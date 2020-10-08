Fukuoka Autumn Leaves Guide 2020

Koyo refers to the changing autumn colors of deciduous trees in Japan. Leaves turn spectacular shades of red, yellow and brown – depending on species – before falling to the ground. The koyo season lasts around 50 days, starting in Hokkaido mid-September and making its way down Japan to Kyushu by late-October to mid-November.

The best time to view koyo in Fukuoka is a little late or the same as last year. Fukuoka Now has selected some of the best spots near Fukuoka – complete with links to useful weather resources, photographs, maps, and our favorite spots to view the autumn leaves. If you find some good spots, please share your information and a photo and we’ll add it to this list. Send to contact@fukuoka-now.com or comment below!

Check the real-time forecast here: Weathernews (with map and koyo colour)

Ishibashi Cultural Center

Ishibashi Cultural Center is a multipurpose facility with an art museum, music hall, and library, donated by its founder, Shojiro Ishibashi, to Kurume City. It also has a vast Japanese garden with 100 maple trees, 12 ginkgo trees and 30 zelkova trees which slowly turn into beautiful shades of red in autumn. Stay until sundown for a fantastic light up of the outdoor art and autumn leaves from 10/31 ~ 11/23 (weekend only).

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Light up: 10/31 (Sat.) ~ 11/23 (Mon., Hol.) Approx. 18:00~20:00

• 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Mon. and hol.

• Free entry

• Ishibashi Cultural Center

• 1015 Nonaka-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 0942-33-2271

• https://www.ishibashi-bunka.jp/hanameguri/momiji.html

Yanagisaka Wax Tree

This festival celebrates the beautiful 1.2 km stretch of 260 Yanagisaka wax trees in the Toyoda area. The trees were planted by the Kurume Clan about 270 years ago in order to gather wax for lighting and are designated natural treasures of Fukuoka Prefecture. As autumn deepens, you can see the beautiful contrast between the red-colored wax trees and the countryside. The tree-lined boulevards, which has been designated as a natural monument of the prefecture and has been selected as one of the country’s 100 most beautiful tree-lined boulevards.

This year, the annual “Yanagisaka Wax Tree Festival”, which features stalls selling goods has been cancelled.

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• 10:00~16:00

• Free viewing

• Yanagisaka Sone no Hazenoki Namiki (Yanagisaka Wax Tree Lane)

• Yamamotomachi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 090-3071-9868

• http://www.kurume-hotomeki.jp/event/?mode=detail&id=400000000876

Aburayama Shimin no Mori / Natural Observation Woods

Mount Aburayama is known as a place of relaxation for locals, particularly for families.From late-October to late-November, the scenery changes into a display of spectacular autumn colors. See the beautiful “Koyo Valley” from the rope bridge, or visit in the evening to see koyo along a popular night-viewing trail. In addition to spectacular seasonal scenery, Aburayama is Fukuoka City’s tallest mountain and the park it encompasses offers some of the best outdoor facilities in the prefecture. Hiking trail here: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/hiking-guide-aburayama/

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• Types of trees: Japanese maple, mountain maple, maple

• Open: 9:00~18:00

• Closed: Never

• Admission: Free (parking fee: standard car ¥300 / mid-size car ¥1,000 / large-size car ¥2,000)

• 855-4 Hibaru, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-871-6969

• http://www.shimi-mori.com

Keyaki-dori Avenue

Keyaki-dori is only 800 meters long but it packs a lot of charm into that seemingly short distance. As the word keyaki in the name suggests, there are roughly 100 zelkova trees planted along the road, and their koyo leaves create the effect of a vivid yellow tunnel in autumn. A truly urban koyo spot, take a stroll down the fashionable street and enjoy its autumn colors and many stylish shops, cafes and restaurants. The keyaki trees lining up from Kego intersection to Akasaka 3-chome intersection will be lit up (18:00~22:00) from November to March.

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Koyo peak: Mid. Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Zelkova

• Kego Intersection, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-885-4151 (traffic bureau)

Maizuru Park

Experience koyo at the historical site of the Fukuoka Castle ruins. Maizuru Park is located just 5 minutes from Akasaka Station and the adjoining Ohori Park. The maples and maidenhair trees at Maizuru turn shades of red and yellow, creating a carpet effect of koyo color. From the Tenshudai lookout area, you can see across Maizuru and Ohori Parks and admire the autumn colors from above.

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maidenhair, maple, zelkova, and more

• Admission: Free (Parking fee ¥150/hour)

• 1 Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-781-2153

• https://www.midorimachi.jp/maiduru/file/panf_en.pdf

Ohori Park

Ohori Park is an extremely popular site for walking and jogging in an area noted for its water, greenery and traditional Japanese garden. The maples at Ohori turn a vivid red in autumn, along with other koyo trees, including the Japanese black pine, satsuki azalea and rose bay. We recommend taking a stroll to the east side of the central lake, where zelkova and Japanese wax trees are planted close together. Take a break and chill out at the well-designed Ohori Park Starbucks that overlooks the park and its trees.

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: End Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Zelkova, Japanese wax

• Admission: Free

• Japanese Garden admission: Adult ¥250, 15 y.o. and below ¥120

• 1 Ohori-koen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-741-2004(Ohori Park and Nishi Park management office), 092-741-8377(Japanese garden)

• https://www.ohorikouen.jp/en/

• https://ohoriteien.jp/en/

Rakusuien

To the north of Hakata’s popular Sumiyoshi Shrine and just 12 minutes on foot from JR Hakata Station is the beautiful Japanese garden Rakusuien. Maple trees line the pathways of the traditional garden, and koyo leaves fall gently into the central pond and small waterfall. There is a reconstructed tea house originally built in the Meiji period, complete with a tea ceremony room. A relaxing and elegant inner-city getaway.

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Late Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple, oak, konara, hazel, and more (approx. 70 trees)

• Admission: adult ¥100, child ¥50 (parking fee: ¥300)

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Tue (open if hol. and will be closed the next day)

• 2-10-7 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-262-6665

• http://rakusuien.net/english/

Yokatopia-dori Avenue

With the landmark Fukuoka Tower in view, take a walk down the well maintained Yokatopia-dori between Early. Nov. ~ Late Dec. for a view of maples and maidenhair trees in full koyo color. The area is known as a high-class residential area, so it is very pretty, with clean pathways and well-kept houses. Extend your walk to the lush Momochi Central Park or all the way up to Fukuoka Tower and Momochi Beach.

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Late Dec. (fluctuates with the weather)

• Types of trees: Maidenhair, maple, Chinese tallow tree

• Momochi, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Yusentei Park

Originally built in 1754 as a second home for Tsugutaka Kuroda, the 6th lord of Fukuoka, Yusentei is a beautiful Japanese garden centered on a lake. In autumn, the maples, zelkova, oak and Japanese wax trees planted around the water undergo a transformation as the leaves change to red, yellow, and orange. Take a stroll around the grounds and enjoy a matcha tea set (¥500) in the garden.

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Admission: adult ¥200, child ¥100

• Closed: Mon.

• 1-46 Yusentei, Jonan-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-711-0415

• http://www.yusentei.com/

Shofuen

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Koyo peak: Late Nov.~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Tue.

• Admission: adult ¥100, child ¥50

• 3-28 Hirao, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-524-8264

• http://www.shofuen.net/

Hanahata Engei Park

• Koyo peak: Late Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple, zelkova

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Mon.

• Admission: Free, parking fee ¥300

• 7-571-1 Kashihara, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-565-5114

• http://www.hanahataengei.com/

Kamado Shrine

This shrine is famous for bringing good luck to couples (enmusubi). It was rebuilt in a modern style and is attracting considerable attention from the creative community. It’s also popular as a koyo spot because the stairs near the torii are surrounded by maples. There will be light ups (sunset to 9 pm) from Nov. 14 (Sat.) to Nov. 29 (Sun.).

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• Light up: 11/14 (Sat.) ~ 11/29 (Sun.) Sunset ~ 21:00

• Types of trees: Maple

• Admission: Free

• 883 Uchiyama, Dazaifu City, Fukuoka

• 092-922-4106

• http://kamadojinja.or.jp

Akizuki Castle Ruins

There are about 20 maple trees around the Kuromon gate in Akizuki Joseki. Suiyo Shrine, which lies just beyond the gate, is beautiful and surrounded by yet more colorful maples. Stop for tea along the cherry tree-lined Suginobaba-dori St. and enjoy autumn at Akizuki.

• Koyo peak: Late Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of tree: Maple

• Admission: Free (parking fee: ¥400)

• 663 Akizukinotori, Asakura City, Fukuoka

• 0946-24-6758 (Asakusa Tourism Association)

Raizan Sennyoji Temple

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Open: 9:00~16:30

• Maple-viewing fee : ¥100 (Nov. only), Buddha-viewing: ¥400

• 626 Raizan, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• 092-323-3547

• http://www.sennyoji.or.jp

Kiyomizu Temple (Honbo Teien)

The Japanese-style garden at Kiyomizu Temple is known for its scenic beauty. It is said to be established during the Muromachi era by well-known artist and monk Sesshu. To grow the garden naturally, he sprinkled water over the landscape, a technique he learned when he was in China. The picturesque view of the garden, with spring water trickling over rocks in the background, can be seen any time of the year, but this view is especially beautiful in autumn. There is also a big ginkgo tree in the garden which carpets the ground in yellow leaves.

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Late Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple, Japanese maple, Maidenhair

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Admission (maintenance fee): Adult ¥300, ES & JHS: ¥100

• 1117-4 Setaka-machi Motoyoshi, Miyama City, Fukuoka

• 0944-63-3955 (Miyama City Tourism Association)

• http://www.fukuoka-kiyomizudera.com/

Yamanaka Keikoku (Valley)

• Koyo peak: Early Nov ~ Late Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Kuroki-machi Koya, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-42-1115 (Yame City Kuroki-machi Industrial Economic Affairs Division)

Hyugamikyo Gorge

• Koyo peak: Early Nov ~ Mid-Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Admission: Free (free parking)

• Hyugamikyo, Yabemura, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-24-9143 (Yame City Yabe Construction Economic Affairs Division)

* Yame Yabe Festival has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

Yametsuhime Shrine

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Admission: Free

• 4105 Kitayabe, Yabemura, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-24-9143 (Yame City Yabe Construction Economic Affairs Division)

Mount Hikosan Daigongen Fudomeio

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Hiko-san, Soeda-machi, Tagawa-gun, Fukuoka

• 0947-82-1236 (Soeda-machi Regional Industry Promotion Section)

Mount Hikosan Buzenbou Takasumi Shrine

• Koyo peak: Late Oct. ~ Early Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• 27 Hikosan, Soeda, Tagawa District, Fukuoka

• 0947-85-0073 (Takasumi Shrine)

Masubuchi Dam

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Japanese wax tree and more

• Admission: Free (free parking)

• Dobaru & Kagumeyoshi, Kokuraminami-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-582-2789 (Kitakyushu City Green Park Maintenance Section)

Trailhead to Mount Shakudake (Keyaki-tani)

• Koyo peak: Late. Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Zelkova

• Hata, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-582-2789 (Kitakyushu City Green Park Maintenance Section)

Seitanomori Park

• Koyo peak: Late Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Admission: Free

• Parking: Free, 189 spaces (south entrance), 75 spaces (north entrance)

• Seita, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-692-8651

Hobashira Shizen Park / Mount Sarakurayama

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple

• Admission: Free

• Cable car (round trip, up to 9th station): adult ¥820, child ¥410, Slope car (round trip, 9th station to top): adult ¥420, child ¥220

• Parking: ¥300

• Ogura, Yahatahigashi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-671-4761 (Hobashira Cable)

Chuo Park (Konpira yama)

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Early Dec.

• Types of trees: Sakura and more

• Admission: Free

• Konpira-cho, Tobata-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-582-2789 (Kitakyushu City Green Park Maintenance Section)

Katsuyama Park

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Mid-Nov

• Types of trees: Maple, zelkova, maidenhair

• Admission: Free

• Jonai, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-591-6113 (Katsuyama Park Management Office)

• https://katsuyama-park.com/

Adachi Park

Source: UZOU

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Mid-Nov

• Types of trees: Maple, zelkova

• Admission: Free

• 1 Ashihara, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-582-3471 (Kokurakita Ward Office)

Momiji Hachimangu Shrine

• Koyo peak: Mid-Nov. ~ Late Nov.

• 9:00~17:00 (Momiji Festival: 9:00~20:00)

• Momiji Festival: 11/28 (Sat.), 11/29 (Sun.)

• Light up: 11/21 (Sun.) ~ 11/29 (Sun.) Approx. 18:00~21:00

• Admission: Free

• Types of trees: Maple, Japanese maple, Maidenhair, Japanese wax tree

• 1-26-55 Takatori, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-821-2049

• http://momijihachimangu.or.jp/

Chikushi Yabakei Valley

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple, Japanese maple, maidenhair

• Ichinose ~ Gokayama, Nakagawa City, Fukuoka

• 092-408-8729 (Nakagawa-machi area management, Nakagawa City Hall)

• https://www.city.nakagawa.lg.jp/soshiki/35/chikushi-yabakei.html

Nomiyama Kannonji Temple

• Koyo peak: Early Nov. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Types of trees: Maple, Enkianthus Perulatus, yamazakura, Japanese wax tree, zelkova, konara oak

• 227-4 Hagio, Sasaguri-machi, Kasuya-gun, Fukuoka

• 092-947-4423

• http://www.nomiyamakannonji.com/

Kunenan Mansion

Constructed by Yataro Itami during the Meiji era, Kunenan Mansion is known for its stunning autumn colors and old traditional structures. It is a popular spot for autumn leaves that is open to the public for a limited time only during the autumn leaves season, but this year it will be closed to the public.

• 1692 Kanzakimachiikuwa, Kanzaki City, Saga

• 0952-37-0107 (Kanzaki City Tourism Association)

• http://kanzaki.sagan.jp/kanzakiblog/?page_id=7

Originally written in Nov. 2016, updated in Oct. 2020.

