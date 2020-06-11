New York Wine Traders – The Next Stage

As the cliche goes, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. Fortunately, in this case, there’s more good news than bad, so read on! First, the not-so-good news. After three years of introducing carefully selected craft wines, spirits, and beers from the Finger Lakes area of New York State, NYWT proprietor Brian Dorfman is closing shop and taking the business online.

Nestled amongst fashionable boutiques on Keyaki-Dori, the minimalistic space designed by Brian (an architect, no less) was not only a place to pick up a special bottle but also a space where many discovered there’s much more to American wines than Californian. Brian hosted many tastings, exhibitions, and live music events, creating a community of people all ages but with discerning tastes.

Brian imports only from wineries, breweries, and distillers that he has visited and knows the owners personally. Judging by the stories Brian tells, many are talented eccentrics pushing the limits of ancient and modern technology to produce truly unique and tasty alcohol. Not only the wines but the whiskeys too. Witness the four varieties of John Meyer (100% Wheat, Rye, Bourbon, and pure corn), are all craft-made using grains grown on the distiller’s family farm. Same for the gin, vodka, and cider.

So, now the good news. You can still meet Brian in the shop until June 30 before all the business goes online and take advantage of the closing sale with 30% off wines and ciders (five varieties of wine and three sparkling ciders.) The same discounts are offered online too. Furthermore, if you mention “Fukuoka Now,” Brian will include your choice of either a can of IPA beer or a Repour bottle plug. New York Wine Traders is the sole distributor in Japan for Repour / Follow the link to learn more about this nifty item that will keep an opened bottle of wine tasting fresh for weeks here. A similar offer is available online. Add a single Repour, and then type in FUKUOKANOW as the discount code at checkout and you’ll get fully refunded automatically.

Do you or a friend run a restaurant? B2B clients are welcome to use the website too. Brian will be happy to set you up with a wholesale account.

2-4-5 Akasaka, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Tel: 090-1362-5300

Open: Mon. ~ Thu. 14:00~20:00, Fri. ~ Sat. ~24:00, Sun. ~19:00