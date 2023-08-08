Fukuoka’s Next-Level Co-Working: The Company – Mina Tenjin

Nestled in the heart of Tenjin with sweeping views of the city and a direct link to the Tenjin Underground Mall, Fukuoka welcomes a brand-new co-working and shared office space perfect for startups and digital nomads.

This state-of-the-art co-working space and private office area covers a sprawling 760m² and is situated on the 8th floor of the newly renovated Mīna Tenjin commercial hub. It features 22 private offices (serving between 1 to 16 occupants) and 40 flexible seating arrangements. Plus, it’s a breezy 3-minute stroll from the Tenjin Subway Station, positioning Fukuoka Airport and Hakata Station just 15 and 5 minutes away, respectively.

Why Fukuoka Attracts startups and Co-working Enthusiasts

At The Company – Mina Tenjin, they celebrate Fukuoka’s emergence as a thriving startup hub and an attractive destination for digital nomads and business enthusiasts alike.

To mark the grand opening, they hosted a thought-provoking discussion with four industry stalwarts who are paving the way for Fukuoka’s growth:

Yugyo

by Ryo Osera: Website

Steampunk Digital

by Aaron Hilton: Profile

Fukuoka Now

by Nick Szasz: Website

Zero-Ten Park

by Jiro Enomoto: Website

Founder and visionary of Fukuoka’s biggest co-working operator Zero-Ten Park, Jiro Enomoto, who has birthed The Company co-working spaces in 12 global spots, notes Fukuoka’s burgeoning demand for shared offices. He envisions global digital nomads and entrepreneurs flocking to this co-working space. To enhance their experience, they’re launching a series of initiatives to assist overseas professionals in Fukuoka.

Exclusive Offer: The Company x Fukuoka Immigration Package Service

Relocating to Japan? We’ve got you! Enjoy plush serviced apartments, multilingual concierge services, VISA consultations, and office spaces primed for registration. Dive into the details here.

Digital nomads, as Ryo Osera from Yugyo underscores, bring cultural diversity and are perpetually on the lookout for like-minded communities. The Japanese government recognizes this potential and is mulling over specialized visas for these tech-savvy globetrotters, as seen in Europe. The goal? Encouraging these experts to call Japan their home. Official Announcement (Cabinet Office, May 22, 2023)

Ryo notes that, Fukuoka embraces an unprecedented quality of life with affordable cost of living. It is also located in a prime location on the Southern part of Japan. It is a mix of urban city with a vibrant countryside and scenery. A convenient workspace and serviced apartment program like The Company is offering is an ideal solution for digital nomads looking for a long-term plan in Japan.

Digital nomads may seem footloose, but they crave connections. Fukuoka offers the remedy — a supportive community and casual networking.

Nick Szasz of Fukuoka Now encapsulates this sentiment. Having lived across cities, he found his heart anchored in Fukuoka, launching the city’s first English-centric media platform in 1998. “Fukuoka strikes the perfect balance. While it might lack some amenities compared to Tokyo or Osaka, it teems with business prospects,” he emphasizes.

Echoing this, Aaron shares a personal anecdote of finding his business partner in Fukuoka. He humorously alludes to Fukuoka’s potential by referencing the “big fish in a small pond” phenomenon. Starting up in Fukuoka means more visibility compared to mega-cities like Vancouver or Tokyo.

So, what’s next for Fukuoka? For Jiro Enomoto, it’s scaling industries. Numerous IT and gaming enterprises in Fukuoka already cater to a global clientele. But as Nick points out, language proficiency remains a challenge and opportunity.

Both Osera and Szasz champion Fukuoka’s appeal for digital nomads, highlighting its vibrant communities, rich resources, and active governmental support.

“Fukuoka harbors robust communities across sectors,” notes Aaron. He envisions amplifying Fukuoka’s spirit by fostering global connections.

Osera, having recently moved to Fukuoka, attests to the city’s charm. For him, Fukuoka’s myriad of networks pave the way for relationships that break language confines.

Wrapping up the hour-long bilingual discussion, Enomoto voiced everyone’s sentiment, “Through The Company, we aim to foster a melting pot of ideas and cultures within Fukuoka. And I’m personally committed to brushing up my English to make our reach truly global. Here’s a nudge for you to do the same!”

Discover The Company

The Company offers access to 12 co-working spaces, with seven located in Fukuoka. Whether one is seeking the lively atmosphere near Canal City Hakata or the calm of Nakasu Kawabata, Fukuoka Parco, Mina Tenjin, Tenjin Daimyo Nishi-dori. The Company has the perfect spot. All their hubs are strategically situated near key transit points, making them ideal for both business travels and workcations.

Their offerings include flexible co-working spaces, starting at ¥660/hour, and 24/7 private offices from ¥49,500/month. For those requiring a meeting room or a conference hall for over 100 attendees, The Company – Mina Tenjin, brand new on the scene, provides just what’s needed.

The Company – Mina Tenjin

• Address: 8F Mina Tenjin, 4-3-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open 9:00~20:00, Sat., Sun., hol. 10:00~18:00

• 092-401-0754

• https://thecompany.jp/multi-location/mina/

• Temporary use (drop-in) ¥660 / hour