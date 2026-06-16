Summer Afternoon Tea at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka

There’s something reassuring about a classic steakhouse. Crisp white tablecloths, polished service, and the quiet confidence that comes from years of doing things well. That’s exactly why Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka’s weekday-only afternoon tea had been on our radar for some time.

Our visit coincided with the launch of the new Summer Afternoon Tea, a seasonal offering built around the pairing of Kyushu citrus fruits and Wolfgang’s signature dry-aged beef.

The mood inside the restaurant feels worlds away from the bustle outside. Afternoon light filters through the windows overlooking Canal City Hakata, and the pace slows noticeably. When a beautifully arranged afternoon tea stand arrives at the table, presented on Wedgwood tea ware, the experience immediately feels special.

The experience begins with a toast. Guests are served a citrus sparkling wine (with a non-alcoholic option available), while coffee, macchiato, and Wolfgang’s selection of organic teas can be enjoyed throughout the afternoon. The teas are particularly appealing, allowing guests to choose according to aroma and preference.

The stars of this summer edition are the citrus-inspired sweets, featuring fruit sourced from across Kyushu. Highlights include a rare cheesecake made with Miyazaki-grown Hyuganatsu, key lime pie, and a delicate citrus mille-feuille. Each dessert showcases the freshness and vibrancy of the fruit, balancing sweetness with bright acidity and subtle bitterness. The result is refreshing rather than heavy, making it perfectly suited to a summer afternoon.

What sets this afternoon tea apart, however, is its substantial selection of savoury items.

Alongside the sweets are roast beef sandwiches, mini sliders, crab cakes, and other dishes that reflect Wolfgang’s steakhouse heritage. The combination creates a satisfying balance rarely found in traditional afternoon teas. Elegant pastries share the table with hearty steakhouse favourites, giving the experience a distinctly Wolfgang’s character.

Even without any additions, the set feels generous and complete. But for those visiting Wolfgang’s, the temptation of dry-aged beef is hard to resist.

Guests can add the restaurant’s signature Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin Steak for an additional ¥4,290 per person. Served in Wolfgang’s familiar style with creamed spinach and mashed potatoes, it transforms the afternoon tea into something closer to a full meal, allowing guests to sample one of the restaurant’s most celebrated dishes alongside the seasonal menu.

Another appeal is simple comfort. Whether escaping the summer heat or sheltering from an afternoon rain shower, the spacious dining room offers a relaxed setting in which to linger. Through the large windows, the city provides a constantly changing backdrop while guests enjoy seasonal flavours at an unhurried pace.

The afternoon tea changes with the seasons and is available exclusively at the Fukuoka location. This summer edition highlights the bright flavours of Kyushu citrus alongside Wolfgang’s signature savoury dishes, creating a combination that feels both refined and approachable.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka celebrated its 10th anniversary this March. While the restaurant is best known for its dry-aged steaks, this seasonal afternoon tea offers a different perspective on one of Fukuoka’s most established dining destinations.

Wolfgang’s Afternoon Tea

¥13,200 for two people (tax included, plus 10% service charge) reservations required.

Additional guests: ¥6,600 per person

Summer Citrus Fair: Jun. 1 ~ Aug. 31, 2026

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka