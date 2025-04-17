Tenjin Fuku Shokudo: Good Food for Busy People

The grand opening of the ONE Fukuoka Bldg. is set for April 24. On the 5th floor of this building, a new cafeteria will open to provide nutritious and wholesome meals for people working in Tenjin. We stopped by for a special sneak preview before the official opening—and here’s what it’s all about.

As part of the redevelopment of Tenjin—a district buzzing with energy and potential—Tenjin Fuku Shokudo was created with the concept of “filling you with warmth,” keeping in mind the physical and mental well-being of people who work in the area. With everything handmade except for basic seasonings, the cafeteria plans to serve over 200 varieties of set meals, rice bowls, curry, ramen, and more throughout the year—all for under ¥1,000. It’s easy on both the body and the wallet.

The operation is a joint effort between Nishitetsu, the building’s owner, and Ringrazie, a beloved Italian restaurant in Hirao with more than 15 years of history. Combining Nishitetsu’s city development vision and Ringrazie know-how (honed through managing student cafeterias like at Chikushi Jogakuen), the team is taking on this project with the mission of “nurturing people through food.”

Dishes created by Ringrazie are prepared and served by staff members from a wide variety of backgrounds, aged from their teens to their seventies. Each day at lunch, 13 different menu items are available, including both staple dishes and a rotating selection that changes every four days. Rice bowls and curry are also available for takeout.

Even the dashi (broth) and consommé are made in-house with care, offering flavors that evoke nostalgia for Japanese diners.

Japanese-style Hamburger Steak Set: ¥900

Napolitan Pasta: ¥800

Ordering and payment are done via the ticket machine at the entrance, or by scanning a QR code for mobile ordering. Please note: the entire restaurant is cashless—no cash is accepted. Once you’ve placed your order, your number will appear on a digital screen, and you can pick up your food at the designated counter by category (set meals, rice bowls, curry, etc.). You’ll scan the barcode shown on your order screen to receive your food—and pick up your utensils here too.

The open, airy space features high ceilings and large windows, with 209 seats in total. You can choose from terrace seating with fresh air, counter seats with great views, or table seating depending on your mood and needs.

If you stop by just before or after the lunch rush, the space transitions into Aperitivo Time. Think café-bar vibes, with sweets, drinks, snacks, and alcohol available.

They’re also reviving the famous ¥500 Mixed Juice from the former “Kissaten Mon,” a coffee shop that operated in the old Fukuoka Building since 1962. In addition, you’ll find collaborative snacks (¥350 and up) from beloved Fukuoka eateries such as Shoku to Sake Nakamuta, Koryori Guriko, Choisabo, and Tachinomi Chinese Mandarin. And don’t miss the ONE Craft Beer (¥700), a house original brewed in collaboration with local brewer Aozora Brewery and based on feedback from over 300 workers in the building.

Tenjin Fuku Shokudo

• 5F One Fukuoka Bldg. 1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://onefukuoka-building.jp/tenjin-fukushokudo

• Open: 11:00~20:00, Sun., & hol. 11:00~17:00

• (Lunch 11:00~15:00, aperitivo 15:00~19:45 L.O.)

• Closed: GW (3~6 May 2025), Obon holidays, year-end and New Year holidays.

• Tel: 092-752-9888

• Cashless payment only (various credit cards, PayPay, others).

Floor Guide – One Fukuoka Bldg.

• 18–19F: One Fukuoka Hotel

• 8–17F: Offices

• 7F: CIC Fukuoka

• 6F: One Fukuoka Conference Hall, REC COFFEE

• 5F: Dining (Tenjin Fukushokudo)

• 4F: Four Nines, Tsutaya Books, Snow Peak, MAMMUT, PATRICK LABO, and more

• 3F: Bshop, Motherhouse, agnès b., Wa Café Tsumugi, and others

• 2F: Café Kitsuné, SALOMON, Face Records, NIKE, and more

• 1F: The Continental Royal & Goh, Pierre Marcolini, CHANEL (1F–3F), and others

• B1F: Hakata Motsunabe Ooyama, Hakata Issou Sou, Hakata Torikawa Daijin, and more

• B2F: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, b!olala, Umenohana KITCHEN