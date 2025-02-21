Fukue Island – Exploring History on Goto’s Largest Island

1. Ojika Island (Ojika Town) – One of Kyushu’s Best Cycling Areas?

2. Nakadori Island (Shinkamigoto Town) – A Scenic Cycling Escape

3. Fukue Island (Goto City) – Exploring History on Goto’s Largest Island

From Shinkamigoto Island, we traveled by ferry to Fukue Port, the main gateway to Fukue Island. The journey from Hakata takes about 8.5 hours, but Fukue Port has everything you need to start your adventure—tourist information, souvenir shops, a convenience store, and coin lockers for storing your luggage. Alternatively, multiple daily flights connect Fukuoka Airport (FUK) to Fukue Airport (FUJ), with a quick flight time of approximately 40 minutes.

(Visible in the distance behind the ferry terminal is Onidake, the iconic symbol of Fukue Island.)

Of course, our focus here is cycling! Just a 10-minute walk from the port, we found Bike is life. GOTO, a specialty bike rental shop.

For this leg, we joined the “Historical Cycling Tour of Goto,” which highlights the island’s rich heritage. After selecting a bike to match our size and style, we hit the road to explore Fukue’s fascinating historical landmarks.

Tour Course: “Goto Islands Fukue Island Half-Day Cycling Tour – History & Culture Route” (Approx. 4.5 hours)

A Ride Through History

Fukue Island’s past is intertwined with Japan’s maritime history. Our first stop was Minjindo, a structure built by Chinese merchants during the Tang Dynasty era as a place to pray for safe voyages. Fukue was once the last port of call for emissary ships bound for China.

Next, we visited the ruins of Ishida Castle—Japan’s newest castle, completed in 1863 to prepare for the arrival of foreign ships. Known as Japan’s only coastal fortress with three walls facing the sea, it offers a glimpse into Fukue’s strategic importance. Nearby, the Goto Garden preserves the castle lord’s scenic retreat, surrounded by lush greenery.

We also wandered down Bukeyashiki Street, a historic samurai district lined with stone walls and narrow alleys.

Unique to this area, small stones called kobore-ishi were placed atop the walls to deter intruders. It’s a step back in time that captures Fukue’s feudal charm.

Our journey continued to Myojoin, the oldest temple in the Goto Islands. Rebuilt in 1778, its main hall features 121 floral and bird-themed paintings by the Kano school, a must-see for art and history lovers.

Cycling by the Coast

No visit to Fukue is complete without riding along its stunning coastline.

Along the way, we enjoyed kankoro mochi, a traditional sweet made from sun-dried sweet potatoes mixed with sticky rice. Don’t miss the kankoro-infused soft serve—a delicious treat to cool you down during your ride.

The tour ends back at the cycle shop, but if you’re still eager to ride, a trip to Onidake (Mt. Oni, 315m), the symbol of Fukue Island, is highly recommended. This iconic volcano offers stunning panoramic views, and with an e-bike, the gentle slopes are manageable even for beginners. The round trip from the shop takes about two hours.

Bike is life. GOTO

• Address: 1F hotel sou, 2-15 Sakae-machi, Goto City, Nagasaki

• Hours: 8:30–18:00

• Closed: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

• Phone: 090-4385-7500

• Instagram

• 8 cross bikes, 4 e-bikes available. Changing space and luggage storage service provided.

In addition to this tour, there’s also a 3.5-hour guided cycling tour of Fukue Island, “Exploring Island Life Nurtured by Goto’s Nature.”

Local Flavors

Fukue is known for its fresh seafood, premium Goto beef, and flavorful Goto pork.

For dinner, we stopped at Mochizuki, a beloved Western-style restaurant serving everything from hearty steaks to beef bowls and pork cutlet meals made with local ingredients.

Mochizuki

• Address: 5-12 Fukue-machi, Goto City, Nagasaki

• Hours: 11:00–14:30, 17:00–21:00

• Closed: Tuesdays

• Phone: 0959-72-3370

• Website

For a more eclectic vibe, we visited WiNE Bar MazE Coze. Tucked away in a building that looks like a private home, this wine bar offers natural wines and creative small plates. It’s a relaxed spot where locals, newcomers, and tourists mingle.

WiNE Bar MazE Coze

• Address: 3-1-5 Bukeyashiki, Goto City, Nagasaki

• Hours: 18:00–23:30

• Closed: Tuesdays

• Phone: 0959-88-9002

• Instagram

Where to Stay

For accommodations, we stayed at Colorit Goto Island, a resort hotel where every room boasts ocean views. Perfect for solo travelers, couples, or families, the hotel even partners with local daycare centers for temporary childcare—great for longer stays. Breakfast features fresh local ingredients served in a scenic seaside dining area.

Colorit Goto Island

• Address: 546-2 Hama-cho, Goto City, Nagasaki

• Phone: 0959-78-5110

• Website

Heading Home

The final day of our island-hopping adventure concluded with a quick 45-minute flight from Goto Tsubaki Airport to Fukuoka. After soaking in the beauty, culture, and flavors of the Goto Islands, we were back in Fukuoka by 7 p.m.—just in time to start dreaming about our next trip.

While we explored three islands over four days (including the overnight ferry), extending your stay to a week would allow for a more leisurely experience of everything the Goto Islands have to offer. Until next time, Goto!

Kyushu Live – Easy Goto Island Cycling!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1WKSpqRWLAs?feature=share

