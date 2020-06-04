Fukuoka Hydrangea Viewing Guide 2020

Hydrangea Season is here!

Photo: Maizuru Park

Rainy season can be a drag – wet shoes, lugging an umbrella around town, being stuck indoors – but it’s not all bad. Beautiful ajisai (hydrangea), meaning “water vessel”, are in full bloom during the rainy season in Japan, where they originated. They’re considered the quintessential flower of the season, with their gradually changing colors earning them the nickname shichihenge (various changes) and making them popular as dried press flowers as well. We’ve selected fourteen excellent spots in Fukuoka and Kyushu to enjoy ajisai.

Nokonoshima Island Park

Catch a 10-minute ferry from Meinohama to the delightful Noko Island in mid-June to see 1,000 hydrangea plants in bloom at Nokonoshima Island Park. Some varieties grow as tall as a person! Check out the hydrangea road which stretches unbroken for 100 m with white, violet, and blue hydrangeas all around.

Photo: Nokonoshima Island Park

• 1,000 plants (more than 10 varieties)

• June

• Mon. ~ Sat.: 9:00~17:30, Sun. & hol.: 9:00~18:30

• Closed: Never

• Adult: ¥1,200, ES & JHS: ¥600, 3 y.o. and over: ¥400

• Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-881-2494

• http://nokonoshima.com/en/

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

Inside the grand 290-hectare grounds of Uminonakamichi Park is a world waiting to be discovered! Fun for all the family as you make your way through the aquarium and zoo, maybe have a stop at the hotel, and carry on until the “Ajisai Path” where 10,000 hydrangeas of 40 different varieties are in bloom from the rainy season to the start of summer.

Photo: Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

• 10,000 plants (40 varieties)

• Mid-Jun. ~ Late Jul.

• 9:30~17:30

• Closed: Never

• Adult: ¥450, 65 y.o. and over: ¥210, ES, JHS and below: free

• 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-603-1111

• https://uminaka-park.jp/en/

Hakozaki Shrine

This year’s festival at Hakozaki Shrine promises 3,500 ajisai flowers of over 100 different kinds – a summer scene you definitely don’t want to miss! You can also get a ¥100 discount off your ¥300 ticket if you decide to visit the lily garden, which is set to display a total of 5,000 lilies of 30 different kinds. If you have a sweet tooth, why not pop round to popular local bakery “Full Full” for a selection of bread and pastries? Finally, don’t forget to visit the neighboring Ekoin Temple during the Bodaiju Festival at 11:00 on Jun. 7 (Sun.) for a chance to view bodaiju (linden) flowers for free.

Photo: Hakozaki Shrine

• 3,500 plants (100 varieties)

• 6/1 (Mon.) ~ 6/30 (Tue.)

• 9:30~17:00

• Closed: Never

• Hydrangea viewing: ¥300, flower garden (lilies): ¥300, special ticket for both areas: ¥500

• 1-22-1 Hakozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-641-7431

• https://www.hakozakigu.or.jp/news/256.htm

Maizuru Park

The landmark Fukuoka Castle Ruins stand in Maizuru Park, which is also famous for its cherry blossoms, plum blossoms and other seasonal flowers. In June and July, deep blue varieties of hydrangeas can be seen in several areas including the woods behind Fukuoka Art Museum, the peony garden, and in front of the Otemon area from Meiji-dori Ave. They bloom along the border of Ohori Park, too. Drop by the nearby Gokoku Shrine to see yellow water lilies, which bloom during the same period.

Photo: Maizuru Park

• 2,500 plants (various varieties)

• Early ~ Late Jun.

• Free

• 1 Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-781-2153

• Maizuru Park map

• Maizuru Park seasonal information

Fukuoka City Botanical Garden

First opened in 1980, this is the city’s largest botanical garden. There are open fields and greenhouses boasting approximately 3,000 kinds of plants. Home to roughly 100 species of hydrangeas (1,000 plants in total), it’s an excellent place to see and compare the many varieties. With a 3,000 m2, two-story greenhouse, it’s also the best place to view flowers even on a rainy day.

Photo: Fukuoka City Botanical Garden

• 1,000 plants (100 varieties)

• Early ~ Mid-Jun.

• 9:00~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

• Closed: Mon. (open if Mon. is a hol. and closed the next day)

• Adult: ¥600, HS: ¥300, JHS and below: free, 65 y.o. and over living in Fukuoka City, Kitakyushu City, Kumamoto City and Kagoshima City: free

• 5-1-1 Ozasa, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-522-3210

• http://botanical-garden.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/

*The parking lot will be closed until Mar. 31, 2021.

Shiraito Falls, Itoshima

Shiraito Falls is 530 m above sea level in the south of Itoshima City. The waterfall itself is 24 m high and 14 m wide, and the spot is extremely popular in the summer as a cool and shady place to escape the heat. Here, you’ll see around 5,000 hydrangeas blooming in late June to mid-July. Enjoy somen nagashi (noodle catching – it’s all-you-can-eat!) and yamame salmon catching too. Free entry!

Photo: Itoshima Tourist Association

• 5,000 plants (5~6 varieties)

• Late-Jun. ~ Early Jul.

• 9:00~17:00 (July~August: 9:00~18:00)

• Free (somen nagashi: ¥500, yamame catching: ¥2,500/fishing rod)

• 460-6 Shiraito, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• 092-322-2098 (Itoshima Tourist Association)

• http://www.city.itoshima.lg.jp/s026/s040/050/240/20170529141209.html

The Hydrangea Festival has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

Nomiyama Kannonji Temple

Nomiyama Kannonji Temple is visited by over one million worshippers each year and is fondly called “Nomiyama-san” by locals. The best time to see the 1,500 hydrangeas in the temple grounds is from late June to early July.

Photo: Nomiyama Kannonji Temple

• 1,500 plants (3 varieties)

• Late Jun. ~ Early Jul.

• 7:00~17:00

• Open year-round

• Free entry

• 227-4 Haginoo, Sasaguri-machi, Kasuya, Fukuoka

• 092-947-6384

• http://www.nomiyamakannonji.com/

Senkoji Temple

Founded in 1192 by the founder of the Rinzai Buddhist sect, Eisai Zenji, Senkoji Temple is located in Kurume. The temple became known as the “hydrangea temple” thanks to the 7,000 hydrangea that grow on its grounds.

Photo: Senkoji Temple

• 7,000 plants (50 varieties)

• 6/6 (Sat.) ~ 6/30 (Tue.)

• 8:00~18:00

• Closed: Never

• Adult: ¥300, ES & JHS: ¥100

• 2287 Yamamoto-machi Toyoda, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 0942-44-1434

• http://www.kurume-hotomeki.jp/event/?mode=detail&id=400000000400

Huis Ten Bosch, Nagasaki

Once again this year this popular European theme park in Nagasaki is showing its green fingers to the world in the annual Huis Ten Bosch Hydrangea Festival. 1,250 varieties of hydrangea will dot the grounds from the start to the end of June, the most of any single place in Japan. But Huis Ten Bosch is a place of records and also boasts an 800-meter long hydrangea road, the longest of its kind in the country. New for this year is the Hydrangea Canal. Measuring 800m long it is the longest road of hydrangea in Japan. Enjoy the fantastic site of so many hydrangea illuminated at night too.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

• Approx. 1,250 varieties

• 5/30 (Sat.) ~ 6/28 (Sun.)

• 9:00~17:00 (last entry 16:00)

• Closed: Never

• 1-Day Passport: Adult ¥7,000, ES and JHS ¥6,000, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥4,600, pre-school: ¥3,500 (For other types of tickets, click here.)

• 1-1 Huis Ten Bosch-machi, Sasebo City, Nagasaki

• 0570-064-110

• Webpage

Originally written in May 2016, updated May 2020.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in May 2016.