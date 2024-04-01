Explore Hakata on Foot – Nakasu Kawabata Course

Between Tradition and Tomorrow: Nakasu Kawabata Walking Tour

Take a stroll through the Nakasu Kawabata area for a glimpse into the charming, old quarters of downtown Hakata. Along this walking route, especially during the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival, you’ll witness the traditional Yamakasa parades, highlighting the area’s merchant heritage. The streets are lined with a variety of shops, blending the historic with the new, and the retro with the contemporary. This walking tour offers a unique opportunity to discover something new with each visit, reflecting the area’s rich history and vibrant present.

Nakasu Kawabata Course

• Total Distance: About 2km

• Required Time: About 40 minutes (does not include time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: ①Fukuoka Asian Art Museum → (9 min) → ②Fukuhaku Deai Bridge → (8 min) → ③Hakata Kawabata Shopping Arcade→ (3 min) → ④Renovation Museum Reizenso → (10 min) → ⑤Brasileiro → (4 min) → ⑥Endo Shoten → (6 min) → ⑦Hakataza Theater

• Please use this guide to explore the unique spots near the route.

Three recommended walking courses in Hakata area

• Gokusho Area Course

• Hakata Sta. Area Course

• Nakasu Kawabata Course

1. Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

The only museum in the world specializing in modern and contemporary art from Asia. It holds about 5,000 pieces from 23 countries and regions in Asia and conducts artist-in-residence programs and exchange events such as workshops. The “Art Cafe,” with about 10,000 books, offers free admission.

Riverain Center Building 7th & 8th, 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Open: 9:30~19:30 (until 20:00 on Fri. and Sat.)

Gallery viewing: 9:30~18:00 (until 20:00 on Fri. and Sat.) *last entry 30 min. before closing

Closed: Wed. (open if Wed. is a hol. and closed next day)

https://faam.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/en/

2. Fukuhaku Deai Bridge

A bridge spanning the Naka River, connecting Hakata Ward with Chuo Ward. It was named as a meeting point between the western castle town “Fukuoka” and the eastern merchant town “Hakata”. The parasols at the rest areas along the bridge are designed with cups and spears, inspired by the world of Fukuoka’s folk song “Kuroda Bushi”. At the base of the bridge on the Nakasu side, there’s a statue of “Three Dancing Maiko” by Hakata doll craftsman Yoichi Kojima, who won a silver award at the 1925 Paris International Exposition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts.

Nishi-nakasu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

3. Hakata Kawabata Shopping Arcade

The oldest shopping street in Hakata, with about 125 stores along a 400m arcade. Central Kawabata Zenzai Square hosts a decorative Yamakasa for the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival, and zenzai is sold on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and during events.

6-135 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://kawabatadori.com/

4. Renovation Museum Reizenso

A retro building over 60 years old, renovated based on the “building stock culture” philosophy, valuing old buildings. It houses a bagel shop, bar, Hakata doll craftsman’s workshop, photo studio, and galleries. The administrative office, which doubles as a renovation gallery, distributes free papers and flyers.

9-35 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.reizensou.com/

5. Brasileiro

Founded in 1934, it is the oldest café in Fukuoka, once a bustling salon for Hakata’s cultural figures. It offers six types of house-roasted coffee blends. Baked goods and Western-style food are also popular.

1-20 Tenya-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~18:30 OS

Closed: Sun. and hol.

https://www.instagram.com/cafebrasileiro1934/

6. Endo Shoten

A toy and snack wholesaler that has been in operation since 1910, remaining in what was once a wholesaler district. It’s filled with nostalgic toys and snacks from the early Showa period, such as tin toys, menko cards, marbles, and ramune. Shopping here feels like a step back in time, with the option to buy items in bulk.

6-4 Tsunaba-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:00~18:00

Closed: Sun. and hol.

https://www7a.biglobe.ne.jp/~endoushouten/index.html

7. Hakataza Theater

A theater exclusively for performing arts, featuring Kabuki, musicals, and Takarazuka Revue, with popular stages performed in February and June.

2-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.hakataza.co.jp/

Nearby Attractions

Hakata Riverain Mall

The “Fukuoka Anpanman Children’s Museum in Mall” on the 5th and 6th floors is highly popular among families.

3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~19:00

Closed: 12/31, 1/1

https://www.hakata-riverainmall.jp/

Yamakasa Mawaridome Susaki Wholesaler Street

The “Mawaridome” is the goal point of the Hakata Gion Yamakasa.

1-4 Susaki-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Yamakasa Supplies Handa

A specialty store for Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival supplies. Hand towels are also popular as souvenirs.

1-11 Susaki-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~17:00

Closed: Wed.

Chocolate Shop

Established in 1942, the origin of chocolate in Hakata. Besides chocolates, cakes and baked goods are also available.

3-17 Tsunaba-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~19:00

Closed: Tue. (open if hol.)

https://chocolateshop.jp/

Meigetsudo Kawabata Store

Famous for the “Hakata Torimon,” a masterpiece sweet bun. The old main store of Meigetsudo, established in 1929.

5-104 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:30~19:00

http://www.meigetsudo.co.jp/

Fukuya Nakasu Main Store

The first in Japan to manufacture and sell mentaiko (spicy cod roe), contributing to its widespread popularity and making it one of Hakata’s signature products.

2-6-10 Nakasu, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:00~22:00

https://www.fukuya.com/en/

Fukuoka Now X Hakata Town Planning Promotion Council

Enjoy other walks around Hakata area

• Gokusho Area Course

• Hakata Sta. Area Course

• Nakasu Kawabata Course