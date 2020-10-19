Family-friendly spots in Momochi

The sky may seem bigger when you’re in Seaside Momochi. That’s because the overhead power lines have been buried underground. The smaller number of vending machines and convenience stores also set the neighborhood apart from the rest of the city. For this reason, the streets of Seaside Momochi are a great place to take in the fall foliage while taking a walk or a bike ride with friends and family. In this month’s edition, we are introducing several family-friendly spots that you can enjoy with your children. So, why don’t you buy some FamiChiki fried chicken—a new flavor was released on Sept. 22—at the Family Mart inside Seahawk Galleria and hit the park or the beach with your family?

Foliage Spots in Momochi

What is now Yokatopia-dori Ave. used to be the coastline. The neighborhood of luxury residences that run along the avenue from Atago Ohashi Bridge to Fukuoka Tower is full of ginkgo and maple trees. The best time to catch the colorful foliage is early November to late December.

Momochi Central Park

Momochi Chuo Park, with its huge sliding board and views of nearby Fukuoka Tower, is a popular spot with local kids. There is also a smaller train-shaped sliding board for little kids as well as a sandbox and jungle gym. Kids can use the large field to play soccer or baseball, and benches and toilets are available when you need a break. With nearby parking for cars and bicycles, the park is especially popular on weekends.

Momochi Central Park

・3-2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 16 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

・092-833-4337

・https://www.midorimachi.jp/park/detail.php?code=604001

Mamoroom Fukuoka

At Mamoroom Fukuoka, residents of all ages can learn about health and the environment free of charge. You can enjoy six themed exhibits about animals, birds, water, air, food, and microbes, observe horseshoe crabs and river creatures, learn about where invasive species like fire ants and redback spiders like to hide, and use microscopes. Free hands-on events, where you can learn how to make unbreakable soap bubbles or how to collect insects, are held every weekend. These are very popular so don’t forget to make a reservation.

Mamoroom Fukuoka

・10:00~17:00

・Free entry

・Closed: Mon., Tue. (The next day when it’s hol.), 12/28 ~ 1/4

・2-1-34 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 8 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

・092-831-0669

・https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/kankyo/m-room/index.html

Asobi Park Plus: Learn While You Play

Asobi Park Plus is an indoor play area located on the third floor of the Mark Is Fukuoka shopping center. There are more than 20 kinds of toys that provide children with the three major play experiences that contribute to development: sensory play, building play and pretend play. At Umi no Ko, the indoor beach that simulates a seaside experience with projection mapping, kids can enjoy finding and catching fish. Your kids will have a great time exercising and learning, and before you realize it, you’ll be hooked too. (unaccompanied admission (for both adults and children) is not permitted.)

Asobi Park Plus: Learn While You Play

・10:00~19:00 (Last reception 18:30)

・First 30 mins.: 6 months ~ 12 y.o. ¥660, Adult ¥660, 10 minutes thereafter: Child ¥165 (No extension fee for adults), Weekday 1 day free: Adult ¥660, Child ¥1,650

・3F Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi, 2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

・092-836-5347

・https://bandainamco-am.co.jp/kids/asobiparkplus/loc/fukuoka-momochi/

Learn About Disaster Preparedness

Ever wonder how strong earthquakes of various intensities are? Do you know what to do in case of a fire? You can learn this and more at the Fukuoka Citizens’ Disaster Prevention Center. The earthquake simulator allows you to experience earthquakes as strong as seven on the Japanese intensity scale. You can also learn first-hand how to evacuate from fire, extinguish a fire with a fire extinguisher, and experience how water pressure can keep the doors of buildings and cars closed during heavy rains. Take the family and learn what you need to know to keep yourself safe in an emergency.

Fukuoka Citizens’ Disaster Prevention Center

・9:30~17:00 (Last entry 16:30)

・Closed: Mon., The last Tue. of the month, New years (12/28 ~ 1/4)

・1-3-3 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 13 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

・092-847-5990

・https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/syobo/bousai_suishin/bousaicenter/centerinfo.html

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of Oct. 2020)

Official HP: http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

Seahawk Galleria: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/shopping/seahawk-galleria/

S&C aqua

S&C Aqua features one-of-a-kind items hand crafted by exclusive designers, including earrings, and accessories made from Swarovski crystal and Murano glass beads. There is also a lineup of original clothing and handbags. Stop by to pick up something special for yourself or a souvenir from your trip to Fukuoka.

・Royal Blue Street Zone

・10:00~20:00 (Hours have been shortened for October: 10:00~18:00)

・Irregular

・092-841-1494

・http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/floor/shop/13

Canterbury Shop Fukuoka

Canterbury is a world-renowned rugby wear shop from New Zealand. The Fukuoka shop, located inside Seahawk Galleria, is one of the largest Canterbury shops by floor area in all of Japan. The shop also offers a wide range of casual wear for any occasion, including functional yet stylish workout wear and practical clothing that you can wear when you’re out and about.

・Royal Blue Street Zone

・9:30~20:00 (As of 9/28, hours have been shortened: 10:00~20:00)

・Closed: Never

・092-844-7950

・http://www.canterburyshop.com

Imabari Yokkin

Imabari Yokkin is run by Maruei Towel, the 120-year-old towel maker based in Imabari (Ehime Pref.), Japan’s largest towel making region. In addition to towels, you can purchase blankets, bathrobes and shorts made from towel fabric. The high-quality towels are 100% cotton, which makes them highly absorbent and soft and comfortable to the touch. Having cultivated a stellar reputation throughout Japan and overseas, the towels are popular items for private use as well as for gifts.

・Royal Blue Street Zone

・9:30~20:00 (As of 9/28, hours have been shortened: 10:00~18:00)

・Closed: Never

・092-707-6322

・https://imabariyokkin.jp

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

