Momochi’s New Entertainment Complex

Boss E•ZO Fukuoka, which dubs itself as an “exciting entertainment zone,” opened on July 21. The seventh-story entertainment complex brings a new level of excitement to the Seaside Momochi area, which is already home to PayPay Dome, Seahawk Galleria, Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk and Mark Is. The main draw is the rooftop, which houses three thrilling new attractions, not to mention a great view of the city.

E•ZO Fukuoka

The long-awaited E•ZO Fukuoka is finally open, and the biggest draw are the three rooftop attractions with great views of the city. The center is packed with entertainment options, from the Oh Sadaharu Baseball Museum and restaurants to a permanent TeamLab exhibition space, Yoshimoto Fukuoka Theater and HKT48 Theater. The third-floor deck connects PayPay Dome with Boss E•ZO Fukuoka.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for each facility inside E•ZO Fukuoka must be purchased in advance. (This does not apply to the restaurants.) To purchase tickets, visit the E•ZO Fukuoka homepage and select the day you want to visit. Please note that you will only be allowed to enter up to 30 minutes before the time printed on your ticket. Upon entry, staff will check your body temperature. You will also be asked to cooperate with hand-washing and mask-wearing etiquette and provide a record of your personal information.

Three exhilarating attractions

Tsuri-zo, the first attraction of its kind in Japan, is a suspended single-seat roller coaster that carries you along a thrilling 300m track. Next, Sube-zo, is a long enclosed slide that whizzes you from the rooftop 40m above the ground down to the street level. Finally, Nobo-zo is a rooftop climbing wall whose highest point reaches a dizzying 50m. Be sure to try all three!

Tickets

・Tsuri-zo: ¥1,500 (Ages: 13-64)

・Sube-zo: ¥1,000 (Ages: 13-64)

・Nobo-zo: ¥900 (climbing), ¥500 (short-wall bouldering; no equipment required)

TSURI-ZO

An added attraction of Tsuri-zo is the stunning view of the city from the rooftop while you wait your turn in line. Once on the rooftop, you must climb a set of stairs to get to the starting line. From there, the single-seat coaster runs a 300m-long course with a 20m elevation difference, whizzing you right near the edge of the wall and around sharp curves as the sights of the city lie just beyond your dangling feet. The thrilling ride lasts about one minute.

NOBO-ZO

Children as young as 4 years of age can try the 3m-tall low bouldering wall. The large wall, which requires a safety harness, reaches a high point of 50m, affording a dazzling view of the city below. The view from the rightmost lane is especially breathtaking.

SUBE-ZO

The shiny tube attached to the side of the complex is actually a 100m-long slider that whisks you down eight floors in a flash. Letting out a loud scream only adds to the excitement!

V-World AREA

The two-floor V-World Area is dedicated to cutting-edge virtual content. There are 16 options to choose from, 10 of which are available in Kyushu for the first time ever. Some games require VR headsets, while you need to contort your body for others. There are also games that allow you to compete against your friends.

・Two hour all-you-can-play pass: ¥2,800 (23 years and up), ¥2,160 (13~22 years), ¥1,620 (4~12 years), children 3 years and under accompanied by a parent are free

・30 minute all-you-can-play pass: ¥1,000 (23 years and up), ¥800 (13~22 years), ¥500 (4~12 years), children 3 years and under accompanied by a parent are free

You can play against your friends on the Photon Bike VR motorcycle racing game. The exciting, action-packed 360-degree video will make you feel like you’re actually riding a motorcycle.

With the opening of E•ZO Fukuoka, Beat Saver makes its Kyushu debut. In this VR game, you slice up blocks that float toward you in time with the rhythm of the music.

OH Sadaharu Baseball Museum

Sadaharu Oh is the Chairman of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, who have won the Nippon Series three years in a row. The History Zone of the museum tells the story of his phenomenal baseball career, while 89 Park is a hands-on zone with 15 baseball-themed attractions.

・Tickets: ¥1,800 (16 years and up), ¥900 (10~15 years), children 9 years and under are free (if accompanied by a parent)

Try to outrun actual players in the Hawks Dash game, measure your strength with the Physical Challenge, try your hand at batting and experience pro-level 160 km pitches from the viewpoint of the catcher.

MLB café

MLB Café is Kyushu’s first restaurant officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball. Enjoy casual American dining in a sports bar atmosphere. Fukuoka marks only the third such cafe in Japan after Ebisu and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. And of course, you can also buy MLB merchandise!

Dante: “Shake hands” with the stars

Dante, on the third-floor deck of PayPay Dome, is a series of actual-size bronze hand molds of famous people from all over the world. In addition to famous Japanese people, you can also “shake hands” with Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra and even Paul McCartney!

https://www.softbankhawks.co.jp/stadium/facilities/dante.html

The 3rd Planet

This big draw at this At this bright, well air-conditioned indoor arcade you’ll find popular crane games, the latest “print club” photo booths and capsule machines. Fun for all ages! You won’t want to miss the crane game that lets you fish for original Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks merchandise. Special events are held monthly. Be sure to check their official Twitter account for the latest news and since there’s no admission fee, you can hang out and play to your heart’s content while you beat the heat.

・Inside Seahawk Galleria 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・10:00~20:00 (Hours have been shortened for June: 10:00 ~ 18:00. Please check the official website for updated info.)

・Closed: Never

・092-833-0501

・https://3rd-planet.jp/shop/hilton-fukuoka-Seahawk/

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours have been shortened for COVID-19 prevention. Some shops are closed.

Official HP: http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

Seahawk Galleria: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/shopping/seahawk-galleria/

SATUDORA

The international drug store features a wide range of drugs, cosmetics and daily necessities. The reasonably priced original brand supplements and cosmetics are especially popular. The signage is in Japanese, English, Korean and Chinese, and the staff can also assist you in English, Korean and Chinese. If you’re heading to the beach but forgot your sunscreen, don’t worry! You can always pop in to Satudora.

・Seahawk Square Zone

・9:30~20:00 (Hours have been shortened for June: 10:00 ~ 20:00)

・Closed: Never

・092-832-2204

・https://satudora.jp

Disclaimer: By posting information about places to visit or things to do, Fukuoka Now is NOT encouraging people to do anything unsafe. The situation regarding COVID-19 changes daily. Please follow the advice and direction of local authorities by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and by following other recommended guidance.