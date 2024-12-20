Discover Unique Shrine Charms and Stamps in Fukuoka

What Are Omamori and Goshuin?

In Japan, the end of the year is a time when many people visit shrines to give thanks for the past year and pray for peace and happiness in the year ahead. While there, visitors often draw omikuji (fortune slips) or pick up omamori (protective charms) and goshuin (shrine stamps).

• Omikuji predict your fortune for the moment.

• Omamori are charms believed to provide protection or bring blessings.

• Goshuin serve as a beautiful record of your visit, stamped and signed by the shrine.

Each shrine has its own unique history and deities, reflected in its charms and stamps. Here’s a guide to some shrines in Fukuoka offering extraordinary omamori and goshuin—perfect as meaningful keepsakes of your visit.

• Address: 13-1 Nishi Koen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–17:00

Terumo Shrine is dedicated to Kuroda Kanbei (Josui), the founder of the Fukuoka domain, and his son, Kuroda Nagamasa, its first lord. Originally located within Fukuoka Castle, it was later relocated to Nishi Park, a hilltop location offering panoramic views of Fukuoka City and Hakata Bay—particularly stunning during cherry blossom season.

The Victory Charm (Kachimamori), believed to bring success, is a popular item here. There are also wallet-friendly card-style charms featuring samurai illustrations and replicas of famous swords, as well as charming paw-print omamori for pets. The goshuin include designs based on the Kuroda family crest.

One quirky feature: when you drop coins into the offering box, you’ll hear the cry of a crane, referencing a legend about cranes flying over Fukuoka Castle. Another highlight is the helmet-shaped ornament at the purification fountain, modeled after a helmet worn by Nagamasa that is said to have saved his life on the battlefield.

Kogarasu Shrine

• Address: 3-11-56 Kego, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Tucked away in a quiet residential area, Kogarasu Shrine has a long history. It enshrines a deity believed to have first appeared in Miyazaki’s Himuka region before arriving in Fukuoka. This deity is said to manifest as Yatagarasu, a mythical three-legged crow that serves as a guide and symbol of victory.

Yatagarasu is also the emblem of the Japan Football Association. The shrine’s goshuin features a stamp of Yatagarasu, while its omikuji are themed in Samurai Blue, the signature color of Japan’s national soccer team.

*Goshuin are issued at Kego Shrine (9:00–16:30).

Though small, the shrine’s elegant architecture is a registered Tangible Cultural Property, and its well-manicured grounds have the serene charm of a Japanese garden. While it takes some effort to find, including a climb up steep stairs, the peaceful views and unique atmosphere make it worth the visit.

• Address: 2-2-20 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–16:30

Situated in the heart of Tenjin, Kego Shrine and its adjacent park offer a peaceful escape in the bustling city center. Its name derives from an ancient defense facility once located nearby. The shrine has stood at its current site for over 400 years.

A 300-year-old camphor tree dominates the grounds, and a modern nine-story building added in 2022 houses a Blue Bottle Coffee shop and a café run by a local fruit store, offering great views of the greenery. Within the grounds, you’ll also find Imamasu Inari Shrine, dedicated to the deity of prosperous business. Inari shrines are typically known for their fox statues, but here you can find a rare smiling fox statue—be sure to look for it!

Kego Shrine offers a wide variety of colorful omamori tailored to different wishes. Seasonal omikuji and ema (wooden plaques for writing wishes) are also popular. Their original blended oil, Goshinko, makes for a thoughtful souvenir.

• Address: 2-1-17 Imagawa, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–16:30

One of Fukuoka’s oldest shrines, Torikai Hachimangu has a history spanning over 1,800 years. It is dedicated to Empress Jingu, who built the shrine to express gratitude for her victorious return from battle. Known for its blessings in love and relationships, this historic shrine also embraces modern innovations.

This historic shrine is also forward-thinking, embracing innovative ideas. The worship hall, rebuilt for the first time in 205 years, features an eye-catching design with walls crafted using kayabuki, a traditional Japanese thatching technique. Inside, the serene atmosphere is enhanced by a solemn space beautifully constructed from stone and wood. Notably, the shrine has created Japan’s first permanent Metaverse shrine. This virtual space faithfully replicates the current shrine, allowing visitors to experience worship anytime, anywhere.

The Goen Musubi String is a unique charm—a set of two strings, one tied to a shrine tree and the other carried by the recipient. The strings come in 10 colors, each symbolizing a different wish. Other highlights include goshuin celebrating the local Hawks baseball team and papercraft goshuin resembling animated sumo wrestlers.

• Address: 1-26-55 Takatori, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–17:00

Momiji Hachimangu began as a small private shrine and later became the protector of the Kuroda family during the Edo period. True to its name (“momiji” means maple), the shrine is renowned for its brilliant autumn foliage. During the fall season, the surrounding Momijiyama Park draws crowds of visitors.

The annual Momiji Festival, held on the last weekend of November, offers special goshuin available only during this time. Many charms and items feature maple leaf designs.

The shrine is also popular for family ceremonies, including blessings for safe childbirth, newborn rites, and the Shichi-Go-San festival for children.

• Address: 1-41 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–17:00

Located near popular spots like Canal City Hakata and Kawabata Shopping Arcade, Kushida Shrine is a beloved symbol of Hakata. It is home to the famous Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival, with decorative Yamakasa floats displayed year-round.

The compact grounds are packed with unique features: a zodiac compass showing lucky directions for the year, intricate carvings of wind and thunder gods, and a massive ginkgo tree. Visitors can even test their strength with a Trial Stone used by sumo wrestlers.

Omamori crafted from Hakata’s traditional materials, such as Mizuhiki charms and Hakata-ori fabrics, are popular souvenirs. The shrine also offers travel safety charms with English inscriptions.

• Address: 3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 9:00–17:00

Believed to be the oldest Sumiyoshi Shrine in Japan, Fukuoka’s Sumiyoshi Shrine has a history stretching back over 1,800 years. It enshrines three deities associated with the sea and stars, making it a protector of sailors and travelers.

While originally a maritime shrine, it is now a popular site for traffic safety blessings. Its deep connection to sumo is evident in the sumo ring on-site and the ancient wrestler statues. Before the annual Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, a ceremonial Dohyo-iri is performed here by a yokozuna.

The shrine offers unique star- and sumo-themed omamori, as well as a Sumo Omikuji featuring tiny wrestler figures. Limited-edition goshuin pouches made from sumo wrestlers’ robes are also available during tournament season.