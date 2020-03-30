Kurume Kasuri Studio Guide





Kurume Kasuri is a traditional textile from the Chikugo region that has been handed down over the generations. It is currently produced in Kurume City, Hirokawa Town (in Yame District) and Chikugo City. Patterns are envisioned and the cotton is dyed before it is woven, so the slight variations resulting from this process yield the trademark rough-around-the-edges patterns. This is just one element that adds to the appeal of Kurume Kasuri. The technique for making Kurume Kasuri was invented over 200 years ago by a 12-year-old girl named Den Inoue, the inquisitive daughter of a rice merchant and a skilled weaver in her own right.

Click here to learn more about the processes used to make Kurume Kasuri.

The Indonesian technique of dyeing yarn before it is woven, or ikat, is well known around the world, but the technique used in Kurume did not derive from the Asian continent; rather, it is a unique form of textile that evolved on its own from a time when self-sufficiency was the norm.

Before the birth of Kurume Kasuri, the Chikugo region grew indigo in the rich soils along the Chikugo River, much of which is shipped to Osaka. It also grew cotton, but at that time, each household only produced the textiles it needed to get by, or as a side business during the farming offseason. Back then, the dark blue garments that people wore every day only came in plain or striped patterns, so it is probably only natural that the snowfall-like pattern of white dots scattered on blue that Den Inoue developed by trial and error soon became popular. After the Kurume Kasuri process was improved upon, techniques to create large and small patterns and picture patterns were developed, and the industry flourished with the encouragement of the government.

Not all, but some of these studios welcome visitors with appointments made in advance. Below is a map with the locations of active studios. On this page you can read about recent trends in the world of Kurume Kasuri and below is a list of upcoming events.

Map to the Kurume Kasuri Studios

Click on the marked locations for information on most of the active studios

Events

Kurume Kasuri Ai • Ai • Deai Festival / 久留米かすり 藍・愛・で逢いフェスティバル

A festival for kasuri lovers with stalls selling the latest textiles and finished goods. Workshops show off modern as well as traditional Kurume Kasuri items in a fashion show. This is the largest Kurume Kasuri event in Japan!

• 3/21 (Sat.), 3/22 (Sun.)

• 10:00~17:00

• Free entry

• Jibasan Kurume

• 5-8-5 Higashi-aikawa, Kurume City

• 0942-44-3701 (Kurume Kasuri Association)

Kasuri Workshop Visits in Chikugo / 絣の里巡りin筑後

Twice this year kasuri studios open to the public. Stroll through the area and enter workshops to see craftsmen in action. Shop for materials and finished goods! Rental bicycles are available too.

• 6/6 (Sat.), 6/7 (Sun.) and on a weekend in November 2020 (TBA)

• Headquarters: 730 Kumano, Chikugo City

• 0942-53-4229 (Chikugo City Tourism Association)

• http://chikugo.net/event

Hirokawa Kasuri Matsuri / 広川かすり祭

Two days where you can buy Kurume Kasuri items at discounted prices and visit workshops using free shuttle buses.

• Held on a weekend in September (TBA)

• Hirokawa Industry Exhibition Hall

• 1164-6 Hiyoshi, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-5555 (Hirokawa Tourism Association)

• http://www.hirokankou.org

Other

Kurume Kasuri Museum

Visit here for an easy-to-understand overview of the history of kasuri textiles, including a display of fine examples, looms, and a display of tools used by Kurume Kasuri founder, Den Inoue. Shop for textiles, kimono, finished fashions and goods too!

• Free entry

• Open: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: New Year holidays

• 2F Jibasan Kurume, 5-8-5 Higashi-aikawa, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 0942-44-3700

Kurume Kasuri Studios – Hirokawa Area

Sakata Orimono

• Open: 9:30~17:00

• Closed: Sun., hol.

• 602 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-1402

• http://www.sakataorimono.com

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes

Yamaai

• Open: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• 250-1 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0150

• http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/yamaai/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥2,000, scarf ¥3,500)

Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes

Yamamura Yoshiteru Kasuri Kobo

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• 252 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0136

• http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/yamamura/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabric, accessories, clothes (credit cards can be available)

Atelier Takeshi Yamamura

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Never

• 241 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0332

• http://kasuri.net/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabric, clothes

Marugame Ikat Textile

• Open: 8:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun.

• 340 Hiyoshi, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0048

• http://re-marugame.net/index.html

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: clothes etc.

Nomura Orimono

• Open: 8:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• 1745 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0018

• http://www.nomura-orimono.com/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabric, scraps of fabric

Yamashita Kimisuke Orimono

• 1736 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0946-32-0005

Nomura Masanori Kasuri Kobo

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• 1995 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0331

• http://www.hirokankou.org/tokusan/kasuri/masanori/

Factory tour: Not Available

Items on sale: fabric, scraps of fabric

Moriyama Kasuri Kobo

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun., hol.

• 109 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-0023

• https://aimoriyama.com/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥2,000)

Items on sale: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Nomura Atsuko Kasuri Kobo

• 2006-3 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-4646

Factory tour: Not Available

Tomihisa Orimono Kobo

• Open: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Never

• 1236-1 Ota, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-1048

• https://www.facebook.com/kasuri.tomi/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Experience: handwoven experience, Indigo dyeing experience (each ¥1,100, indigo dyeing can be available only summer season)

Items on sale at the gallery: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Noguchi Orimono

• Open: 8:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat,. Sun., hol.

• 858 Ichijo, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0942-52-3816

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabric, clothes, accessories, scraps of fabric

Sato Kasuri Kobo

Open: 9:00~17:00

Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

1236-1 Ota, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

090−4779−6379

Factory tour: Not Available

Shimogawa Orimono

• Open: 9:00~16:00

• Closed: Sun., hol. (Sat.: irregular)

• 1111-2 Tsunoe, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-22-2427

• https://oriyasan.com/en/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel or email. Tour available hours: 10:00~12:00, 13:00~15:00)

Items on sale at the shop next to the factory: fabric, hat, stall, place mat, handkerchief, etc.

Aizome & Mizuma Sashiko

• 22-4 Takamizuma, mizuma-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 0942-64-2998

Factory tour: Not Available

Matsueda Orimono

• Open: 9:00~18:00

• Closed: Irregular

• 3 Takeno, Tanushimaru-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 080-1711-7155

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Experience: Indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥5,000), loom experience (stole ¥25,000, one-piece dress ¥35,000)

Items on sale: handkerchief

Kurume Kasuri Studios – Chikugo Area

Aika Tanaka Kasuri Kobo

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• 442-1 Takae, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• 0942-52-4423

Factory tour: Available (including the experience, reservation required by tel)

Experience: Indigo dyeing experience, handwoven experience

Items on sale: handkerchief, fabric scraps

Fukuyama Kasuri Kobo

• Closed: Sun., hol.

• 720-2 Takae, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• 0942-52-5381

Factory tour: Not Available

Kurume Kasuri Ikeda Kasuri Kobo

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun., hol.

• 1840 Hisadomi, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• 0942-53-2416

• https://www.instagram.com/ikedakasurikoubou/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel or email)

Experience: loom experience, indigo dyeing experience (handkerchief ¥1,500, tote bag ¥4,000 T-shirt ¥4,000, long-sleeved shirt ¥5,000, stole ¥6,000)

Items on sale: tote bag, T-shirt, stole, accessories etc.

Kubo Kasuri Orimono

• Open: 8:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun., hol. (Sat.: irregular)

• 3498-2 Nishimura, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• 090-1084-5607

• http://kubo-kasuri.jp/

Factory tour: Not Available

Items on sale: fabrics, scraps of fabric (If you want to purchase, required by tel in advance)

Nishihara Orimono

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• 9-3 Kurakazu, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• 0942-52-3602

• https://nishiori.net/

Factory tour: Available (reservation required by tel)

Items on sale: fabrics, scraps of fabric