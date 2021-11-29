Momochi Now – Popular Winter Sweets in Momochi

From beaches with beautiful sunsets to the illuminated PayPay Dome and Fukuoka Tower, the Momochi area, a great place for a short trip, is dotted with things to see including places you’ll want to go out of your way to visit.

Momochi Now

Enjoy a crepe on the beach!

Kita Kitsune is a soft-serve ice cream and crepe store located on the beach side of Fukuoka Tower. The most popular flavor is the silk soft (¥340), a milk-flavored soft-serve ice cream. The shop also offers a wide variety of crepes and other soft-serve ice cream flavors. Popular items include the tiramisu-topped tiramisu soft (¥555) and the king of crepes, the banana chocolate crepe (¥510). You’ll want to savor your dessert while enjoying views of Fukuoka Tower and the beach.

Kitakitsune no Daikoubutsu Fukuoka Tower Shop

• Open: 12:00~18:00

• Closed: Tue.

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.kitakitune.co.jp/

Daimyo Soft Cream’s maritozzos are a big hit!

Did you know that Daimyo Soft Cream, popular for its thick, rich soft-serve ice cream, sells the much-talked-about maritozzo at its Mark Is store? Originally, the maritozzo is a bread pastry from Italy, but the attention to detail at Daimyo Soft Cream is amazing. The first layer is an airy whipped cream infused with cheese, the second layer is a thick milk cream based on Daimyo Soft Cream’s own soft-serve ice cream and the third layer is a custard cream.

Daimyo Softcream Mark Is Momochi Shop

• Open: 10:00~21:00

• 1F 2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.instagram.com/daimyosoftcream_jp

A menu chock full of authentic American fare!

The hot fudge sundae (¥1,000) is an American-style parfait of ice cream and fresh cream doused with hot fudge sauce. The harmony of cold ice cream and hot fudge is addictive! At MLB Café Fukuoka, you can enjoy your refreshments at the counter, in the sofa seats, in the terrace seats with a view of the Dome, or anywhere else you like in the spacious restaurant, which is officially recognized by Major League Baseball.

MLB café FUKUOKA

• Open: weekdays 11:30~23:00 (L.O. 22:00), Sat., Sun., hol. 11:00~23:00 (L.O. 22:00)

*Closed at 22:00 for the time being (L.O. 21:00)

• 3F 2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://fukuoka.mlbcafe.jp/#top

French toast to go!

French toast specialty shop Ivorish has turned French toast, a staple of breakfast menus, into a sweet, delectable treat. The berry (¥1,188), the shop’s signature offering, is the most popular menu item. It consists of caramelized French toast covered with cornflakes and topped with blueberry sauce, fresh strawberries, raspberries, and bananas. If you order to-go, the French toast comes in a compact box cut into easy to eat pieces.

Ivorish

• Open: 10:00~21:00 (L.O. 20:00)

• 1F 2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://ivorish.com/about_shopinfo.php#fukuokamomochi

Resort Hotel Sweets Buffet

With its high ceilings and spaciousness, just coming here is enough to make you feel like you’re at a resort, but the themed sweets buffet is sure to excite. With the holiday season upon us, the current theme is “party” with a red and gold motif that evokes the image of a masquerade ball. The buffet includes about 20 kinds of sweets such as the German stollen, the French bûche de Noël (Yule log) and other Western Christmas sweets, not to mention savory snacks and drinks. A great place to stop to make your weekend a special one!

Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk Seala Brasserie and Lounge

4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Masquerade Christmas Party Sweets Buffet

• 11/13 (Sat.) ~ 12/26 (Sun.)

*The sweets buffet is only available on Sat., Sun., and hol. during this period.

• Open: 15:30~17:00

• Price (tax, service fee incl.) : ¥4,500, 6 y.o. ~ 12 y.o. ¥2,500

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/sweets/seala-2112

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

• 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of November 2021)

• https://seahawk-galleria.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

Holiday Walk

This website by Seahawk Galleria offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

Learn about all the attractions in Momochi from the well-known to the newest and lesser known.

