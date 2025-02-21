Ojika Island – One of Kyushu’s Best Cycling Areas?

This three-day cycling adventure takes you through the stunning Goto Islands, a group of 152 islands off the western coast of Kyushu. Known for their untouched natural beauty, unique local culture, and welcoming communities, the Goto Islands are a perfect destination for active exploration. Each day offers a new experience, from scenic rides and island hopping to local flavors and hidden gems. Ready to start pedaling? Let’s dive into today’s journey.

1. Ojika Island (Ojika Town) – One of Kyushu’s Best Cycling Areas?

2. Nakadori Island (Shinkamigoto Town) – A Scenic Cycling Escape

3. Fukue Island (Goto City) – Exploring History on Goto’s Largest Island

Getting There

The ferry departs Hakata late at night and arrives at Ojika Island just before 5 a.m. The most challenging part of this trip might be waking up in time to disembark! After arriving, you can rest in the free nap room inside the ferry terminal until the island wakes up.

• 23:45 Depart Hakata Port: Nomoshosen Ferry Taiko

• 04:40 Arrive at Ojika Port

Ojika Island is a serene and picturesque place where nature and local village life coexist harmoniously. Part of a volcanic archipelago, the main island is compact at 33 km in circumference—perfect for exploring by rental bike.

This time, we’re staying overnight on one of the islands and joining a guided cycling tour led by a professional in the afternoon. With a population of around 2,000 people, the island offers charming accommodation options that give you a real sense of local life. You can stay in beautifully renovated traditional houses scattered across the island’s villages or opt for a “minpaku” homestay, where you’ll experience the warmth and hospitality of the island residents firsthand.

Lunch Stop: Konne Lunch & Cafe

Located near the Historical and Folklore Museum, this popular spot offers hearty set meals like chicken nanban, tomato pasta and pizza made with local tomatoes. The name “Kon-ne” means “come on over” in the local dialect, reflecting the warm hospitality of the islanders.

Konne Lunch & Cafe

• Address: 1537 Fuefuki-go, Ojika Town, Kitamatsuura-gun, Nagasaki (In front of Historical and Folklore Museum)

• Hours: 11:00~15:00

• Closed: Thursdays

• Instagram

Cycling Adventure

After lunch, it’s time for cycling!

Bikes can be rented at the Ojika Island Tourism Information Center, located inside the ferry terminal. The center also offers luggage storage, so you can travel light as you set off to explore.

This tour: “Leisurely Cycling Journey for a Glimpse of Island Life” – About 3 hours

Don’t Miss

The Historical and Folklore Museum, once the estate of the wealthy Oda family, offers a glimpse into Ojika’s whaling and sake brewing history. Explore the period furniture and artifacts to learn more about the island’s rich cultural heritage.

Historical and Folklore Museum

• Admission: ¥100 (Free for high school students and younger)

• Hours: 9:00 ~ 17:00 (last entry at 16:30)

• Closed: Mondays

Cycling onward, you’ll reach Hime no Matsubara, a 500-meter-long pine grove connecting the island’s north and south. This scenic route is a must for cyclists.

As you cycle around Ojika Island, you’ll often come across “Caution: Cows” signs. These charmingly unique markers, a nod to the island’s thriving cattle farming, feature a striking illustration of a cow with piercing eyes—sure to catch your attention and bring a smile to your face.

Other highlights include Kakinohama Beach and the nearby dramatic cliffs of Goryodaki. Cross a bridge to Madara Island to enjoy spectacular sunset views and discover unique geological features like the pot holes at Tamaishibana, a National Natural Monument near a white torii gate.

Ojika Island boasts expansive pastures where cows can often be seen grazing peacefully.

With unobstructed views across rolling countryside and the sea, nearly every cycling route offers breathtaking scenery. The island’s quiet roads, with minimal car traffic, make it a haven for cyclists. Renowned cycling guide Daigoro Yamada, who has explored routes across Kyushu, calls Ojika one of his favorite spots for its idyllic charm and natural beauty.

On your return, pass through Fuefuki, a delightful district on the way to our final destination, the ferry terminal. This area is renowned for its beautifully preserved traditional wooden houses and maze-like narrow alleys, where cars are unable to enter. It’s a step back in time, offering a truly picturesque and serene atmosphere.

Dinner at Fujimatsu Restaurant

End your day with dinner at this renovated 180-year-old residence of the Fujimatsu family, known for its massive 7-meter, 1-ton dining table. The menu highlights fresh local seafood and seasonal ingredients, offering a true taste of Ojika’s culinary heritage.

Keisho Fujimatsu Restaurant

• Address: 3694-1 Maegata-go, Ojika Town, Kitamatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Hours: 11:00~14:30 (last order), 18:00~21:00 (last entry 19:30)

• Closed: Tuesdays, 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, New Year holidays

• Phone: 0959-56-3520 (Reservations can be made through Ojika Island Tourism: 0959-56-2646)

• Website

Breakfast at Totona

After waking up, check out and enjoy a traditional Japanese breakfast set at a local restaurant near the terminal. (Since breakfast spots are limited, making a reservation is recommended.)

Totona

• Address: 1809 Fuefuki-go, Ojika Town, Kitamatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Hours: 7:00~17:00

• Closed: Mondays

• Phone: 0959-42-5590

• Website

While it’s hard to say goodbye, it’s time to leave Ojika Island and head to your next destination for more cycling adventures. A sea taxi will whisk you away to the next island. See you again soon, Ojika!

Stay in a Restored Traditional Home

Ojika Island offers a truly unique experience with its beautifully restored kominka (traditional Japanese homes). Many of these homes, over 100 years old, have been thoughtfully renovated to retain their historic charm while providing modern comforts. Each property is rented as a private whole-house accommodation, offering a cozy yet spacious retreat. With fully equipped kitchens, you can prepare your own meals and enjoy a home-away-from-home experience. Every detail is carefully considered, from eco-friendly amenities like natural soaps and shampoos to the serene interiors that blend tradition and style.

On this trip, we stayed at Ichie-an, a beautifully renovated traditional Japanese house nestled in a tranquil village. A short walk away is Kakinohama Beach, one of the island’s most stunning coastal spots. Nearby, you’ll find Oyake, a samurai residence surrounded by stone walls and lush greenery. This spacious accommodation can host up to six guests, making it a great choice for families or groups.

Kominka Stay “Ichie-an”

• Address: Yanagi-go, Ojika Town, Kitamatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Floor area: Approx. 80 m2

• Capacity: Up to 3 guests

• Check-in: 14:00 / Check-out: 11:00

• More details and reservations

Explore by Bike

For those eager to explore Ojika on two wheels, the Ojika Island Tourism Center at the ferry terminal has everything you need, including bicycle rentals and helpful travel information. They also offer luggage storage, so you can enjoy your cycling adventure unburdened.

Ojika Island Tourism Center

• Address: Inside Ojika Port Terminal, Fuefuki-go, Ojika Town, Kitamatsuura-gun, Nagasaki

• Hours: 9:00~18:00

• Closed: Year-end holidays

• Official Website

• Phone: 0959-56-2646

Bicycle Rental Rates:

• Standard bike: ¥500 for 6 hours, ¥1,000 per day

• Electric bike: ¥1,000 for 6 hours, ¥2,000 per day

(Reservations not available; rentals are first-come, first-served.)

Whether you’re cycling along scenic coastal paths, staying in a charming kominka, or soaking in the island’s serene atmosphere, Ojika is a destination that combines history, nature, and warm hospitality for an unforgettable experience.

Ready for more? Stay tuned for our next feature, exploring the other islands in the Goto archipelago.

