A Stylish Stay in Fukuoka: Private Chef Dining at AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace

Fukuoka strikes a rare balance—neither too big nor too small—with all the perks of a modern city, making it one of Japan’s most livable urban centers. In May, the long-awaited Tenjin redevelopment project, known as Tenjin Big Bang, unveiled its symbolic new landmark: One Fukuoka Bldg. Since opening, it’s been attracting plenty of attention from locals and visitors alike—and it’s clear the energy and scene in Fukuoka are shifting. It’s exciting to watch.

Just beyond Nishidori, on the western edge of Tenjin, lies the Daimyo district—a web of narrow alleyways lined with low-rise buildings housing cafes, bars, izakayas, shops, and residences.

Daimyo is a convenient and character-rich base for travelers. Tonight, we’re staying at AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace—a fully renovated apartment turned accommodation—together with a couple of friends.

▶︎ See our report on AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace 703

Step inside and you’re greeted by a striking, all-white interior that draws an audible wow. Thoughtfully designed by the owner with a focus on space and comfort, the suite-style apartment centers around a spacious living and dining area, which flows into an island kitchen overlooking a rooftop balcony.

There are three bedrooms, all unified in crisp white tones. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom. Rare for Fukuoka, this property can comfortably accommodate groups of up to 8.

Room 703 at AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace is fully equipped for in-house dining, with kitchenware and table settings for seven.

While Daimyo is packed with great dining options, this time we opted for a private chef experience.

Our request to Chef Kubota: “Start the evening with aperitifs, followed by dinner.”

We began with cocktails made from his original seasonal cordial—banpeiyu citrus, mango, and other local fruits—paired with local craft beer.

The evening’s menu included crowd-favorite bruschetta from his yatai, an appetizer of local sea bream, Hōba-yaki of Itoshima pork, and sushi made with seafood from the nearby coast.

After hearing about our group, he crafted a custom menu that included his signature sushi—similar to what he’s served to international celebrities in London and Paris. (Thanks, Chef!)

After all, sushi is best the moment it’s made.

For a child in the group who wasn’t into raw fish, Chef Kubota improvised hand-rolled sushi on the spot.

With the balcony doors open, we lingered after dinner—until a surprise, handmade dessert appeared to celebrate one of our guests’ birthdays.

Fukuoka has more direct flights from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport than any other city in Japan—and it’s also well-connected to destinations across Asia via regular international flights through Fukuoka Airport. From the airport, it takes just around 10 minutes by subway to reach Tenjin Station, the nearest stop to AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace.

It’s a rare combination: world-class accessibility and a city that’s compact enough to navigate with ease. No wonder so many visitors end up staying longer.

Property Details

• Location: Urban Villa • Daimyo, 1-3-35 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Capacity: Up to 8 guests

• Total Floor Area: 140 m2

• Rates (excluding tax): ¥120,000~ (weekdays), ¥160,000~ (before holidays) *variable pricing

• Rooms: Living room, 3 bedrooms (4 beds), 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, laundry area (washer, dryer, iron), kitchen (gas stove, oven, 8 sets of dishes), Wi-Fi, TV, 1 on-site parking space

• Check-in: 16:00, Check-out: 10:00

• Reservation: AMP FLAT / Airbnb / Booking.com / Rakuten Oyado

Private chef & catering

Chef Kansuke Kubota, owner of Telas&mico, is also the man behind the popular Telas&mico Yatai. After honing his craft at Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK, Kubota launched his own globally-inspired eatery, then opened the yatai in 2017 as his next bold step. His creative momentum hasn’t slowed—this summer, he’s even serving up a globally eclectic menu at Fuji Rock Festival.

To inquire about his catering or private chef services, send a DM via Instagram: @telasmico