Momochi Now – Seaside Momochi Winter Illuminations

Fukuoka Tower, which catches the sun’s light and creates infinite expressions depending on the time and weather, with the magnificently ship-shaped Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk and the retractable dome stadium, PayPay Dome, in the background. All of these buildings are illuminated at night for all to enjoy.

Never mind the chilly sea breeze because this list of illuminations in Momoch is sure to warm you up. We hope you can take the time to visit Momochi one more time this year and enjoy views at night too!

Seaside Momochi Beach Park

The Central Plaza in the Momochihama district will be illuminated for a limited time in winter. The corner along the road with the tree directly in front of Fukuoka Tower is a popular photo spot.

Photo provided by Fukuoka City Beach Park

• Period: 2021/11/19~2022/2/14

• Lighting time: 17:00~23:00

• https://www.marizon-kankyo.jp/news/764/

Fukuoka PayPay Dome

The area around the PayPay Dome and BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA in Seaside Momochi will be illuminated this winter. This year, in front of Gate 7 of the Fukuoka PayPay Dome, there will be illuminated objects with animal motifs and also places to take beautiful photos.

(C)SoftBank HAWKS

• Period: 2021/11/20~2022/2/13

• Lighting time: 17:00~22:00

• https://e-zofukuoka.com/news/mlbcafe-fukuoka/202111084252/

Fukuoka Tower

The sides of Fukuoka Tower are illuminated in the image of a Christmas present! Depending on the angle you look at it from, you can enjoy a variety of expressions!

• Period: 2021/11/19~12/25 (regularly lit up from 12/26 to 12/31)

• Lighting time: 17:00~23:00 (until 24:00 on 12/23 to 12/25)

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/lightup/

Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi

The 400-meter long deck leading from Yokatopia Street to PayPay Dome will be illuminated.

• Period: 2021/11/19~2022/2/28

• Lighting time: 17:00~25:00

• https://www.instagram.com/p/CWc_J0CDoxH/

Hilton Fukuoka SeaHawk

Not an illumination, but a huge European railway model is displayed in the lobby on the 4th floor of Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk. In a miniature European winter landscape, mountains, villages, stations, balloons, bridges, etc., are decorated, and a train of freight cars runs through the city. Kids and adults will love it.

• Period: 2021/11/12~2022/1/10

• Active time: 9:00~13:00, 15:00~21:00

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/event/christmas/

