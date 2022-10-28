Momochi Now – The Bridges of Momochi

Seaside Momochi, a neighborhood built on reclaimed land, is connected to the adjacent neighborhoods by bridges. If you have two hours, you can stroll from one end of the area to the other, crossing the many bridges. Autumn is the best season for biking and walking around Seaside Momochi thanks to its well-maintained sidewalks, and you can enjoy watching the roadside trees turn vibrant colors.

The “Momochi” in Seaside Momochi is a portmanteau of characters from the adjacent Momochi and Jigyo neighborhoods, and the “Seaside” is self-explanatory.

Seaside Momochi was built on approximately 1.4 million m2 of reclaimed land and is bordered by the Komo River to the east, the Muromi River to the west, Yokatopia-dori Ave. (the former water’s edge before reclamation) to the south and Hakata Bay to the north. The area spans two addresses: Jigyohama (Chuo Ward) on the east of the Hii River and Momochihama (Sawara Ward) on the west side.

From east to west

Opened in 1988. The parapet on the eastern end of the bridge that carries Yokatopia-dori Ave. over the river features a motif of a leaping person. Look for the cute footprints at the edge of the bridge.

Opened in 1987. This bridge, located at the center point of Yokatopia-dori Ave., marks the border between Chuo Ward and Sawara Ward.

Opened in 1995. Located on the western edge of Yokatopia-dori Street, this bridge takes you from Sawara Ward into Nishi Ward. The parapets feature designs depicting the ice goby, a small fish that the Muromi River is well known for. When shellfish are in season, the entire area around the mouth of the Muromi River below the bridge is crowded with people digging for shellfish at low tide.

Opened in 1989. This bridge crosses the Hii River to the west of Seahawk Galleria. Its brick-colored tiles are striking, and the Yokatopia logo is emblazoned on the parapets.

Opened in 1993. This two-story pedestrian bridge located south of the Yokatopia Bridge connects a residential area to a park. Boasting quite possibly the most romantic and unique bridge design in Seaside Momochi, the open upper level and the closed, elegant lower level are beautifully illuminated at night.

Opened in 1988. This pedestrian bridge connects the two sandy beaches of Seaside Momochi—Jigyohama Beach and Momochihama Beach. It spans the mouth of the Hii River, just north of the urban expressway, where it dumps into Hakata Bay.

During your stroll, don’t forget to keep an eye out for all the public art scattered throughout the area!

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of October 2022)

Holiday Walk

This Seahawk Galleria website offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

