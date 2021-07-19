Wolfgang’s Fukuoka – BBQ at The Bar

You already know the fabulous steaks and classic American dishes that make Wolfgang’s Steakhouse so special, but did you know you can drop in for a casual burger or steak with cocktails at the bar counter?

Super-friendly K.P., the bilingual bartender, has worked at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka since its opening in 2016.

The bar, which can be used at any time during business hours, has a menu with some exclusive items. You might be imagining simple light snacks, but at this authentic New York-style steakhouse, you can get a solid meal!

The “Aged Beef and Vegetable Brochette” (¥3,200) will get you in the summer mood. Large cuts of Wolfgang’s signature-aged USDA Prime Black Angus beef are skewered on the BBQ, along with plenty of vegetables. You can flavor it with your favorite sauce, such as fond de veau (veal stock), horseradish, or mustard. Yum!

Then there’s a dish that you probably can’t find elsewhere in town: the Crab Cake Burger. A popular menu item at seafood restaurants and steakhouses in the United States, it’s a hefty crab meat patty sandwiched between two buns and served with a generous amount of tartar sauce. Crab Cake Burger (¥2,900). Sure, it’s a bit decadent, but you deserve it, right?

The items mentioned above are available anytime the restaurant is open and during Wolfgang’s Happy Hour, 3 pm to 6 pm. The happy hour includes not only alcoholic drinks but also non-alcoholic cocktails, fresh juices (¥800), and cocktails with fresh fruit. Pictured here are the summer-only Watermelon & Champagne and the Peach Martini (¥1,400). Domestic draft beer is just ¥600.

So whether you are simply flying solo and want a tasty meal at a counter, between meals, or preferring a bar counter’s atmosphere – Wolgang’s Fukuoka should be on your list. And relax; with transparent partitions, paper mask holders, and spacious seating, your safety is their top priority. Oh, and you can watch sports on TV, including the Olympics.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka

• Grand Hyatt 1F, 1-2-82 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:30 ~ 23:30 (Food 22:30 L.O. / Drink 21:30 L.O. )

• http://wolfgangssteakhouse.jp/en/

• https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/food/wolfgangs-steakhouse-fukuoka/