Momochi Now – Seaside Momochi, a photogenic town

From late October, ginkgo trees along the streets and parks begin to turn brilliant yellow and red, adding a splash of color to the cityscape. The early setting sun and darkness also bring the glow of illuminations. In this installment of Momochi Now, we will introduce spots where you can enjoy scenes unique to Momochi at the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year.

The illumination cluster in Momochi includes the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, PayPay Dome, Boss E-Zo Fukuoka, and MARK IS Fukuoka. In this area, where the adjacent facilities are connected by decks and other facilities, the passageways are decorated with illuminations, and visitors are often surprised by the lights they see as they walk by.

PayPay Dome will be illuminated with illuminated objects in front of Gate 7 leading to the Seahawk Galleria, and the exterior of the dome will be lit up along with the grand staircase leading to Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi. On days when there are no games or events, this is a great opportunity to take pictures of the dynamic lights.

PayPay Dome

• Illumination: 11/23 (Wed., hol.) 2022 ~ 1/9 (Mon., hol.) 2023

• Light up: 17:00~22:00

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/illumination/

• https://www.instagram.com/ezofukuoka/

At Mark Is Fukuoka, the 400-meter-long deck leading from Yokatopia Street to the PayPay Dome will be decorated with gently glowing blue lights and a Christmas tree. In addition, the lighting of the Mark Is building seen from the “Jigyo 3-chome” intersection in front of Tesla on the 1st floor is a beautiful shade of color and can be seen at any time.

Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi

• Illumination: 11/23 (Wed., hol.) 2022 ~ 1/9 (Mon., hol.) 2023

• Light up: 17:00~22:00

• https://www.mec-markis.jp/fukuoka-momochi/

• https://www.instagram.com/markisfukuokamomochi/

Crystals of light are projected on the exterior of the entrance to the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, and the street trees are also illuminated.

Once inside the hotel, the overwhelmingly high ceiling of the 4th floor Brasserie & Lounge Seara is decorated with approximately 28,000 lights, creating a romantic mood.

Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

• Illumination: 11/4 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Sun.)

• Light up: 17:00~0:00

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/restaurants/lp/christmas

• Christmas & New Year’s buffet: 12/16 (Fri.) 2022 ~ 1/3 (Tue.) 2023

Fukuoka Tower is the most viewed illumination installation in Momochi if not all of Fukuoka. It attracts many visitors throughout the year with seasonal displays. During Christmas, two varieties of Christmas illumination are turned on every hour, and for the first time in three years, the trees along the 50-meter pathway that leads visitors to the tower shimmer with blue lights. Of course, the view from the observation deck is also outstanding.

Fukuoka Tower

• 11/18 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Sat.) *excl. 12/1

• Light up: 17:00~23:00 (12/23~12/25: ~24:00)

• Illumination of street trees: until 1/29 (Sun.) 2023

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/lightup/

Seaside Momochi Beach Park, located on the ocean side of Fukuoka Tower, is another popular photo spot with the tower in the background. Marizon and the central plaza square on Momochi Beach, directly behind the tower, are lit up, attracting many couples and families.

Seaside Momochi Beach Park

• 11/25 (Fri.) ~

• Light up: 17:00~22:00

• https://www.marizon-kankyo.jp/

Fureai Bridge

Fureai Bridge is a two-story pedestrian bridge. At night, it is lit up in gentle colors, creating an atmosphere like that of a European city. The Hilton and the Dome take on a different look from here this time of year. Bring your camera and maybe a tripod?

• 1-5-7 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Near Jigyohama Park

• Related Article: Momochi Now – The Bridges of Momochi

Finally, a little further away…

Crossing the Atago Ohashi Bridge and looking toward Seaside Momochi over the Muromi River from Toyohama, you can enjoy the view of the curve of the urban expressway and the landmarks of Momochi intersecting beautifully.

