Fukuoka Airport’s Visionary Leap: Crafting the Future of Air Travel

Fukuoka Airport: “The Skyward Gateway to Fukuoka City”, a growing metropolis drawing eyes from both domestic and international arenas. Presently, Fukuoka Airport is amidst a substantial transformation, aiming to position itself among the elite international airports of East Asia. Let’s take a closer look.

Fukuoka City, Located Midway Between the Economic Capitals of Japan and China

Nestled between Japan’s heart, Tokyo, and China’s economic powerhouse, Shanghai, Fukuoka City stands as a beacon of international exchange with a rich history spanning over two millennia. This strategic location has made Fukuoka an Asian nexus of culture and commerce. Within this vibrant city lies Fukuoka Airport, celebrated for its exceptional accessibility. Remarkably, in 2019, prior to the global interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport efficiently managed 181,480 takeoffs and landings, serving 24,679,617 travelers (comprising 6,398,065 on international flights and 18,281,552 on domestic routes) — all achieved with a single runway.

Fukuoka Airport ranks fourth in Japan in terms of passenger numbers, following Haneda, Narita, and Kansai airports, but it ranks first among airports with only one runway.

Fukuoka Airport, a mere 5-minute subway ride from the city center, is home to one of the globe’s busiest air routes despite having just a single runway. This unparalleled accessibility underscores the airport’s significance on the world stage, showcasing its capacity to facilitate major air traffic flows with efficiency.

“The Busiest Air Routes” 2023 Edition

1st: Seoul Gimpo to Jeju, 13,728,786 seats

2nd: Haneda to Sapporo, 11,936,302 seats

3rd: Fukuoka to Haneda, 11,264,229 seats

In the Global City Competitiveness Ranking, the swift 5-minute journey from Hakata Station, located in the heart of Fukuoka City, to Fukuoka Airport stands unparalleled, securing the top position for airport access time among the world’s leading 48 cities. This remarkable achievement highlights Fukuoka’s exceptional connectivity and efficiency in urban transportation. (Source: Mori Memorial Foundation Institute for Urban Strategies)

Since March 1993, the Fukuoka City Subway has provided direct access to Fukuoka Airport, significantly enhancing connectivity from the city center to the airport. This integration has seamlessly linked Fukuoka’s major zones, marking a leap in urban mobility.

Despite its prime location within the city, operational hours at Fukuoka Airport are limited to between 7 am and 10 pm, a measure to mitigate noise pollution. In response to the delicate balance between operational efficiency and community welfare, Fukuoka International Airport Co., Ltd. has instituted a Regional Coexistence Headquarters. This initiative underscores a commitment to harmonious living, addressing local concerns, and adapting proactively to both environmental shifts and evolving societal norms.

Spring 2025 heralds a significant expansion for Fukuoka Airport with the introduction of a second runway, set to commence operations in March 2025. This development addresses the longstanding congestion issues faced by the airport, which currently operates with a single 2,800m runway. The addition of the new 2,500m by 60m runway is anticipated to significantly boost the airport’s capacity for aircraft takeoffs and landings.

Back in March 2016, Fukuoka Airport was officially recognized for its congested status, with a capacity of 164,000 movements annually. Following the construction of a parallel taxiway adjacent to the domestic terminal, capacity improved to 176,000 movements per year. The forthcoming second runway, positioned on the west side, is projected to elevate operational capacity to between 188,000 and 211,000 movements annually, marking a pivotal step in the airport’s evolution to accommodate growing air traffic demands.

Fukuoka Airport is undergoing a comprehensive renewal, spurred by the expansion of its runways, transforming it into a cutting-edge facility. Since its inauguration in 1999, the international passenger terminal initially catered to around 2.5 million international travelers. This figure escalated beyond 3 million in the fiscal year 2012, soaring to 6.9 million by 2018, which highlighted the urgent need for expansion due to overcrowding.

In response, the airport has embarked on a significant expansion and renovation project, coinciding with the inauguration of the second runway. Notably, a new multi-story parking lot was opened in February 2023, and by December, the terminal’s concourse was extended northward, effectively doubling the passenger boarding bridges from 6 to 12. Plans are also in place to expand the arrival lobby by 4,000m2, with the access hall set for completion by the end of November 2024.

International Terminal Building (Expansion and Renovation)

– Construction start: May 2022

– Completion: End of March 2025 *1

Access Hall

– Construction start: August 2023

– Completion: End of November 2024

Dedicated Bus Lane for International Connections

– Construction start: December 2020

– Completion: End of November 2024 *2

*1 The interior renovation of the existing international terminal building is scheduled for completion by the end of November 2025.

*2 The domestic terminal area bus depot is planned for development in the fiscal year 2025.

By March 2025, in line with the operational launch of the second runway, the international terminal building will see its floor space doubled to 136,000m2, and the duty-free area will quadruple in size to 6,000m2.

Mixed-Use Facility

– Construction start: Fiscal year 2024

– Completion: Fiscal year 2025

Multi-Story Parking Lot

– Construction start: Fiscal year 2022

– Completion: Fiscal year 2024

These upgrades are part of a broader initiative to revamp the international passenger terminal, enabling it to support up to 16 million international passengers. Moreover, a versatile mixed-use complex, featuring commercial spaces, offices, a hotel, and a bus terminal, is slated for development on the existing multi-story parking lot within the domestic terminal area. Scheduled to open in the fiscal year 2025, this complex is expected to draw more than 8 million visitors annually from across Kyushu and beyond, marking a significant milestone in the development of a “new city” centered around the airport.

Soaring to the Top Class of International Airports in East Asia

Fukuoka Airport is on an ambitious journey to ascend to the ranks of East Asia’s premier international airports. Amidst the global trend towards “airport privatization,” Fukuoka Airport embraced this movement in April 2019. It transitioned to a concession model, wherein operating rights for its runways, terminal buildings, cargo facilities, and parking lots were privatized, yet state ownership was preserved. This strategic move has placed Fukuoka International Airport Co., Ltd., backed by local business consortia, at the helm of operations. With a concession lasting three decades, the company is poised to transform Fukuoka Airport into a leading hub in East Asia, envisioned to feature a peerless network connecting to destinations across East and Southeast Asia. This initiative is a cornerstone of the airport’s comprehensive renewal strategy, aiming to elevate its status on the international stage.

In the Master Plan developed in 2018, Fukuoka International Airport Corporation has set forth its vision for the year 2048, looking 30 years into the future.

– Destinations: Leads Japan with the most destinations in East and Southeast Asia, serving 14 countries and regions on 51 routes.

– Passenger Volume: Accommodates 35 million passengers annually, with 16 million international and 19 million domestic travelers.

– Route Offering: Features a comprehensive network of 100 routes, including 67 international and 33 domestic.

– Global Ranking: Achieves the prestigious 5-star status in the “World Airport Star Rating,” establishing it as a top-tier global airport for service and quality.

The strategy encompasses the creation of an “Airport City,” transforming Fukuoka Airport from a simple transit point into a comprehensive urban ecosystem. This vision is built on five key pillars: attracting more airlines, enhancing airport accessibility, fostering regional harmony, increasing capacity, and reimagining the airport as a dynamic part of the city’s fabric. These initiatives aim to materialize a future where the airport serves as a cornerstone of growth and connectivity.

As Fukuoka City approaches a pivotal period of transformation, it is witnessing significant redevelopment initiatives in its urban centers, including the ambitious “Tenjin Big Bang” and “Hakata Connected” projects. Meanwhile, the former Kyushu University Hakozaki Campus is set to be transformed by the “FUKUOKA Smart EAST” project, which stands out as one of the country’s most extensive development endeavors. Additionally, Fukuoka Airport is evolving into a dynamic hub, with efforts focused on enhancing its role as an airport and creating a vibrant gathering place.

