Lunchtime Celebration – Treat Yourself and Friends at Wolfgang’s





Time flies! Four years have flown by since Wolfgang Zwiener brought his famous chain of steakhouses to Fukuoka. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Hyatt Fukuoka, with white tablecloths and leather sofas, its interior exudes classic, elegant quality. As soon as you enter the aroma and sound of sizzling steak is unmistakable. Just thinking about it… makes people hungry!

To celebrate their fourth anniversary, a special lunch course, including a salad, soup, and steak, is on offer for the bargain price of ¥4,400 (excluding tax and service charge) including Wolfgang’s signature dish, aged, prime-grade USDA Prime Black Angus beef cooked in a blazingly hot oven at 900℃ and served on a sizzling hot plate.





And since it’s an anniversary, why not order a champagne glass with your lunch? But for those who need to return to the office, consider trying one of their non-alcoholic fresh fruit cocktails. The Virgin Mojito made with heaps of berries, mint, is a delight to sip from a tall glass while waiting for your food.





Before you dig into that steak you can already smell, the course starts with your choice of Wolfgang’s house salad served with bacon, tomatoes, and thick-sliced green beans, a Caesar Salad made with crispy romaine lettuce or the Shrimp Cocktail served with tuna tartar for an additional ¥500.

Next, choose either the soup of the day or a tomato-based gazpacho, ideal for in this hot summer weather. For an additional ¥300, Wolfgang’s classic lobster bisque can be had too.

Choices, choices, choices! Next, choose between sirloin or filet mignon for the main course. Groups of two or more can select a T-bone steak (with fillet and sirloin on either side of the bone for an extra ¥2,000 per diner) or rib-eye (for an additional ¥2,500 per patron). You can also order mashed potatoes (¥500) or cream spinach (¥500) as a side dish. Either sounds like Grandma’s cooking, but alas, simplicity can be sublime.

With a slight crisp on the outside, a firm but tender chew and juices oozing out, this steak is legendary, and a must-try. Beyond its taste, the aroma and sizzling sound make this a meal you’ll long remember and special occasions to share with close friends or family.

Ending there will be a memorable lunch for many, but if you enjoy desserts, then the fun continues. The daily menu offers options beginning with a classic tiramisu (¥500.) but we’ll talk more about Wolfgang’s decadent desserts in an upcoming post. The news now is their “Fukuoka 4th Anniversary Lunch Course” is a chance to experience fabulous food in a classy venue with excellent service at a bargain price. Treat yourself, family, or friends while it lasts.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka

• Grand Hyatt 1F, 1-2-82 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-292-1651

• Lunch 11:30~14:30 (L.O.)

• 11:30~22:30 (L.O. 21:30) *temporary schedule (normal hours of operation 11:30~23:30)

• http://wolfgangssteakhouse.jp/en/

* Foreign language menu: English / Credit cards accepted / Reservations possible / No smoking