Ishimura Manseido Main Shop Renewal

Ishimura Manseido is one of Hakata’s oldest sweets makers and is best known for their Tsuru no Ko 鶴乃子 egg-shaped sweet made with light marshmallows and filled with delicious egg-yolk filling.

Their main store, which celebrated its 115th anniversary recently, reopened on July 30, 2021. Located at the finish line of the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival’s finale, the new shop is located on the first floor of a newly built hotel and features a giant curtain with a cute illustration on it – you can’t miss it!

This illustration was drawn by Sengai, a Zen monk from the Edo period who served as the chief priest of Shofukuji Temple, a famous temple in Hakata (and the first Zen temple in Japan) for a long time. As a new symbol for Ishimura Manseido, it’s symbolic of the company’s support and connection to the traditions and culture of Hakata.

The store is like a small museum of Hakata sweets, including explanations of confectionaries, wooden molds used way back, old advertising signs, and other items related to Hakata culture.

A new sweet called “Tsuru no Ko no Ko” can only be eaten in the store. This fluffy and plump original dessert, made of layers of custard cream, ice cream, and freshly made marshmallow, is ¥750 and is a must-try! This new sweet is based on Ishimura Manshodo’s signature product, “Tsuru no Ko” (egg-shaped confectionery with yolk bean paste wrapped in marshmallow). It can also be enjoyed as a set (¥980) with a cool cup of fresh cold green tea.

Ishimura Manseido Main Store

2-1 Susaki-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Tel.: 092-291-1592

Open: 9:00~18:00