Momochi Now – New Japanese-Italian Fusion Restaurant Opens in Momochi

On Nov. 1, a new restaurant is set to open inside the Seahawk Galleria, the commercial zone inside the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk resort hotel with excellent access from both the city center and the nearby beach.

The Genkai Sea is one of Japan’s richest fishing grounds, and the new restaurant, Watalian Seven Tables, will serve Italian dishes that make the most of Fukuoka’s proximity to fresh seafood. The head chef, who honed his chops at the Japanese restaurant Keien, uses the techniques of washoku (Japanese cuisine) to create Italian dishes from a wealth of ingredients sourced from throughout Kyushu.

These dishes include a variety of seasonal seafood landed in Kyushu served as carpaccio and seasoned with light olive oil from Asakura City and seasonal kabosu and other local citrus fruits.

Or you can try the creamy risotto paired with domestically sourced eel, which is cooked to fluffy perfection and flavored with a sweet sauce.The pungent wasabi adds just the right accent. Other unique combinations include a seafood pasta with a sauce made from bonito broth.

There are seven tables arranged spaciously inside the well-lit restaurant, and you can either enjoy a course or order from the menu a la carte.

• Lunch course: pasta lunch ¥3,300 (appetizer, salad, soup, pasta, dessert, coffee), Watalian Lunch: ¥5,500 (pasta Lunch + fish + meat)

• Dinner course: ¥11,000, ¥16,500

Watalian Restaurant Seven Tables

6F Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk, 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Tel.: 092-844-8058

Lunch: 11:30~14:00 L.O. / Dinner: 17:30~21:00 L.O.

https://kiss-keien.com/

• Service charge 13% (prices listed on this page include 10% tax.)

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

• 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of October 2021)

• https://seahawk-galleria.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

Holiday Walk

This website by Seahawk Galleria offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

