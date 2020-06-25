Momochi Indoors – Fukuoka City Museum and Fukuoka Public Library

Rain or shine, Momochi has attractions for any occasion.

Attention is turning to Momochi where the large E-Zo Fukuoka entertainment complex will open on July 21. While Momochi is known for its beaches, Fukuoka Tower and the dome, there is actually a lot to do in the area no matter when you visit. With the summer heat approaching, you’ll want to consider stopping by the well-cooled Fukuoka City Museum or the Fukuoka City Public Library, where you can read magazines and newspapers from around the world to your heart’s content.

In cooperation with Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk seaside hotel, we present a series of original reports on the popular and the lesser-known attractions of Momochihama.

Fukuoka City Museum

The four bronze statues in front of the museum and library were sculpted by Antoine Bourdelle, a master of modern French sculpture, between 1918 and 1922. The City purchased the statues to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation in 1989. The Asian-Pacific Exposition – Fukuoka ’89 (also known as Yokatopia) was held over 171 days to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Fukuoka City’s incorporation, during which time it attracted 8.23 million visitors. The main exposition building was reopened as the Fukuoka City Museum in 1990. In other words, the museum has served as the keystone of the neighborhood ever since Momochihama beach was backfilled to create the Seaside Momochi area.



Fukuoka City Museum

3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

092-845-5011

http://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/en/

Open: 9:30 ~ 17:30 (Last entry 17:00)

*Open until 20:00 on Fri., Sat. & Hol. during 7/22 ~ 8/26 and 8/13 (Last entry 19:30)

Closed: Mon. (If it’s a hol., the next weekday)

*Closed after Nov. 30 due to facility renovation (Open in Apr. 2021)

17 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

Permanent exhibition: Learn about the history and people of Fukuoka

Given its proximity to Asia, Fukuoka has long been a place in Japan with access to foreign cultures. You start your walk through the exhibit with the authentic Gold Seal, a national treasure that appears in ancient Chinese historical records. Next you learn how rice cultivation came to the area, and how trade and exchange flourished at the Korokan guest house for foreign dignitaries, which led to the establishment of Japan’s first-ever Chinatown. After this, you learn about the wealthy merchant families that called Hakata home, and you can see artifacts and documents from the Warring States Period. Finally, in the section on the history and people of Hakata in the 20th century, you may encounter some things you have actually seen or heard about as you learn about. If you live in the city, you should check out the permanent exhibit at least once.

Fukuoka wouldn’t be Fukuoka without Yamakasa

Every year between July 1 and July 15, Fukuoka kicks into festival mode for the storied Hakata Gion Yamakasa. Unfortunately, the festival has been cancelled this year for the first time in the postwar era, but if you want to learn about the history and significance of the festival, be sure to stop by the museum. Here you can see a model of Fukuoka at the end of the 19th century, before power lines were prevalent, when Yamakasa floats—which were much taller than a two-story building!—raced throughout the city. Why not brush up on your history now so you can enjoy next year’s festival to the fullest? And don’t forget to take a photo with the Gunshi Kanbei-themed kakiyama racing float that was built especially for the museum!

Museum cafe

With floor to ceiling windows on one wall, the naturally lit cafe above the main entrance makes for a perfect pit stop. The lunches, which change daily, are also popular with nearby residents. You can stop by the cafe without paying for admission to the museum, which makes it a great place to take a break when you are about and about in the Momochi area.





The photo shows the curry rice lunch with two large fried shrimp. The crispy fried shrimp pair well with the rich and flavorful curry. Jumbo fried shrimp curry ¥950 (plus tax)



Museum Cafe

Open: 9:30 ~ 17:30 (L.O. 17:00)

*Hours have been shortened for COVID-19 prevention. 11:00 ~ 15:00 (L.O. 14:30)

092-851-6740

Closed: Mon. (If it’s a hol., the next weekday)

http://gennanso.com/food/fukuoka_city_museum/

Fukuoka City Public Library

The Fukuoka City Public Library carries daily newspapers from 17 countries, including The New York Times and The Financial Times as well as magazines from all over the world like Rolling Stone and National Geographic from the United States, Elle from France, Vogue from Italy and Filmfare from India. The collection numbers around 1.3 million volumes, including 76,000 books and other materials in English, Chinese and Korean. The library is open to anyone, and residents of the city and students who commute to the city can borrow books. Enjoy reading in the bright window-side seats or stop by the Ciné-là movie hall to enjoy rare films from all over Asia. If it’s too hot or raining outside, the library makes for a great (and air conditioned!) destination for people of all ages.

Fukuoka City Public Library

3-7-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

092-852-0600

https://toshokan.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/english/index.htm

Open: 10:00 ~ 20:00 (Tue.~Sat.), 10:00 ~ 19:00 (Sun., hol.)

Closed: Mon., Dec. 28 ~ Jan. 4

15 min. On foot from Seahawk Galleria

Movie Hall Cine-la

The Fukuoka City Public Library maintains an archive of Asian films and invaluable films pertaining to Fukuoka. Aiming to become a hub for Asian film, the library collects films from all over Asia, including films shown at the Focus on Asia Fukuoka International Film Festival. Films are shown weekly Wednesdays through Sundays (Admission: ¥500, university and HS students ¥400, ES and JHS students ¥300) and themes change regularly. All the films contain Japanese subtitles, and most of them also contain English subtitles. The special feature for June 17~July 26 is a series of Iranian films about children. Check the Ciné-là homepage for titles and viewing times.

Children’s Library (Picture Books from around the World)

The Children’s Library features 138,000 volumes of picture books and children’s books as well as several kami-shibai picture card shows that aspiring storytellers can try their hand at telling. Around 6,500 of the books were collected from foreign countries with an eye on promoting cross-cultural communication beyond the language barrier.

Sister, friendship city corner

Since olden times, Fukuoka has flourished as a hub of exchange with foreign countries. The city has sister city partnerships with eight cities around the world with whom it exchanges books, and the libraries in each of these cities have sections dedicated to books sent by their sister cities.

Fukuoka’s Sister Cities

Oakland, CA USA; Guangzhou, China; Bordeaux, France; Auckland, New Zealand; Ipoh, Malaysia; Busan, Korea; and Atlanta, GA, USA; Yangon, Myanmar.

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 22 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours have been shortened for COVID-19 prevention. Some shops are closed.

Official HP: http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

Seahawk Galleria: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/shopping/seahawk-galleria/

This month we introduce three of the 22 shops inside Seahawk Galleria from fashion boutiques to fortune telling.

Cento per Cento

Centor per Cento is a select shop for the discerning woman. From elegant dresses and tunics to cute and casual tops and bottoms, the lineup will please the fashion-oriented woman. Bigger sizes are also available.



・The Hotel Select Zone

・10:00~20:00 (Hours have been shortened for June: 10:00 ~ 18:00 )

・Closed: Never

・092-832-2633

・http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/floor/shop/5





Uranai no Eki

Four fortune tellers, each with a specific focus (e.g., the Four Pillars of Destiny, palm reading, astrology and tarot cards) are available for readings on certain days (¥2,000 per 15 minutes). Numerology, oracle cards and color therapy sessions are available on Tuesdays, while feng shui consultations are only available on weekends.



・Canary Walk Zone

・10:00~20:00

・Closed: Never

・092-713-4433

・http://www.bm-p.co.jp/gyoumu.html

LEAVES

Leaves specializes in leather goods made right here in Fukuoka. Whether you’re in the market for something casual or formal, Leaves features a lineup of leather bags and accessories, such as business card holders, carefully hand-crafted in its in-house workshop. The simple designs bring out the inherent qualities of the leather, and the more you use them, the more they become pieces unique to you.

・Royal Blue Street Zone

・10:00~20:00 (Hours have been shortened: 10:00 ~ 17:00. Please check their official website for updated information)

・Closed: Never

・092-841-0038

・http://www.leaves-jp.com



