Major Upgrades at Fukuoka Airport: New Departure Area, Duty-Free Zone, and Food Hall

Fukuoka Now Attends Exclusive Press Preview

Fukuoka Airport, located just minutes from the city center, continues to strengthen its position as a key gateway to Kyushu. In 2024, the airport welcomed a record-breaking 26.76 million passengers, including 8.5 million international travelers—the highest number ever recorded (Osaka Aviation Bureau, preliminary data).

To meet growing demand, the airport opened its second runway on March 20, and from Friday, March 28, the newly expanded north-side section of the International Terminal will open to the public.

Fukuoka Now joined a press-only preview tour of the new facilities on March 27. Here’s a summary of what’s new and what travelers can expect:

Expanded Arrival Lobby and Japan’s First Arrival Duty-Free Shop

The arrival lobby has been enlarged and updated, giving it a brighter and more open appearance. One of the key new features is Japan’s first-ever arrival duty-free shop, which opened on March 19. Located near baggage claim on the 1st floor, the shop offers a selection of liquor, tobacco, TWG Tea, BACHA Coffee, and other popular international items.

Departures Area Upgrades (Opening March 28)

Security and Immigration Enhancements (3F Departures)

• The security screening area has been moved to the north side and significantly expanded.

• Seven smart security lanes have been introduced, doubling processing capacity.

• The system is expandable to 11 lanes as needed.

A new priority lane has been added, available to:

• First and business class passengers

• Travelers requiring assistance

• Members of the new Fukuoka Biz (FukuBiz) corporate program offered by Fukuoka Airport

New and Expanded Duty-Free Area (3F Departures)

• The duty-free shopping area has increased in size from 1,500 m2 to 6,000 m2—roughly four times larger than before.

• In addition to standard duty-free items like fashion, cosmetics, liquor, and tobacco, a strong focus is placed on Japanese designer brands.

A total of 45 new brands have been added, including:

• ISSEY MIYAKE

• KENZO

• Onitsuka Tiger

• PORTER

• Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO

• BLUE BLUE JAPAN FUKUOKA

Food Hall Showcasing Local Flavors (3F Departures)

A new Food Hall features eight food and drink establishments, offering a variety of dishes representing Fukuoka and Kyushu. Tenants include:

• Kamakiri Udon – Fukuoka-style udon with izakaya fare

• Reilly – Hamburg steak and café

• Takenoya – Charcoal-grilled yakitori and grilled eel

• Umino Shokudo – Seafood rice bowls using ingredients from Nagahama

• Yatai Maruni – Tempura and pan-fried gyoza

• Rakutenchi – Fukuoka’s signature motsunabe hotpot

• Anzu – Tonkatsu made with domestic pork

• Kochan Ramen – Produced by the popular Hakata-style ramen chain Ikkousha

Kochan Ramen, produced by Ikkousha, known for its rich and creamy Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen.

Kamakiri Udon, a popular Fukuoka shop that blends traditional udon with izakaya-style dishes.

Tender pork fillet cutlet from a specialty tonkatsu shop, made with domestic pork. Best enjoyed with shredded cabbage and tonkatsu sauce—classic style.

Cultural Landmark: YAGURA Installation

In the center of the new duty-free area stands an impressive 8.7-meter-tall YAGURA, constructed from sake barrels and decorated with Hakata-ori textiles and Yame paper lanterns. The symbolic installation highlights traditional local crafts and serves as a cultural focal point in the departures area.

Additional Improvements Across the Terminal

Arrival Baggage Claim

The number of arrival baggage carousels has been increased from 4 to 8 to reduce waiting times and improve overall flow.

Access and Transportation

A new Access Hall (opened in December 2024) will serve as a central hub for arrivals. It will include:

• Shuttle bus, taxi, and car rental facilities

• Tourist information center and foreign currency exchange

• Wi-Fi rental and digital guidance systems

• Design accents using locally sourced wood and materials

A dedicated shuttle bus road is also being implemented to reduce transfer time between the domestic and international terminals:

• Currently: approx. 15 minutes

• After dedicated shuttle lane opens (by the end of FY2025): approx. 10 minute

• Future target (by 2027): approx. 5 minutes

Self Check-In and Baggage Drop

• By May 2025, the number of Self Baggage Drop (SBD) machines will increase from 26 to 38.

• Combined with CUSS self-check-in kiosks, these upgrades aim to reduce congestion at airline counters.

Business and Lounge Facilities

• The IME International paid lounge was renovated in June 2023 with upgraded furniture and interior design inspired by Hakata-style hospitality.

• Two meeting rooms were added in July 2023 for use before or after flights. These are equipped with monitors, microphones, Wi-Fi, and sofa seating.

A renovated airline lounge will open in September 2024, featuring:

• Expanded seating with views of the runway

• Regional dishes and sake from Fukuoka

Design Concept: “Fukuoka-ness” and Japanese Sensibility

The design throughout the terminal emphasizes a sense of place. Local wood, traditional craftsmanship, and seasonal themes are featured prominently, including:

• Okawa furniture, Hakata-ori textiles, and Yame lanterns

• Garden-style spaces and seating areas

• Lighting and displays inspired by the four seasons

The result is a terminal that not only improves function but also reflects Fukuoka’s character and hospitality.

Facility Information

Fukuoka Airport International Passenger Terminal

• 739 Aoki, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City

• Open daily: 5:00 AM – 9:30 PM

• Website: https://www.fukuoka-airport.jp/