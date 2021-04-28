Momochi – Living in a City Without the Feeling of a City

The “Momochi Now” series is back with monthly interviews with people who live, work, or are otherwise involved with Momochi. Through their stories, we will bring you closer to Momochi now!

Momochi Now

Presented by SEAHAWK GALLERIA

There’s a good chance that many of our readers are aware, at least by name, or have even enjoyed a meal prepared by this month’s guest. Yes, this month, we spoke with the legend, the man often credited with bringing Neopolitan pizza to Japan: Salvatore Cuomo. He’s no longer involved in what became a chain of about one hundred restaurants and other businesses. He’s far less involved in that franchise restaurant business and in the early stages of setting up his next project, LAB3680. More on that later, but did you know he moved to Fukuoka in 2011 and has lived in both Momochi and nearby Atagohama?

Following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, he and his family found themselves looking for an alternative to Tokyo. They spent months testing the waters in Hokkaido, Nagano, Okinawa, and elsewhere. Nothing felt right until a friend invited him to check out Fukuoka. Salvatore was not optimistic about that, as he’d been to Fukuoka numerous times before on business and could see anything special about it. But this time, his friend booked him into the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Hotel, one of the rooms at the Hakata Bay facing side that comes to a triangular point with views on all sides. Salvatore knew right away that Fukuoka was different, and more specifically, Momochi was a very special place. So within just a few hours, a man who was part of a hugely successful business in Japan and overseas, who could choose any place in the world to live, decided to move to Momochi.

Photo: Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk Hotel

Having grown up in Naples, Salvatore feels a special connection to the sea, and so Momochi’s position along Hakata Bay with a beach and boardwalk are hugely appealing to him. For him, it’s not just a place to chill out on the sand but a place he can take long walks and process his thoughts.

Meanwhile, his wife and children love Central Park, and it is their most frequent stop, and it’s very safe. He says he’s never seen or heard of any trouble in all the years he’s lived here. With the Fukuoka International School and several large and reputable hospitals in the area, Momochi also ticks the boxes for good and convenient education and health services.

“Most importantly you live inside a city without feeling like you live in a city. It’s never crowded; perhaps it’s the lack of parking spots or the cost of parking, but not many people come here.” It’s true, despite all it’s attractions, Momochin is not for everyone. For the most part, it lacks convenience stores, and restaurants, dry cleaners, and other valuable services, but “… that’s why Momochi is Momochi. “If it had all that, it would be just like any other neighborhood.” Salvatore likes Momochi as it is and believes it’s a uniquely comfortable place to live for the right kind of person, and “…it helps to have a car.” Speaking of transportation, Salvatore often commuted to Tokyo several times a week and traveled overseas often too. Being able to leave just an hour before departure time for flights is another bonus.

Currently, Salvatore is setting up LAB3680, his new base located in the fruit-growing area of Hita, Oita Prefecture, just 90 minutes from Momochi by car. Inside a renovated old building, he’s setting up a base to collaborate and experiment with other chefs while reconnecting to nature and the countryside and stretching their creative boundaries. Follow their adventures on Facebook and on Instagram.

Salvatore’s hands-down favorite place for a drink or snack is Seala Brasserie and Lounge on the 4th floor of the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk. “I spend a lot of time here, a lot of time!” And it’s easy to see why. Spacious doesn’t begin to describe this space with comfortable seating for meeting over coffee, light meals, or cocktails.

Salvatore likes to clear his head with strolls along Momochihama’s boardwalk.

Even if you’re not mixing it up on the sand, the beach brings out the youth in all of us.

Seala Brasserie and Lounge

The Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk With approximately 1,000 rooms, it’s the largest Hilton Hotel in Asia. Be sure to visit the Seahawk Galleria shopping area on the 4th floor.

4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ Adjoins Seahawk Galleria

7:00~21:00 (L.O. 20:30) *temporarily changing business hours from April 22 to May 19. (normal hours of operation 7:00~22:00)

092-844-8000 (9:00~18:00)

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fukhihi-hilton-fukuoka-sea-hawk/dining/

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

• 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of Apr. 2021)

• http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

• https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

Holiday Walk

This website by Seahawk Galleria offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

Learn about all the attractions in Momochi from the well-known to the newest and lesser known.

▷Back number: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/momochi-now/