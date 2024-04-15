This model course offers a delightful adventure for book lovers, weaving through Fukuoka’s rich tapestry of literary landscapes. From sprawling bookstores to charming second-hand shops, alongside cafés where the joy of reading melds seamlessly with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, this journey is crafted for those eager to wander, savor, read, and uncover their next cherished read within the warm embrace of literature. While being in Japan means most books are naturally in Japanese, the abundance of visually oriented books ensures that book enthusiasts from all corners of the globe will find something to treasure.

Fukuoka’s Literary Map: Bookstores & Cafés

• Total Distance: About 1.5 km

• Required Time: About 40 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: Lamp Light Books Hotel Fukuoka → (1 min) → Komaya → (1 min) → Irie Bookstore → (4 min) → Junkudo → (7 min) → Bunkitsu Tenjin → (14 min) → Suikyo Tenmangu Shrine → (9 min) → Fukuoka Asian Art Museum Art Cafe

• Google Map: Fukuoka’s Literary Map: Bookstores & Cafés

Lamp Light Books Hotel Fukuoka

At the heart of Daimyo, this hotel surrounds guests with approximately 4,000 books focused on travel and mystery, all freely enjoyable in the hotel’s café. Operating from early morning until late at night, it’s a perfect start to your literary adventure.

• 1-15-22 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 7:00~24:00

• https://www.lamplightbookshotel.com/en/fukuoka/

Komaya

Since its establishment in 1931, Komaya has continued to create traditional Japanese sweets in the corner of Daimyo. If you encounter their freshly made bean daifuku, consider yourself lucky! Alongside their famous treats, around ten types of seasonal wagashi are offered.

• Komaya Building, 1-11-25 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun.

Irie Bookstore

With over 80 years of history, Irie Bookstore in Daimyo deals in a wide range of used books, from religion to local history. Its carefully categorized collection is especially rich in art-related publications. The store has also been a filming location for a Korean movie.

• 1-14-24 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~19:00

• Closed: Mon.

Junkudo

The largest bookstore in the Tenjin district, Junkudo offers about 550,000 books across all genres from its first to third floors, along with a section for stationery and souvenirs. It’s particularly renowned for its extensive collection of specialized books.

• 1-15-1 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~20:00

• https://honto.jp/store/detail_1570028_14HB320.html

Bunkitsu Tenjin

Located on the 7th floor of Fukuoka’s venerable Iwataya department store, Bunkitsu offers a bookstore and a paid reading space. With reading rooms, a children’s book room, and a café, a fee grants you access and a complimentary drink for a leisurely reading experience.

• 7F Iwataya Main Store Main Building, 2-5-35 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~20:00

• https://bunkitsu-tenjin.jp/

Suikyo Tenmangu Shrine

Dedicated to Tenjin-sama, the deity of learning, Sugawara no Michizane. It’s said to be named after Michizane reflected his image on the river surface upon arriving in Fukuoka from Kyoto. This location is also the origin of the area’s name, “Tenjin.”

• 1-15-4 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 6:00~19:00

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum Art Cafe

In the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum, the café space offers around 10,000 books related to art, travel, and both domestic and international exhibition catalogs for free browsing.

• 7F Riverain Center Building, 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:30~19:30 (until 20:00 on Fri. and Sat.)

• Closed: Wed. (or the following weekday if the Wed. is a hol.), 12/26~1/1

• https://faam.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/en/guidance/facility/



>> View the Map on this larger map