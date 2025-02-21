Among the main islands of the Goto archipelago, Nakadori Island is the second largest after Fukue Island. With Arikawa Port providing direct ferry routes from Hakata and Nagasaki, Together with Wakamatsu Island, connected by the Wakamatsu Ohashi Bridge, these islands form Shinkamigoto Town, a treasure trove of natural beauty and local charm.

1. Ojika Island (Ojika Town) – One of Kyushu’s Best Cycling Areas?

2. Nakadori Island (Shinkamigoto Town) – A Scenic Cycling Escape

3. Fukue Island (Goto City) – Exploring History on Goto’s Largest Island

Access to the Goto Islands relies primarily on ferries, speedboats, and sea taxis, as only Fukue Island has an airport.

For this adventure, we landed at Arikawa Port on Nakadori Island to embark on a scenic cycling journey through the nature-rich Kamigoto area—a perfect way to experience the island’s charm at a leisurely pace.

Starting Point: Hamaguri Deck

Our base for the day was Hamaguri Deck, just a five-minute drive from Arikawa Port. Situated along Hamagurihama Beach, one of Goto’s most beautiful white-sand beaches with shallow, emerald-green waters, this spot offers everything you need for a full day of fun.

From a cozy café and BBQ area to SUP, kayaking, and bike rentals, Hamaguri Deck is an ideal starting point for your adventure.

Hamaguri Deck

• Address: 2460-1 Arikawa-go, Shinkamigoto Town, Minamimatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Hours: 11:00–15:00 (Sat/Sun/Holidays until 17:00; evening by reservation)

• Closed: Tuesdays

• Phone: 0959-43-0510

• Website

• Instagram

Shinkamigoto Town offers an intimate connection with nature, where history and culture seamlessly blend into everyday life, from ancient shrines and temples to charming churches. Explore the island’s unique atmosphere on a leisurely cycling tour and experience its beauty firsthand!

Beginners can opt for a rental bike making it easy to conquer Nakadori’s hilly terrain. Before setting off, adjust your saddle and get comfortable—you’ll be zipping through lush greenery and rolling landscapes in no time.

A highlight of the ride is a stop at Toraya, a noodle workshop famous for Goto’s specialty, Goto udon. Made from wheat flour, water, and sea salt, these delicate noodles are hand-stretched with edible camellia oil—a local specialty—giving them their signature silky texture and firm bite.

Toraya also produces one of Goto udon’s key ingredients: sea salt. Here, you’ll get a closer look at their traditional production methods, which reflect the island’s dedication to quality and sustainability.

The on-site café serves treats like salt-infused sweets and baked goods made with camellia yeast—a well-deserved reward for your cycling efforts.

Shima Dining Toraya

• Address: 787-17 Nitakubi-go, Shinkamigoto Town, Minamimatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Hours: lunch 11:00~14:00, cafe 14:30~16:00

• Closed: Tue., Wed.

• Phone: 080-8470-9253

• Website

Dinner at Hamaguri Deck

As the sun sets, we returned to Hamaguri Deck for a relaxing dinner. Toast with a cold Goto Baramon Beer and enjoy a feast featuring grilled local meats, fresh seafood, and hearty hot pot dishes brimming with seasonal vegetables. A particular highlight was the fish ball soup made with freshly ground local surimi—an absolute delight.

Overnight Stay: Hotel Aoka Kamigoto

For our stay, we checked into Hotel Aoka Kamigoto, a modern accommodation that was fully renovated in 2019. Each room comes equipped with private bath, toilet, and sink, while apartment-style units also offer kitchens and laundry facilities—perfect for longer stays.

Hotel Aoka Kamigoto

• Address: 1714-1 Aokata-go, Shinkamigoto Town, Minamimatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Phone: 0959-52-3222

• Website

Connecting with the Locals

Our journey wouldn’t have been the same without meeting the passionate people who call Shinkamigoto home. This adventure introduced us to local experts like Shintaro Minami from Toraya and Junko Uto of Hamaguri Deck. Both moved to the area after marrying locals and quickly fell in love with the island’s charm. Their fresh perspectives offer unique insights into the everyday beauty of Shinkamigoto—details that might otherwise go unnoticed by long-time residents.

Ready for more? Stay tuned for our final installment, where we explore Fukue Island, the largest in the Goto archipelago!

Kyushu Live – Easy Goto Island Cycling!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1WKSpqRWLAs?feature=share

