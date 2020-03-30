Kurume Kasuri Studio Guide

Now Reports

Kurume Kasuri is a traditional textile from the Chikugo region that has been handed down over the generations. It is currently produced in Kurume City, Hirokawa Town (in Yame District) and Chikugo City. Patterns are envisioned and the cotton is dyed before it is woven, so the slight variations resulting from this process yield the trademark rough-around-the-edges patterns. This is just one element that adds to the appeal of Kurume Kasuri. The technique for making Kurume Kasuri was invented over 200 years ago by a 12-year-old girl named Den Inoue, the inquisitive daughter of a rice merchant and a skilled weaver in her own right.

Click here to learn more about the processes used to make Kurume Kasuri.

The Indonesian technique of dyeing yarn before it is woven, or ikat, is well known around the world, but the technique used in Kurume did not derive from the Asian continent; rather, it is a unique form of textile that evolved on its own from a time when self-sufficiency was the norm.

Before the birth of Kurume Kasuri, the Chikugo region grew indigo in the rich soils along the Chikugo River, much of which is shipped to Osaka. It also grew cotton, but at that time, each household only produced the textiles it needed to get by, or as a side business during the farming offseason. Back then, the dark blue garments that people wore every day only came in plain or striped patterns, so it is probably only natural that the snowfall-like pattern of white dots scattered on blue that Den Inoue developed by trial and error soon became popular. After the Kurume Kasuri process was improved upon, techniques to create large and small patterns and picture patterns were developed, and the industry flourished with the encouragement of the government.

Not all, but some of these studios welcome visitors with appointments made in advance. Below is a map with the locations of active studios. On this page you can read about recent trends in the world of Kurume Kasuri and below is a list of upcoming events.

Map to the Kurume Kasuri Studios
Click on the marked locations for information on most of the active studios

Events

Kurume Kasuri Ai • Ai • Deai Festival / 久留米かすり 藍・愛・で逢いフェスティバル
A festival for kasuri lovers with stalls selling the latest textiles and finished goods. Workshops show off modern as well as traditional Kurume Kasuri items in a fashion show. This is the largest Kurume Kasuri event in Japan!
• 3/21 (Sat.), 3/22 (Sun.)
• 10:00~17:00
• Free entry
• Jibasan Kurume
5-8-5 Higashi-aikawa, Kurume City
0942-44-3701 (Kurume Kasuri Association)

Kasuri Workshop Visits in Chikugo / 絣の里巡りin筑後
Twice this year kasuri studios open to the public. Stroll through the area and enter workshops to see craftsmen in action. Shop for materials and finished goods! Rental bicycles are available too.

• 6/6 (Sat.), 6/7 (Sun.) and on a weekend in November 2020 (TBA)
• Headquarters: 730 Kumano, Chikugo City
0942-53-4229 (Chikugo City Tourism Association)
http://chikugo.net/event

Hirokawa Kasuri Matsuri / 広川かすり祭
Two days where you can buy Kurume Kasuri items at discounted prices and visit workshops using free shuttle buses.

• Held on a weekend in September (TBA)
• Hirokawa Industry Exhibition Hall
1164-6 Hiyoshi, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-5555 (Hirokawa Tourism Association)
http://www.hirokankou.org

Products made from Kurume kasuri

Other

Kurume Kasuri Museum
Visit here for an easy-to-understand overview of the history of kasuri textiles, including a display of fine examples, looms, and a display of tools used by Kurume Kasuri founder, Den Inoue. Shop for textiles, kimono, finished fashions and goods too!

• Free entry
• Open: 10:00~17:00
• Closed: New Year holidays
2F Jibasan Kurume, 5-8-5 Higashi-aikawa, Kurume City, Fukuoka
0942-44-3700

Kurume Kasuri Studios – Hirokawa Area

Sakata Orimono
• Open: 9:30~17:00
• Closed: Sun., hol.
602 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-1402
http://www.sakataorimono.com

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes

Yamaai
• Open: 10:00~17:00
• Closed: Irregular
250-1 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0150
http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/yamaai/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥2,000, scarf ¥3,500)
Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes

Yamamura Yoshiteru Kasuri Kobo
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Irregular
252 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0136
http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/yamamura/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes (credit cards can be available)

Atelier Takeshi Yamamura
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Never
241 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0332
http://kasuri.net/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabric, clothes

Marugame Ikat Textile
• Open: 8:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat., Sun.
340 Hiyoshi, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0048
http://re-marugame.net/index.html

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: clothes etc.

Nomura Orimono
• Open: 8:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.
1745 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0018
http://www.nomura-orimono.com/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabric, scraps of fabric

Yamashita Kimisuke Orimono
• 1736 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0946-32-0005

Nomura Masanori Kasuri Kobo
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.
• 1995 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0331
http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/masanori/

Factory tour: Not Available
Items on sale: fabric, scraps of fabric

Moriyama Kasuri Kobo
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Sun., hol.
109 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-0023
https://aimoriyama.com/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥2,000)
Items on sale: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Nomura Atsuko Kasuri Kobo
• 2006-3 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-4646

Factory tour: Not Available

Tomihisa Orimono Kobo
• Open: 10:00~17:00
• Closed: Never
1236-1 Ota, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0943-32-1048
https://www.facebook.com/kasuri.tomi/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Experience: handwoven experience, Indigo dyeing experience (each ¥1,100, indigo dyeing can be available only summer season)
Items on sale at the gallery: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Noguchi Orimono
• Open: 8:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat,. Sun., hol.
858 Ichijo, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka
0942-52-3816

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Sato Kasuri Kobo
Open: 9:00~17:00
Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.
1236-1 Ota, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
090−4779−6379

Factory tour: Not Available

Shimogawa Orimono
• Open: 9:00~16:00
• Closed: Sun., hol. (Sat.: irregular)
1111-2 Tsunoe, Yame City, Fukuoka
0943-22-2427
https://oriyasan.com/en/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel or email. Tour available hours: 10:00~12:00, 13:00~15:00)
Items on sale at the shop next to the factory: fabric, hat, stall, place mat, handkerchief, etc.

Aizome & Mizuma Sashiko
• 22-4 Takamizuma, mizuma-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka
0942-64-2998

Factory tour: Not Available

Matsueda Orimono
• Open: 9:00~18:00
• Closed: Irregular
3 Takeno, Tanushimaru-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka
080-1711-7155

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥5,000), loom experience (stole ¥25,000, one-piece dress ¥35,000)
Items on sale: handkerchief

Kurume Kasuri Studios – Chikugo Area

Aika Tanaka Kasuri Kobo
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.
442-1 Takae, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
0942-52-4423

Factory tour: Available (including the experience, reservation required by tel)
Experience: Indigo dyeing experience, handwoven experience
Items on sale: handkerchief, fabric scraps

Fukuyama Kasuri Kobo
• Closed: Sun., hol.
• 720-2 Takae, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
0942-52-5381

Factory tour: Not Available

Kurume Kasuri Ikeda Kasuri Kobo
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Sun., hol.
1840 Hisadomi, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
0942-53-2416
https://www.instagram.com/ikedakasurikoubou/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel or email)
Experience: loom experience, indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥1,500, tote bag ¥4,000 T-shirt ¥4,000, long-sleeved shirt ¥5,000, stole ¥6,000)
Items on sale: tote bag, T-shirt, stole, accessories etc.

Kubo Kasuri Orimono
• Open: 8:00~17:00
• Closed: Sun., hol. (Sat.: irregular)
3498-2 Nishimura, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
090-1084-5607
http://kubo-kasuri.jp/

Factory tour: Not Available
Items on sale: fabrics, scraps of fabric (If you want to purchase, required by tel in advance)

Nishihara Orimono
• Open: 9:00~17:00
• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.
9-3 Kurakazu, Chikugo City, Fukuoka
0942-52-3602
https://nishiori.net/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)
Items on sale: fabrics, scraps of fabric

