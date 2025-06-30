Canada Day Fukuoka 2025 – Photo Highlights & Party Recap

After a six-year wait, nearly 300 enthusiastic guests reunited at Maizuru BBQ Koen for an unforgettable day celebrating Canadian cuisine, culture, and connections under sunny skies.

Wow! What a day—it’s been six long years since our last Fukuoka Canada Day Party, but we’re thrilled to be back, and it was better than ever. Under bright blue skies, a sold-out crowd of just under 300 guests filled 28 tents, the deck lounge, and the huge Canadian-style tipi at Maizuru BBQ Koen near Ohori Park.

The venue was perfect: spacious tents set among shady trees, with plenty of room for kids to roam. Canadian flags fluttered against green trees and clear skies, adding a vivid splash of red and white to the scenic location.

Our guests were as diverse as Canada itself, coming from Nova Scotia to British Columbia and everywhere in between, plus international friends from Switzerland, Zimbabwe, China, France, Germany, Peru, and of course, our wonderful Japanese fans of Canada.

Special guests included Alex Chang, Counsellor (Agriculture) and Trade Commissioner from the Embassy of Canada, and Manubi, the lovable mascot from Manulife Insurance, who joined a lively group of over 48 colleagues enjoying BBQ on the lounge deck.

Canadian tunes filled the air, with a chilled playlist setting the mood. But the musical highlight was Toshi, whose live solo electric guitar performance delighted everyone.

A big thank you to the fantastic people who made this event special:

• Travis and his daughter Sara from Canada Kitchen for their delicious poutine and Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

• Asako-san and her amazing selection of Canadian wines and ciders from Hachi Yon Labo.

• Hiroshi Aoyagi of Kadoya Seika Shokai for his Fredrich’s Wildflower Honey booth.

• Komiya-san of One Dot Muffin for scrumptious Montreal-style muffins.

• Melissa and Ryo of BLOOMIN’ KIDS for bringing smiles to kids and adults alike with their face and body painting.

Special appreciation also goes out to:

• Hiroshi Aoyagi of Nitto Shoji Ltd. for generously providing lobster and mussels.

• Seaborn Japan for supplying delicious smoked salmon.

• S Foods for their outstanding Canadian pork and beef.

• Canada Beef International Institute for their ongoing support.

• Fukuoka Canada Society for their participation and support.

• Micaela, for her invaluable assistance both behind the scenes and on stage. (IG: @mikaeradesu)

Lucky Draw Sponsors:

• Maple Nouveau by Mick – Two lucky winners received bottles of Maple Nouveau!

• One-night stay at LIBERATED HOTEL Haruyoshi Kaichi.

• 1 pair of tickets to Osaka Expo 2025 (courtesy of the Embassy of Canada to Japan).

• A box of 5 freshly made Montreal-style muffins (courtesy of ONE DOT Muffin).

• 5 stylish Canadian-themed tote bags (courtesy of the Canadian Government Trade Office).

• 5 packs of premium 125 ml maple syrup (courtesy of the Canadian Government Trade Office).

• Tickets to Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition FUKUOKA from KBC.

• 2 pounds of PEI mussels courtesy of Nitto Shoji Ltd.

And heartfelt thanks to the Canadian Government Trade Office in Fukuoka and the Embassy of Canada to Japan for their continued support and encouragement.

Fukuoka Canada Day is officially back! Keep an eye out for next year’s event—or maybe even sooner!

Stay connected by following Fukuoka Now on Facebook, visiting our website, or better yet, subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here.

Photo Gallery – 70 more photos!

See more photos from the event HERE