Momochi Now – A Sweets Buffet Packed with Local Strawberries!

Fukuoka is a big producer of strawberries, so when the fruit comes into season in the spring, you can find them everywhere throughout the city. Restaurants offer seasonal menus, such as parfaits and cakes using strawberries, and picking strawberries at strawberry farms is a popular activity for both tourists but also among locals.

The Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, a resort hotel in Momochi, not far from the city center, is currently running a sweets buffet that makes lavish use of strawberries.

For this seasonal event, one corner of the spacious Seala Brasserie and Lounge, the largest dining space of its kind in Fukuoka, is transformed into a secret garden-like buffet venue. The strawberry-themed spring sweets buffet is one of the most popular of the hotel’s regular sweets buffets held throughout the year.

This year, the buffet features two types of local strawberries: Amaou, the extremely well-known “King of Strawberries,” and Ichigosan, a new brand of strawberries produced in Saga Prefecture whose catchphrase is “perfectly shaped and delightfully sweet.”

In addition to classics like shortcake and cheesecake, the buffet features an array of exquisitely crafted sweets like candied Amaou, strawberry-laden tarts and strawberry fondue.

The in-house pâtissier’s specialty is the Amaou guimauve. It has the texture of a marshmallow, but is made with gelatin instead of egg whites, so it is soft and fluffy but yet still moist and sweet, with just a hint of Amaou flavor.

Also, you won’t want to miss the pavlova, a traditional dessert popular in Australia and New Zealand that is hard to find in Fukuoka.

Not only will you satisfy your appetite with a wide variety of strawberry sweets, the deluxe decorations serve to highlight the allure of a hotel buffet.

In addition to sweets, you can also enjoy an expansive menu of savory dishes including clam chowder, penne, Indonesian curry, nachos and more.

Strawberry Secret Garden Sweets Buffet

• 2/4 (Fri.) ~ 4/10 (Sun.)

*The sweets buffet is only available on Fri., Sat., Sun., and hol. during this period.

• Open: 15:30~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

• Price (tax, service fee incl.) : ¥4,500, 6 y.o. ~ 12 y.o. ¥2,500

• Reservation by tel: 092-844-8000 (10:00～18:00)

• Reservation by web: https://bit.ly/3pIXW2a

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/sweetsbuffet/seala-strawberry

• 4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

With 1,053 guest rooms, the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, one of Fukuoka’s most recognizable landmarks, is one of the largest Hilton hotels in Asia. The entrance floor is home to the Seala Brasserie and Lounge as well as the Seahawk Galleria shopping arcade.

