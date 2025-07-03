First Look: Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition FUKUOKA Opens Above Hakata Station

A new kind of immersive art museum has opened for a limited time above Hakata Station. Over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists are reimagined as dynamic digital art using 3DCG animation and projection mapping, inviting visitors to step into a vividly rendered ukiyo-e world.

The exhibition is titled “Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition FUKUOKA.”

After stops in Nagoya, Milan, Kagoshima, and Tokyo—where it drew more than 250,000 visitors—this fifth edition comes to Fukuoka with several new highlights. These include a section dedicated to ukiyo-e with ties to Fukuoka and an enhanced layout of the popular “Waterfall” area, offering a refined and updated version of the past installations.

Photography and video recording are welcome throughout the venue. Whether you’re simply immersing yourself in the visuals or stepping into the projections to capture striking images, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the experience. (Light-colored clothing works especially well! The haori—a traditional short kimono-style jacket—shown in the photo is available for rent at the venue for ¥500 until July 11.)

The exhibition features nine themed digital spaces, each looping content that runs between 3 to 10 minutes. It’s a good idea to first take it all in at your own pace, then time your shots for the best photo opportunities.

The Fukuoka venue also introduces an olfactory element—scents designed to complement the visuals and deepen the immersive experience. In the “Beautiful” room, themed around bijin-ga (portraits of beautiful women), a delicate, refined fragrance inspired by Utamaro’s Woman Holding a Comb fills the air—evoking the subtle charm and elegance of the work.

In the “Elegance” space, which celebrates Edo-period pop culture, you’ll encounter the scent of fireworks. It pairs with dazzling visuals and a large-scale Mt. Fuji installation to create a full sensory experience.

The scents are created by Hatenko, a Japanese perfume brand that brings together traditional craftsmanship and modern expression. Their fragrances are available for purchase at the venue’s shop.

In addition to the digital installations, the exhibition also features a collection of original Edo-period ukiyo-e prints—28 in total, including some reproductions. Viewing the digital artworks alongside the originals offers a fresh and layered perspective on these historic pieces.

There’s also a play area for children, making it a family-friendly outing.

The shop corner features a wide range of original items—from small accessories to jackets like this one!

The venue is cool, comfortable, and directly connected to Hakata Station—ideal for a solo visit or a relaxed outing with friends.

And don’t miss the decorative kazariyama floats for the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival, on display in front of Hakata Station through July 15!

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition FUKUOKA

• 6/28 (Sat.) ~ 8/17 (Sun.)

• 10:00~20:00 (last admission at 19:15)

• JR Kyushu Hall (9F JR Hakata City, 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka)

• Entry fee: ¥2,200, HS & college / university students ¥1,800, child (4 y.o ~ JHS) ¥900, over 65 y.o. ¥1,900, set ticket with ¥1,000 Kooten meal voucher: ¥3,000, free for under 3 y.o.

* Receive a ¥100 discount on same-day ticket purchases at the venue by presenting a JQ Card or any credit card issued by Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores.

* Visitors may be asked to present a student ID or proof of age at the venue.

• Official English website