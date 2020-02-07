The OneFive Villa Fukuoka – A New Riverside Hotel





Fukuoka has gained a reputation both at home and abroad for its livability. With new shopping centers, parks, and lodging facilities popping up, the city is developing at a feverish pitch. Amid this rush, a new hotel on the Nakagawa River has opened.

The OneFive Villa Fukuoka

With simple but attentive service, the focus here is on ensuring guests have a relaxing stay based on a concept the owner calls “Villax Time.” The logo is five interlinked rings—hence the name OneFive—modeled after the plum flower, the prefectural flower of Fukuoka.

After you check-in, you’ll be treated to a special inclusive service including sweet and savory treats crafted by the hotel’s own patissier. Whether you opt for the seasonal strawberry blancmange, macaroons, quiche or fruit, these delicious—and delicious-looking—treats will melt away your stress.

The modest-sized hotel stands six stories and has 50 rooms, each boasting a spacious 30m2-plus and come equipped with a 180cm-wide king-size bed and a separate bath, toilet, and changing room. The simple beige-toned interior gently reflects the incoming sunlight, and the aptly named Riverside Terrace Rooms have terraces overlooking the Nakagawa River.

The first-floor restaurant, Riverside Bar & Dining Mitsubachi, is a popular dining spot. The 30m panoramic window affords a spectacular view of Nakasu, Kyushu’s premier nightlife district, across the river. You can choose open-air seating when the weather is nice, a seat in the dining area, or just have a drink at the bar.

With the big, comfy beds, you might feel like sleeping in, but breakfast is something you don’t want to miss at OneFive Villa Fukuoka. Breakfast is prepared by the hotel’s chef and served at Il Palazzo, the Aldo Rossi-designed luxury hotel just steps from OneFive Villa Fukuoka. Here, East meets West in a buffet whose main dish is an omelet topped with your choice of caviar, truffles or foie gras.

With incredible food and a focus on relaxation, OneFive Villa Fukuoka is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

3-4-6 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Tel.: 0570-005015

10 min. on foot from Tenjin Subway Sta.

7 min. on foot from Nakasu-Kawabata Subway Sta.

https://www.hakatahotels.co.jp/theonefivevillafukuoka/en/