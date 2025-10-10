Seaside Escapes Near Fukuoka

Only 30–40 minutes from central Fukuoka, you’ll find two beautiful coastal areas: the West Coast (Kitazaki & Futamigaura in Itoshima peninsula) and the East Coast (Shikanoshima). Both are ideal for cycling along the shore, beach walks, exploring local history, and enjoying meals at seaside cafes and restaurants, all with stunning ocean views.

East Coast – Shikanoshima Area

Shikanoshima is a scenic island about 10 km around, located where Hakata Bay meets the Genkai Sea. Connected to the mainland by Uminonakamichi, it’s a popular spot for drives and cycling. The island is also famous as the site where the national treasure, the Golden Seal, was discovered. With small cafes and local restaurants scattered across the island, it’s a great place to take your time and relax.

Access

East Coast – Shikanoshima

1. Ferry: About 30 minutes by city ferry from Bayside Place Hakata to Shikanoshima Ferry Terminal via Saitozaki (one way ¥680).

2. Bus: About 60 minutes from Tenjin Central Post Office (stop 18A) on Nishitetsu Bus Route 25A bound for Shikanoshima Elementary School. Get off at “Shikanoshima” bus stop (approx. 60 minutes / ¥680).

3. Train + Bus: From Hakata Station, transfer at JR Kashii Station to the JR Kashii Line for Saitozaki. The train ride takes about 40 minutes. From JR Saitozaki Station, take the Nishitetsu Bus Route 25A (to Shikanoshima Elementary School) or Route 1 (to Katsuma), and get off at “Shikanoshima” bus stop (approx. 12 minutes / ¥880 total, around 52 minutes in total).

Marine World & Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

1. Ferry: From Bayside Place Hakata to Saitozaki by city ferry (about 15 minutes / one way ¥450). From there, about 30 minutes on foot to Marine World, or about 10 minutes on foot to the West Gate of Uminonakamichi Seaside Park.

2. Uminaka Line Ferry: From Bayside Place Hakata or from Momochi (Marizon) to Uminonakamichi (about 20 minutes / one way ¥1,300). From the pier, Marine World is about a 1-minute walk, and the West Gate of Uminonakamichi Seaside Park is about a 5-minute walk.

West Coast – Kitazaki & Futamigaura

On the eastern side of the Itoshima Peninsula, this area combines natural beauty with seaside charm. The coast is lined with stylish cafes, and Sakurai Futamigaura—with its white torii gate and paired “wedded rocks”—is one of Fukuoka’s most photographed spots, especially at sunset.

Access

1. Bus: About 1 hour on the “West Coast Liner” express tourist bus connecting Hakata and Tenjin with the Futamigaura area. Board at either Hakata Bus Terminal or Tenjin 4-chome, and get off at the “Futamigaura” stop (one way ¥1,150).

2. Subway + Bus: From Kyudai-Gakkentoshi Station (Subway & Chikuhi Line), take the Showa Bus “Nishinoura Line” to the “Futamigaura” bus stop (about 30 minutes). Total travel time is about 1 hour (¥1,300).

* Rates are current as of October 1, 2025. The travel times listed under ‘Access’ indicate time spent on public transport.

Related articles

• Discover Fukuoka by Train, Ferry, and Bus – From Morning to Night

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/discover-fukuoka-course/

• A Local’s Guide to Fukuoka’s West Coast: From Coastline to Yatai

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/west-coast-course/

• Getting to Itoshima: Easy Public Transport Solutions

https://itoshima-now.com/en/about/access/