Walkable City Fukuoka! Explore the Joy of Fukuoka on Foot

For locals, it’s a given, but Fukuoka City is a rare gem—a truly walkable city where you can stroll between major attractions with ease. Fukuoka is globally recognized as a ‘Walkable City,’ where you can effortlessly reach different areas by foot. Whether it’s walking from Hakata to Tenjin, from the port to Ohori Park, or from Hakata Station to the historic temples of the Old Hakata district, a 20 to 30-minute walk brings you to neighborhoods with entirely different atmospheres.

Along the way, you’ll discover hidden gems—tiny shops, cozy cafes, and local communities—that can only be found by walking. The experience of walking through Fukuoka offers a unique opportunity to feel the city’s “now,” with the atmosphere varying by season and time of day. Whether you’re a resident, a visitor, or someone new to the city, enjoy walking through Fukuoka along designated routes or wherever your curiosity takes you!

Recommended Walking Routes in Fukuoka:

• Hakata: Temple and Shrine Tour Around Gokusho (Approx. 80 minutes, 4 km)

• Hakata: Major Tourist Spot Tour (Approx. 60 minutes, 3.3 km)

• Nakasu-Kawabata: Art & Culture Tour (Approx. 40 minutes, 2 km)

• Around LaLaport Fukuoka Spot Tour (Approx. 70 minutes, 4 km)

• Tenjin & Hakata: Exploring Anime and Manga Goods Shops (Approx. 60 minutes, 3 km)

• Tenjin: Book-Themed Walking Tour (Approx. 40 minutes, 1.5 km)

• Tenjin: Music from Morning to Night (Approx. 60 minutes, 3 km)

• Momochi: Public Art Tour (Approx. 40 minutes, 3 km)



Temple and Shrine Tour Around Gokusho

Uncover history as you walk through Hakata. This route explores the ‘Old Hakata’ district, once the heart of Japan’s largest trading port city. The walking tour takes approximately 80 minutes, or about two hours if you include stops at various spots and take breaks along the way.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/hakata-walking-tours1/

Main Spots: Hakata Station → (15 min) → ①Waka Hachimangu Shrine → (2 min) → ②Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate → (1 min) → ③Jotenji Temple → (12 min) → ④Tochoji Temple → (22 min) → ⑤Zendoji Temple → (2 min) → ⑥Kaigenji Temple





Hakata Station Area: Major Tourist Spot Tour

Hakata Station is a bustling hub where people come to work, study, and explore. The area around the station is filled with a variety of shops and services. You’ll also find numerous long-established coffee shops and cafes, perfect for a quick visit. Whether you’re grabbing breakfast or taking a leisurely stroll after lunch, this area is great for exploring at your own pace.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/hakata-walking-tours2/

Main Spots: ①THE BASICS FUKUOKA → (8 min) → ②Hakata Station → (18 min) → ③Rakusuien → (4 min) → ④Chikuzen no Kuni Ichino Miya, Sumiyoshi Shrine → (15 min) → ⑤Canal City Hakata → (8 min) → ⑥Kushida Shrine → (2 min) → ⑦Hakata Machiya Folk Museum





Nakasu-Kawabata Area: Art & Culture Tour

The Nakasu-Kawabata area retains the nostalgic charm of old Hakata. During the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival (July 1–15), the whole area is immersed in a festive atmosphere. Known as a merchant district, it’s home to numerous individual shops, with a blend of long-established stores and new ones, as well as a mix of retro and modern styles. No matter how many times you walk through this area, there’s always something new to discover.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/hakata-walking-tours3/

Main Spots: ①Fukuoka Asian Art Museum → (9 min) → ②Fukuhaku Deai Bridge → (8 min) → ③Hakata Kawabata Shopping Arcade→ (3 min) → ④Renovation Museum Reizenso → (10 min) → ⑤Brasileiro → (4 min) → ⑥Endo Shoten → (6 min) → ⑦Hakataza Theater





LaLaport Fukuoka Area: Spot Tour

LaLaport Fukuoka, a popular landmark with its iconic presence, is well-known to everyone. It’s easily accessible by bus from Hakata Station or Tenjin. While the mall itself boasts numerous shops, the surrounding area is dotted with hidden gems that are worth exploring, offering a deeper, more unique experience.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/lalaport-area-course/

Main Spots: Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station → (7 min by train) → Nishitetsu Ohashi Station → (23 min) → Shungetsuan Main Store → (16 min) → Yamaguchi Aburaya Fukutaro Head Office Factory → (16 min) → Royal Factory Direct Store → (5 min) → Takeshita Bakery → (3 min) → LaLaport Fukuoka





Exploring Anime and Manga Goods Shops

Anime and manga are beloved both in Japan and around the world. In Hakata and Tenjin, you’ll find a variety of shops that cater to every fan’s needs, whether you’re searching for brand-new or second-hand items, rare collectibles you’ve been dreaming of, or the latest must-have merchandise.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/anime-manga-course/

Main Spots: Hakata Station → Pokémon Center Fukuoka at Amu Plaza Hakata → (7 min) → Surugaya Hakata Marui Store → (16 min) → Canal City Hakata → (6 min) → Statues of Anpanman and Baikinman → (13 min) → Fukuoka PARCO Main Building → (4 min) → Bookoff Super Bazaar Mina Tenjin Store → (6 min) → Quintessa Hotel Fukuoka Tenjin Comic & Books → (7 min) → Mandarake Fukuoka Store





Book-Themed Walking Tour

Like many cities, Fukuoka has seen a decline in the number of bookstores in the city center. However, you can still find charming spots that delight book lovers, such as quiet secondhand bookstores and cozy places where you can enjoy a good read with a cup of coffee. Fukuoka continues to offer havens for those who love books.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/tenjin-book-store-course/

Main Spots: Lamp Light Books Hotel Fukuoka → (1 min) → Komaya → (1 min) → Irie Bookstore → (4 min) → Junkudo → (7 min) → Bunkitsu Tenjin → (14 min) → Suikyo Tenmangu Shrine → (9 min) → Fukuoka Asian Art Museum Art Cafe





Music from Morning to Night

Fukuoka City has a rich musical heritage, with cafes and jazz bars that have nurtured musicians since the Showa era still beloved today. The city regularly hosts spontaneous live music events and an annual jazz festival. Scattered throughout the city are unique spots where music lovers can immerse themselves in Fukuoka’s vibrant music scene from morning until night.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/music-course/

Main Spots: Stereo Coffee → (15 min) → Tower Record Fukuoka Parco → (7 min) → Kurosawa Musical Instruments Store (Mina Tenjin) → (18 min) → Como es → (9 min) → Ticro Market → (1 min) → Border Line Records Fukuoka Store → (2 min) → Catfish Records → (7 min) → Jazz & Cafe Backstage





Public Art Tour in Momochi

Seaside Momochi is a carefully planned coastal city, home to some of Fukuoka’s most iconic landmarks, including Fukuoka Tower, PayPay Dome, and Fukuoka City Museum. As you explore the public art scattered throughout the area, you’ll eventually reach the observation deck at Fukuoka Tower, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the city.

Course Details: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/momochi-public-art-course/

Main Spots: Nishijin Station, Fukuoka City Subway → (3 min) → Statue of Machiko Hasegawa and Sazae-san → (5 min) → Isono Plaza → (5 min) → Water-Land → (6 min) → Nostalgia of Circulation → Poodle → (6 min) → Fureai Bridge → Grand Oiseu Amoureux → Tree Spirit → Pinecone → (12min) → Kobayo → (2min) → Fukuoka Tower