Kyushu Roundtable #2: Talent Wars — Why Fukuoka Still Struggles to Keep Global Talent

From hiring systems and education infrastructure to housing pressure and corporate culture, a 90-minute discussion in Fukuoka revealed a deeper challenge than recruitment alone.

Fukuoka has spent the past decade positioning itself as one of Japan’s most internationally minded regional cities. It is building new office towers, promoting startup visas, and attracting growing attention from companies and talent looking beyond Tokyo.

But at Kyushu Roundtable #2, the more pressing question was not whether talent can be attracted. It was whether people can realistically build long-term lives here once they arrive.

Held on March 27 at CIC Fukuoka, the session brought together around 45 participants from more than 20 nationalities, including founders, corporate professionals, researchers, and students, for a focused 90-minute discussion on a single theme: “Talent Wars: Can Kyushu Compete for Global Talent?”

Organized by Fukuoka Now as part of its monthly Kyushu Roundtable series, the event is designed as a live current-affairs conversation. It is less a panel discussion than an informed exchange.

What emerged was not a simple debate about competitiveness. It was a candid, sometimes blunt examination of the gap between ambition and reality, and between policies designed to attract people and the systems that determine whether they stay.

→ Kyushu Roundtable is held monthly in Fukuoka. To receive invitations and updates, sign up here.

Key Takeaways from Kyushu Roundtable #2

• Fukuoka’s challenge is not simply attracting global talent, but retaining it over the long term.

• There is a clear gap between international positioning and everyday lived experience.

• Corporate hiring cycles, hierarchy, and rigid workplace norms continue to limit flexibility for globally mobile professionals.

• For mid-career talent, schools, family infrastructure, and daily-life systems may matter more than salary or branding.

• The city’s growth is real, but it is already exposing pressure points in housing, infrastructure, and affordability.

• Some initiatives appear proactive on paper but fail to meaningfully change behavior or outcomes.

• Long-term competitiveness will depend less on promotion and more on whether systems adapt to support international residents and their families.

The discussion began, as each Roundtable does, with a curated scan of recent Kyushu news sourced from Fukuoka Now. Taken together, the stories illustrated both the region’s outward ambitions and the pressures building beneath them.

The challenge is not attracting talent. It is keeping it.

One of the first stories set the tone.

A Fukuoka-based driving school has launched a program in Cambodia to train up to 4,000 truck drivers for work in Japan over the next five years. It is a direct response to the country’s growing logistics shortage, intensified by new overtime limits.

On the surface, it is exactly the kind of initiative that signals action. It is outward-looking, practical, and tied to a real economic need.

But the room quickly moved beyond the headline.

Kirk Patterson, former Dean of Temple University Japan, leaned into the implications:

“You train the drivers overseas, but they cannot come with their families. They have to come as individuals. When they come, how are they integrated into society?”

He continued:

“If you import the labor to fix a short-term problem, but you don’t build the infrastructure around the people, you’re not solving anything. You’re just delaying it.”

Around the room, there was recognition, along with some pushback.

From an operational standpoint, another participant noted that companies are responding to immediate pressure. The shortage is real. The need is urgent. Action cannot wait for perfect systems.

That tension between urgency and sustainability carried through the rest of the discussion.

Once the example is reframed, the question changes. It is no longer just how to bring people in, but what kind of place they are being brought into.

Across sectors, participants kept returning to the same point.

Attraction is visible. It can be promoted and measured.

Retention is quieter. It depends on whether people can build a life, and that depends on systems far beyond recruitment.

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Global ambition means little without local change

If the first part of the discussion exposed the limits of quick fixes, the next moved into more uncomfortable territory.

The issue was not a lack of initiatives. It was the gap between intention and execution.

One example came from the Kyushu-India business MOU, signed by Kyushu’s regional chambers of commerce and their counterparts in India. The stated goal was to expand business ties and help local companies access one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

On paper, it signaled global engagement. Inside the room, the reaction was more cautious.

Sam Cushman, a graduate student at Kyushu University with a background in public relations, put it directly:

“Unless there’s a specific bullet point in these headlines, they’re probably just one of those headline things to say, yeah, in the future if we have some area of cooperation, we’ll work on that.”

Then he added:

“But in the meantime, we’ll shake hands, we’ll take some photos, generate a headline.”

There was recognition, but also pushback.

“MOUs don’t do anything by themselves,” another participant said. “But without them, nothing can happen either. They create the channel. The problem is what happens after.”

That exchange captured the issue clearly. The problem is not the existence of initiatives, but whether they lead to change.

That same gap appeared in hiring practices.

Leonie Habraken described entering a large Japanese corporate environment expecting flexibility and encountering a very different system.

“The hiring cycle alone is a problem,” she said. “If someone is ready in September, you’re telling them to wait until April. That’s not how global talent works.”

She added:

“Everyone is CC’d on everything. And you have to think about the order of names based on rank. That takes time. It slows things down.”

The details drew a mix of laughter and agreement.

Then came one of the strongest stories of the night.

Bastien Barbier, a master’s student in an international program at Kyushu University, described what happens when talent is supposed to transition into the workforce.

“I graduate in September. I’ve lost count of the number of companies that told me, ‘We cannot hire you because we don’t need you now. If you can wait until March or April, we might make it work.’”

He paused, then added:

“What do I do between September and April? Hide in the mountains, maybe.”

It was a joke, but it pointed to a real structural mismatch.

The region invests in attracting international students, encourages them to stay, and then funnels them into a hiring system that operates on a completely different timeline.

By this point, the pattern was clear.

Fukuoka is building the image of an international hub, but many of the systems that shape daily professional life still reflect a different set of assumptions.

For the people in the room, this was not abstract. It was something they were navigating every day.

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If families cannot settle, talent will not stay

At this point, the discussion shifted again.

Because once you talk about retention, the conversation moves beyond work.

Doug Weber brought it into focus:

“If we’re talking about attracting global talent, we’re not talking about 22-year-olds. We’re talking about people in their 30s and 40s. They have careers. And they have kids.”

“You’re asking people to decide,” he continued. “Do I stay here, or do I leave for my children’s education?”

Nick Szasz then shared a case that illustrated the point.

A senior European executive was brought into Kyushu with a strong package and senior role. The family arrived, assessed the schooling situation, and left. He stayed, but alone. The schools were not comparable to what Tokyo offered, and the family support system in Fukuoka felt thin.

Kerry Greer added a critical distinction:

“If you bring your family to Japan, you don’t want your kids locked in an English-only environment. You want integration. You want them to learn Japanese, make friends, be part of society.”

Then:

“But they also need to stay globally competitive. So you need schools that are structurally bilingual.”

Kirk Patterson noted that this demand is not limited to foreign families.

“Japanese parents want this too,” he said. “They want their kids to be international.”

But even here, there was pushback.

“That works for a certain segment,” Kerry replied. “Private schools, higher-income families. That’s not the broader solution.”

The discussion then moved into daily life.

Viko Gara, an entrepreneur from Indonesia, described raising a family in Fukuoka.“We came here without speaking Japanese. And every day, the school sends home documents. Complex documents. You have to translate everything.”

“You have to prepare specific things. Bags, materials, forms. Everything has to be exactly to specification.”

Then he added:

“I don’t think those papers impact the education quality of our kids.”

The room laughed, but there was clear agreement.

What he was describing was not education.

It was friction.

He then made a practical suggestion that highlighted the contradiction many international families face.

“If there’s one thing we can change, it’s to bring our nanny from Indonesia. That will free a lot of bandwidth, because those paperworks… I don’t think those papers impact the education quality of our kids.”

There was irony in the room. Foreign families trying to build stable lives in Japan, and one of the most effective solutions was to bring in more foreign support just to navigate daily life.

“If you want families to stay,” he said, “you have to think about the whole system.”

Another participant summarized it succinctly:

“It’s not one big problem. It’s ten small ones. But together, they become one big reason to leave.”

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Growth is real. So are the pressures.

By this point, the conversation moved outward again, toward the city itself.

The examples came quickly, and they were not abstract. They were pulled directly from the Kyushu News Scan and from what people in the room were already seeing in real life.

One headline that caught everyone’s attention was the “airport hangar camping” package in Kitakyushu, priced at around ¥300,000 per night. It was positioned as a novelty experience tied to aviation tourism, but in the room it landed differently. It felt like a symptom of something larger: a region experimenting with extreme workarounds while basic accommodation capacity remains under strain.

At the same time, participants pointed to a more familiar problem. Hotel rooms in central Fukuoka are increasingly difficult to find during peak periods, especially when major concerts or events overlap. Prices spike sharply, and even business travelers are getting squeezed.

Laurie Griffith, a software engineer, described what he had already seen in daily life:

“Very often you get a car-sharing car in the morning and it’s icy cold in the middle of summer and you realize, oh, someone just slept in this car.”

Then he added:

“You can stay the night for, I think, an overnight rate of ¥2,500.”

That line drew laughter, but not because it sounded ridiculous. It sounded familiar.

Chongxian Tian from JR Kyushu added a front-line view from the travel industry:

“I had a customer who could not book a hotel and paid about ¥50,000 or ¥60,000 for an APA Hotel on the same day. Normally it’s around ¥10,000.”

He then described JR Kyushu’s overnight train workaround, where train cars are repurposed as a place to rest when hotels are unavailable. The concept sounds practical, but the reality is not exactly restful:

“They are doing it, but they are very cautious about safety, so the light will be on all night. You cannot really sleep well on the train.”

The room laughed, but also recognized the metaphorical weight of that line.

These are not isolated stories. They are signals.

Infrastructure is under pressure.

Kirk Patterson leaned into that view:

“Fukuoka is bucking the trend. While much of Japan is shrinking, this city is growing. That matters.”

But not everyone agreed.

Alan Michaels, a long-term resident, pointed toward the skyline.

“Do we want the Tokyozation of Fukuoka?” he asked.

Then:

“This ain’t my Fukuoka anymore.”

The room shifted. This was no longer about policy, but identity.

Sam Cushman introduced another perspective.

“Young people are leaving rural areas across Kyushu,” he said. “They want opportunity. They want lifestyle.”

But they are not all going to Tokyo.

“They don’t want to become part of that machine.”

So they stop in Fukuoka.

“A population dam,” he called it.

The concept reframed the issue.

Fukuoka is not just competing with Tokyo. It is absorbing Kyushu, and that creates pressure of its own.

Fatima Bencheikh, CEO of Koala Tech, brought it back to talent.

“Recently, I stopped dreaming too much about bringing talent,” she said. “Because even from Tokyo, people don’t want to come.”

“They feel like it’s a small city. Like if you leave Tokyo, it means you couldn’t make it.”

And even when hiring works:

“The real challenge begins on the genba.”

That connected directly to Viko’s earlier point.

“The bottleneck is not the workers,” he said. “It’s the system around them.”

“There’s no framework. No training. You bring in people, but you don’t prepare the environment.”

Then he added:

“Keeping a worker productive is one thing. Keeping their family here… that’s the real issue.”

The conversation had come full circle.

⸻

What would it take to “finish the job”?

By the final phase, the discussion turned forward.

What would actually need to change?

Kirk Patterson framed it simply:

“Fukuoka needs something distinctive. Something clear. That could be being truly international.”

Not in messaging, but in reality.

He pointed to tools already available: special economic zones and institutional partnerships.

He also floated a concrete proposal.

“Temple University now has three campuses in Japan. I think it would be great if Temple could establish their fourth campus in Fukuoka.”

His argument was strategic. A major international university could become a trigger mechanism, attracting globally minded students and professionals, and giving the city a stronger education pipeline at exactly the point where many careers and family decisions are made.

Rod Gatullah pushed the question further:

“Japan has to decide what it wants its role to be in the international community.”

“If it’s just come here, spend your money, and leave, without supports, it’s hard to build a real international society.”

Then Stéphane Camus offered the line that stayed with the room:

“Everything looks fine. But why don’t you finish the job?”

He paused.

“It’s like making a hotel out of a train. It’s comfortable. It looks right. But you leave the lights on.”

That image landed because it captured the contradiction at the center of the discussion.

Japan wants the benefits of internationalization. It wants talent, investment, and growth.

But too often, it stops short of changing the systems that would allow people to stay.

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A room like this matters

This was not a panel of prepared remarks.

It was a room of people speaking from direct experience: hiring teams, parents, founders, and professionals navigating the system.

At times, perspectives aligned. At others, they challenged each other directly. But taken together, they produced something more valuable than consensus.

They produced clarity. Clarity about where Fukuoka is succeeding. Clarity about where friction remains.

And clarity about what still needs to change if the region is serious about competing for global talent.

The full 90-minute session is available to watch below.

If this conversation resonates, join the next Roundtable. And if you want to stay on top of what’s happening across Kyushu in English, subscribe to our bi-weekly newsletter, The Now.