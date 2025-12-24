Fukuoka Illuminations to Enjoy Through the New Year

In winter, Fukuoka quietly changes its look through light. Urban canyons between buildings, waterfront promenades, and places you normally pass without much thought begin to shimmer softly once the sun goes down.

All of the illumination spots featured here are easy to reach from the city and pair naturally with shopping, dining, and public art. Take in a different side of Fukuoka after dark, and enjoy a relaxed walk through the city in the clear winter air.

Bayside Place Hakata

Bayside Place Hakata is one of the best places to feel how closely connected Fukuoka is to the sea. At this time of year, the entire complex is bathed in neon-colored light, with palm trees and wooden decks also dressed up in illuminations. Next door stands Hakata Port Tower, a familiar landmark that has watched over the port for more than 60 years. When the tower is lit up as well, the whole area takes on a lively, festive feel.

From a large wall mural depicting a life-size whale to smaller pieces scattered throughout the complex, wall art is everywhere. Winter-only oyster huts are also open during the season. The area is especially atmospheric at dusk, so arriving before it gets fully dark and taking your time is well worth it.

Bayside Place Hakata “Bayside Illumination – Port of Light”

• Until March 1, 2026 (Sun)

• Lights on: 17:00–24:00

• 13-6 Chikko-honmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

LaLaport Fukuoka

LaLaport Fukuoka is a popular, easy-to-access shopping mall close to both the station and the airport. Its unmistakable symbol is the 24.8-meter-tall, life-size Nu Gundam statue. This powerful presence gets a winter-only lighting treatment, creating a dramatic, film-inspired atmosphere. Around its base, roughly 10,000 white lights spread out across the ground. The surrounding space is also part of the show, with large objects installed in front of the statue and special video projections cast onto the building’s exterior walls.

Life-Size Nu Gundam Statue: Winter Limited Illumination

• Until March 13, 2026 (Fri)

• Lights on: 19:00–21:00

• Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Fukuoka

• 6-23-1 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

ACROS Fukuoka

Facing Tenjin Central Park, ACROS Fukuoka is known for its striking stepped garden covered in greenery. Each winter, the garden becomes the stage for a special illumination event. This season’s theme is the popular children’s book series Kobito Zukan. Small “kobito” figures formed from light appear throughout the fantastical display, inviting visitors to look closely as they explore. There’s also a “kobito hunt” activity, with original stickers given out to participants.

On the opposite side of the building, a vivid red object stands out in front of ACROS: Stargate, a sculpture by Kiyoyuki Kikutake, an artist who made the unusual transition from engineering to the art world.

ACROS Fukuoka “Forest of KOBITOS”

• Until February 1, 2026 (Sun) *Held rain or shine; cancelled in severe weather

• 18:00–22:00

• Junior high school students and up: ¥1,500, Elementary school students: ¥800, Under 3: free

• ACROS Fukuoka Step Garden

• 1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Ohori Park

Located in the heart of the city, Ohori Park is a favorite gathering place for Fukuoka residents. Inside the park’s Japanese Garden, a new-style art experience called SORA blends traditional Japanese aesthetics with digital technology. Originally planned as a limited summer event in 2025, it proved so popular that it became a permanent installation. Projection mapping is cast onto the garden’s trees, and visitors can stroll through the grounds while discovering different installations along the way.

Next door, the Fukuoka Art Museum houses a wide-ranging collection from classical to contemporary works. It’s also fun to explore the surrounding area in search of public art, including Yayoi Kusama’s well-known Pumpkin.

Ohori Park Japanese Garden “SORA”

• Until January 12 (Mon): 18:20–22:00 / From January 13 (Tue): 18:30–22:00

• Adults: ¥2,300, Junior & senior high school students: ¥1,800, Elementary school students: ¥1,400, Preschoolers: free *Advance tickets ¥500 off each

• Ohori Park Japanese Garden

• 1-7 Ohori Koen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Hakata Station

The annual illumination at Hakata Station Square draws crowds every year, and this season is no exception. To celebrate the opening of Nintendo’s official store at Amu Plaza Hakata, this year’s display features a collaboration with Super Mario. Characters loved across generations appear on a giant symbolic tree and in video projections along the second-floor pedestrian deck.

In the station square, Henry Moore’s Draped Reclining Mother and Child—often considered one of Fukuoka’s earliest public artworks—quietly anchors the space. Many other public art pieces can also be found scattered around the area.

JR Hakata Station Square “City of Light, Hakata 2025”

• Until January 12, 2026 (Mon, public holiday)

• Lights on: 17:00–24:00

• 1-1 Hakataeki Chuo-gai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Tsubame no Mori Hiroba, located on the rooftop of JR Hakata City, is an open-air observation space with sweeping views over the station area. The sunsets here are especially beautiful, and during winter the space glows with illuminations inspired by forest animals and 200 rose motifs. You’ll also find a railway shrine and a charming set of Seven Lucky Gods statues said to bring good fortune in relationships.

JR Hakata City Rooftop Tsubame no Mori Hiroba “Roses of Light and Animals • Under the Night Sky”

• Until January 12, 2026 (Mon, public holiday)

• Lights on: 17:00–22:00

• Closed: January 1, 2026 (Thu, public holiday)

• 1-1 Hakataeki Chuo-gai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Canal City Hakata

With its central canal, dynamic fountain shows, and frequent events, Canal City Hakata is a destination in its own right. In winter, illuminations throughout the complex add an extra layer of atmosphere and escape. Highlights include the glowing “Wall of Light” around the fountain area, the “River of Light” filling the canal, and sparkling, tree-shaped fountain displays—plenty of spots that invite you to stop and take photos. From the very beginning, Canal City has embraced public art, and distinctive objects and artworks are scattered throughout the site.

Canal City Hakata “Canal Winter Illumination 2025”

• Until February 28, 2026 (Sat)

• Lights on: 10:00–24:00

• 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Fukuoka Tower

One of Fukuoka’s most recognizable landmarks, Fukuoka Tower is illuminated in different colors from dusk and offers light displays for most of the year. Themes change with the seasons—January features a first-sunrise motif, February highlights Valentine’s Day, and April brings cherry blossom–inspired lighting. The surrounding Momochi area is also known for its public art, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for artworks as you walk to and from the tower.

Fukuoka Tower Illumination

• Lights on: 17:00–23:00

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka