history, culture, and modern trends—all just minutes from Ohori Park. Whether you’re strolling through historic streets, sipping locally roasted coffee, or sampling artisanal sweets, Fukuoka’s charm is best explored on foot.

