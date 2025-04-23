ONE Fukuoka Bldg. Grand Opening Preview – A New Landmark in Tenjin

Tenjin’s city center just got a major upgrade. Ahead of its official grand opening on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the brand-new ONE Fukuoka Bldg. was unveiled to the media on April 22. Spanning 19 floors above ground and four below, the entire building was on display—and we’ve got your first look.

CHANEL, front and center. A new era of luxury retail begins in Tenjin with this multi-floor flagship inside One Fukuoka Bldg.

126 Shops, 60 New to Kyushu

From fashion and cosmetics to outdoor gear and lifestyle goods, One Fukuoka Bldg. offers a wide variety of shopping options.

Maison Kitsuné, the beloved Paris-meets-Tokyo brand, makes its Kyushu debut with both a boutique and Café Kitsuné.

ITO-YA’s curated collection of notebooks, pens, and lifestyle stationery brings minimalist Japanese design to the heart of One Fukuoka Bldg.

These Hakata-style Daruma figures add a playful Fukuoka flair to a classic symbol of perseverance and good fortune—available at Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten.

Gear up with Garmin. From advanced fitness tracking to rugged GPS wearables, the Garmin store offers hands-on access to their latest models and expert staff support.

Bigger, bolder, better. NIKE’s new shop inside One Fukuoka Bldg. doubles the space of its previous Daimyo store—featuring more product lines and a striking design to match.

Blending performance and street style, the French outdoor brand brings its full lineup of trail shoes, gear, and apparel to this bold new retail space in Tenjin.

This premium skincare and wellness brand offers nature-inspired products and personalized service in a serene, beautifully designed space.

Tokyo-based Face Records brings its curated selection of domestic and international vinyl to Kyushu for the first time.

Tsutaya Books makes its return to Tenjin, complete with a Starbucks and a sleek share lounge.

The building features 180 seats throughout for breaks and relaxation.

A TAX-FREE counter is available on the 3rd floor.

Tenjin’s Largest Food Zone

With 30 restaurants and 1,800 seats, this is the largest dining space in Tenjin. The selection includes popular eateries from across Kyushu, cafés, sweets, fresh produce, and deli items. iiTO TENJIN is a stylish food hall offering everything from gourmet salads to meats and bistro dishes.

A highlight of One Fukuoka Bldg.’s B1 food zone, TAVERY WALKER combines a high-end grocer, deli counter, and wine bar into one beautifully designed space for locals and visitors alike.

Tucked away on the B1 level, this cozy sake stand is where regulars and curious visitors mingle over affordable pours and good conversation.

THE CONTINENTAL ROYAL & Goh, a collaboration between top local chef Goh Fukuyama and Royal Holdings, serves refined French-Japanese cuisine in a casual bistro-bar style.

Krispy Kreme Donuts returns to Fukuoka with location-exclusive merchandise

The world-renowned Belgian chocolatier brings his signature creations—truffles, pastries, and more—to this sleek new boutique in Tenjin.

Ten cafés are located throughout the building. Pictured here is the view from Starbucks.

Tully’s Coffee operates a special concept store in collaboration with Nishitetsu, featuring interior elements made from upcycled train and bus parts.

On the 5th floor, Tenjin Fukushokudo serves wholesome, house-made meals in a spacious cafeteria designed for both workers and visitors.

Art in Every Corner

You’ll find 126 art pieces by 21 artists throughout the building—ranging from up-and-coming creatives to internationally recognized names.

This rotating exhibition brings bold color and unexpected form to Tenjin’s newest landmark.

This surreal whale sculpture blends mythology, marine life, and cosmic symbolism—one of the many art pieces found throughout One Fukuoka Bldg.

Future Bloom by Nicolai Bergmann: A lush 12m x 8m green wall paired with stainless steel plum blossoms, a nod to Tenjin’s history.

Mi volas paroli by Makoto Kagoshima: A whimsical tiled mural that runs alongside the escalators from B2F to 4F.

Pixel Tree by Leandro Erlich: A much-anticipated digital-meets-nature sculpture that blends real-world forms with pixelated leaves.

One Fukuoka Hotel

Floors 18–19 are dedicated to the stylish new One Fukuoka Hotel, which features 41 elegant rooms, saunas with open-air access, and a rooftop bar with sweeping sunset views over Hakata Bay.

One Fukuoka Bldg.

• 1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Shops 11:00~20:00 (Sat., Sun., hol. 10:00~20:00), restaurants 11:00~23:00

• https://onefukuoka-building.jp/

Floor Guide Highlights

• 18–19F: One Fukuoka Hotel

• 8–17F: Offices

• 7F: CIC Fukuoka

• 6F: One Fukuoka Conference Hall, REC COFFEE

• 5F: Dining (Tenjin Fukushokudo)

• 4F: Four Nines, Tsutaya Books, Snow Peak, MAMMUT, PATRICK LABO, and more

• 3F: Bshop, Motherhouse, agnès b., Wa Café Tsumugi, and others

• 2F: Café Kitsuné, SALOMON, Face Records, NIKE, and more

• 1F: The Continental Royal & Goh, Pierre Marcolini, CHANEL (1F–3F), and others

• B1F: Hakata Motsunabe Ooyama, Hakata Issou Sou, Hakata Torikawa Daijin, and more

• B2F: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, b!olala, Umenohana KITCHEN

View the complete directory of all 126 stores and dining options on the official website.

B2F – 32 Shops

• AKOMEYA TOKYO

• b! olala

• Umenohana KITCHEN

• Kougyoku (髙玉 – traditional sweets)

• Hassenkaku Chinese Restaurant (中華料理 八仙閣)

• Pizza at taio

• Mugi to Yasai no Omise & AttA (麦と野菜のお店＆AttA – grain & veggie deli)

• Prunelle

• Ebisu-do (恵比寿堂 – confectionery)

• Firando – Caramel Specialty Shop (キャラメル専門店firando)

• Campbell Early (キャンベル・アーリー – sweets & cafe)

• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

• Saryo Itoen (茶寮伊藤園 – tea café)

• Santa CREAM CAKE

• Chikushi Kasho Josuian (筑紫菓匠 如水庵 – traditional sweets)

• DE・NI & The Spoon

• .AND READY

• DOLCE＆

• Ringo to Butter (りんごとバター。– “Apples and Butter”)

• Tully’s Coffee

• TOKADO COFFEE STAND

• EASTtable

• KAITORI DAIKICHI (買取大吉 – purchase/resale shop)

• Sentosha Dry Cleaners (クリーニングの洗光舎)

• Fukuoka Bank ATM

• Mizuho Bank Lottery Counter

• Yamato Transport Service Counter

• Sanko Reform Services (リフォーム三光サービス)

• Eye City (アイシティ – eyeglasses & lenses)

• Aoyama Flower Market

• Welcia (pharmacy)

and more

B1F – 15 Shops

• Sushi Sakaba Sashisu (すし酒場さしす)

• Taishu Sakaba Takobashi Honten (大衆酒場 多幸橋本店)

• Tsukishima Monja Tamatoya (月島もんじゃ たまとや)

• Hakata Issou – Sou (博多 一双 雙 – ramen)

• Hakata Torikawa Daijin (博多とりかわ大臣 – chicken skewers)

• Hakata Motsunabe Ooyama

• Bouya – Wagyu & Morioka Cold Noodles (和牛一頭買い焼肉 盛岡手打ち冷麺 房家)

• WithGreen

• Onikuya YOSHIMI (お肉料理専門店 オ肉ヤ YOSHIMI – meat specialty)

• Tachinomi Tatamba (立ち呑み たたんばぁ – standing bar)

• TAVERY WALKER

• Tamago to Watashi (卵と私 – omurice & egg dishes)

• Pokiito (ポキイト – poke bowls)

• LE BISTRO Aki

• YEBISU BAR

1F–3F – 1 Shop

• CHANEL

1F – 11 Shops

• ALBION

• MUCHA

• Valextra (ヴァレクストラ – luxury leather goods)

• NIWAKA (bridal & fine jewelry)

• Hirotaka (jewelry)

• THE CONTINENTAL ROYAL & Goh

• THE CAFE by ONE FUKUOKA HOTEL

• PIERRE MARCOLINI (Belgian chocolates)

and more

2F – 22 Shops

• kolor

• NIKE

• MACKAGE

• MAISON KITSUNÉ

• CAFÉ KITSUNÉ

• GRACE CONTINENTAL

• TRENT

• DRESSLAVE

• Patou

• N.HOOLYWOOD

• and wander

• SALOMON Store

• NEUTRALWORKS.

• Editorial

• Jouete / L

• MYKITA

• athletia

• NOSE SHOP

• LINC ORIGINAL MAKERS

• Face Records

3F – 26 Shops

• agnès b.

• evam eva

• MHL.

• Kimono Yamato (きものやまと)

• Bshop

• Mackintosh Philosophy

• theory luxe

• pas de calais

• BIYŌMA

• PLAIN PEOPLE

• AIGLE

• Öffen

• SOUVENIRS

• Tabio

• HIROKO HAYASHI

• MOTHERHOUSE

• master-piece

• Maker’s Watch Knot

• yuko tanaka by Cassis de Rouge

• La Confiance by Paris Miki

• Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten (中川政七商店 – traditional crafts)

• Viridian

• SPIRAL GARDEN

• Angelica Michelle (アンジェリカミッシェル – beauty salon)

• Beauty OHGA

• Wa Café Tsumugi (和カフェ Tsumugi – Japanese-style café)

4F – 21 Shops

• SOMÈS SADDLE (leather goods)

• TENTIAL

• PATRICK LABO Fukuoka

• Garmin Store (ガーミンストア)

• KEEN GARAGE

• Columbia

• Snow Peak

• DESCENTE

• MAMMUT Fukuoka Tenjin

• Cotopaxi

• Kobayashi Watch Shop – Tenjin

• Victorinox

• Four Nines (フォーナインズ – eyewear)

• RIEDEL (glassware)

• TIENA

• Kanno Coffee (神乃珈琲 – specialty café)

• Raffine (ラフィネ – relaxation salon)

• Tsutaya Books

• Starbucks

• ITO-YA (伊東屋 – stationery)

• LOVOT Store

5F – 1 Shop

• Tenjin Fukushokudo (天神福食堂 – cafeteria-style restaurant)

6F – 2 Shops

• REC COFFEE

• Lawson

19F – 3 Shops

• THE KITCHEN ONE FUKUOKA HOTEL

• THE ROOF ONE FUKUOKA HOTEL (rooftop bar)

• WAN STEAK HOUSE