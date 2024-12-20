New Horizons in Luxury: Fukuoka’s Revitalized Hotel Scene

In Fukuoka, where the number of domestic and international travelers continues to grow, new hotels are opening one after another, while existing hotels are being renovated to enhance comfort.

Trend: Unique Luxury Hotels

Luxury hotels in Fukuoka welcome guests with cozy spaces and Japan’s signature hospitality. While authentic luxury hotels have long existed in the city, there has been a recent surge in uniquely designed properties that capitalize on their locations and spatial designs. These hotels employ creative touches, such as maximizing scenic views from rooms or creating resort-like open spaces even in urban settings. Notably, 2023–24 has seen a wave of openings and renovations of these unique luxury hotels, drawing significant attention. Here, we introduce a selection of Fukuoka’s finest, highlighting their distinct features and ways to enjoy your stay.

WITH THE STYLE FUKUOKA

Located in the heart of the city near Hakata Station, this hotel feels like a hidden retreat from the urban hustle and bustle. Surrounded by trees, its resort-like ambiance has made it a beloved urban oasis in Fukuoka since its opening in 2004. In September 2024, its main dining facilities and services were renovated, creating a buzz among visitors and locals alike.

The main dining area and bar have been integrated into an all-day dining space, easily accessible from the street in front of the hotel. The menu features locally sourced ingredients and highlights “California Cuisine,” influenced by Mexican, South American, and European flavors. The poolside area has also been revamped into a private party venue, complete with an open kitchen.

All 16 guest rooms are thoughtfully designed with unique interiors and art, allowing for stays of up to 22 hours. The exclusive top-floor club lounge offers beverages, light snacks, desserts, and alcoholic options for guests. A newly added outdoor jacuzzi and full-scale sauna provide a serene, private space to relax and unwind.

Hotel Il Palazzo

The striking red façade of Hotel Il Palazzo, located along the river, has been a defining feature since its opening in 1989. A trailblazer among designer hotels in Japan, it was created by world-renowned architect Aldo Rossi and acclaimed Japanese interior designer Shigeru Uchida, alongside other notable creators.

Over time, the hotel has undergone several renovations, the latest of which was completed in 2023 with the theme of “redesign.” This renovation was led by the Uchida Design Institute, which inherited Uchida’s original vision while transforming the space for a modern audience.

The basement level now combines the hotel front desk with a multipurpose lounge open to the public. The 130-seat lounge, “El Dorado,” incorporates elements from the original bar of the same name designed by Aldo Rossi. Open for breakfast through dinner, the lounge offers a secondary living space outside the guest rooms. The rooms themselves feature modern, white-based designs that are both functional and inviting.

The revamped hotel incorporates dark blue accents, its original signature color, along with Uchida-designed furniture and tributes to Aldo Rossi. Guests can enjoy both contemporary comfort and the timeless design ethos of its inception.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu

Opened in 2023, The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu sits in the heart of Nakasu, Fukuoka’s busiest entertainment district, with convenient access to both Tenjin and Hakata Station. Its concept, “Healing through Kyushu’s Nature,” is reflected in the extensive use of Kyushu wood throughout the property and the planting of approximately 140 Kyushu-grown trees in the lounge and rooftop garden. This connection to nature offers guests a serene escape amid the city.

The second-floor lounge overlooks the Hakata River, featuring an open terrace space where local artists host music events on weekends.

The third-floor rooftop garden, surrounded by trees, connects to a counter bar where guests can enjoy drinks and food. The hotel’s restaurant, managed by Fukuoka’s ONO Group, specializes in wood-fired dishes made from Kyushu ingredients.

With 255 guest rooms, many featuring large windows and riverside views, the hotel accommodates a variety of stay styles. A guest-exclusive large bath with a sauna is designed to evoke Kyushu’s valleys, featuring mist showers and ambient lighting for a dreamlike experience. After a bath, guests can relax in the lounge with coffee from Fukuoka’s REC COFFEE roaster or indulge in ice cream made with Kyushu fruits.

seven x seven Itoshima

Opened in March 2024, seven x seven Itoshima is a highly anticipated resort hotel located on the scenic Itoshima Peninsula, west of Fukuoka City. With its concept of “modern luxury,” the hotel takes full advantage of its seaside location.

The architecture was designed by London-based PDP London LLP, with branding by New York creative director David Miskin.

All 47 rooms feature ocean views and private terraces. Options include suites with rooftop terraces and jacuzzis, Japanese-style rooms with futon bedding, and more. Each room is equipped with amenities such as a kitchenette and washer-dryer, catering to long-term stays. The hotel also features a lounge-style café bar open to non-guests and a shop offering gourmet Itoshima products.

Guests can enjoy nearby activities such as paddleboarding, yoga on Sunset Beach, or exploring the area on rental electric bikes. Golf enthusiasts can play at nearby courses. It’s an ideal spot to refresh both body and mind while surrounded by nature.

NOT A HOTEL FUKUOKA

NOT A HOTEL FUKUOKA combines hotel and residential elements with its “live as you stay” concept. While most locations in this series are set in natural surroundings, the Fukuoka property, which opened in 2023, offers an urban-style retreat nestled in a tranquil residential neighborhood. Its stacked concrete-box design provides not only visual appeal but also private green terrace spaces for each room.

Each of the eight rooms, over 100m2 in size, features refined designs and the comfort of a private residence. Equipped with kitchens, refrigerators, and washing machines, the rooms cater to long-term stays. Options include penthouses with rooftop terraces, private saunas, home theaters, and outdoor jacuzzis.

On the ground floor, guests can enjoy an exclusive lounge that doubles as a bistro and bar, with room delivery service available. Located in the Yakuin district, slightly removed from central Tenjin, the area is dotted with hidden local restaurants and shops, offering a delightful experience of discovery.

Snow Peak YAKEI SUITE ABURAYAMA

Located just a 30-minute drive from central Fukuoka, Aburayama is a natural haven for locals and a popular spot for its stunning city night views.

Opened in April 2024, YAKEI SUITE ABURAYAMA offers a luxurious stay immersed in nature. Accommodation options include glamping in special tents, cottages with semi-open living spaces, and private villas, all seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor environments.

The all-inclusive meals, delivered to rooms, blend French cuisine with outdoor dining, created by Michelin-starred chef Hiroki Yoshitake. Guests can enjoy delicately crafted dishes featuring fresh local ingredients while grilling the main course themselves on in-room grills.

After dinner, the firepit lounge provides a cozy spot to enjoy drinks while admiring the glittering night views.

The cottages and villas feature private saunas with scenic views. Guests can also enjoy activities such as trail adventures, ziplining through the forest, and visiting nearby pastures to purchase fresh dairy products. Aburayama offers a unique experience of connecting with nature, day and night.

ABURAYAMA FUKUOKA