Island Hopping and Cycling in the Goto Islands

Fukuoka is located on Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island. While it’s easy to forget that Kyushu itself is an island, one of Fukuoka’s greatest charms is its proximity to the stunning islands surrounding Kyushu—the Goto Islands, Tsushima, Iki, and Yakushima—all easily accessible by direct transportation. In just a few hours, you can find yourself surrounded by breathtaking scenery, immersed in unique local cultures, and savoring the flavors and traditions that make each island special.

Kyushu Live – Easy Goto Island Cycling!

In this feature, we’ll guide you on how to actively explore the Goto Islands, a group of just over 150 islands off the western coast of Nagasaki Prefecture. Although collectively referred to as the Goto Islands, each island offers its own unique geography, culture, and atmosphere. With untouched natural beauty and vibrant local communities, these islands are ideal for exploration by bicycle—a sustainable, healthy, and deeply rewarding way to travel.

The Goto Islands, mostly designated as part of Saikai National Park, are celebrated for their pristine natural environment. A daily overnight ferry from Hakata Port connects Fukuoka to the islands, allowing you to sleep while traveling. Stops include Uku Island (arrival 3:55 a.m.), Ojika Island (4:40 a.m.), Nakadori Island (5:40 a.m. at Aokata Port), Naru Island (7:25 a.m.), and Fukue Island (8:15 a.m.).

You can explore the islands sequentially or focus on one destination for a more immersive experience. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple, or with a group, a cycling adventure in the Goto Islands offers something for everyone. While a day trip is possible, an overnight stay—preferably two nights on the same island—is highly recommended for the full experience.

1. Ojika Island (Ojika Town) – One of Kyushu’s Best Cycling Areas?

2. Nakadori Island (Shinkamigoto Town) – A Scenic Cycling Escape

3. Fukue Island (Goto City) – Exploring History on Goto’s Largest Island