JR Kyushu’s Co-working and Co-learning Space “Q” Opens in Hakata Station

A new co-working space opened in Hakata Station on June 30 on the first basement level of JR Hakata City.

The facility boasts 50 co-working seats and 12 co-learning rooms on one side of the passageway, and 32 booths of office space on the other side.

Under the concept of “Glocal Gateway,” Space Q aims to build a business infrastructure that connects Kyushu with the rest of the world. Operated by the Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu), Space Q is the company’s first shared office and co-working venue and will be operated jointly with CO&CO, which operates co-learning facilities around Japan and overseas, and with Zero-Ten, which manages The Company office sharing chain.

Mr. Tian of JR Kyushu’s Business Development Division, who speaks English, Chinese and Japanese, and Mr. Izaki, Director of Co&Co.

By combining JR Kyushu’s vast infrastructure and urban development network, Co&Co’s community building through working and learning services for foreigners interested in Japan and Japanese interested in foreign cultures, and Zero-Ten’s expertise in community space management, the new center is uniquely well-positioned to support Kyushu’s expansion into overseas markets and to provide assistance to businesses from overseas entering Kyushu.

The drop-in co-working and co-learning space are available for anyone to use for ¥550 per hour, plus ¥100 for unlimited drinks, and as an opening special, just ¥550 for two hours until the end of July. The company is also looking for tenants for the shared office space (from ¥44,000/month) and co-working space (from ¥30,800/month) on a fixed basis.

Co-working & Co-learning Space Q

B1F JR Hakata City AMU Plaza 1-1, Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Tel.: 070-4491-3250

Open: 6:00~22:00, Sat., Sun., hol. 10:00~19:00

Closed: same as AMU Plaza holidays