January 2020 Fukuoka Now

Boom! We begin the decade with Daizenji Tamataregu Oniyo, the fiery winter festival on the cover. And nothing warms the bellies of locals like a motsunabe hot pot, so try it at Motusnabe Nidaime Rakutenchi for lunch or dinner. The noodle page features a chicken specialty restaurant, Tori Tori Kenkyudan, that offers three varieties of chicken-based ramen (and delectable karaage!) This month’s bar is even more unusual. Megane Coffee & Spirits is a yatai (mobile stall) that serves only freshly ground coffee and spirits. Then for more good coffee and sweets served up inside a renovated old home in the quiet neighborhood – check out Kuromon Coffee. Our first feature is a guide to Arita in Saga prefecture, the birthplace of Japanese Pottery, and the second feature is an update on what’s new in the world of Kurume Kasuri, Fukuoka Prefecture’s original textile. And as usual, check our listings for all the best events this and next month!

Motsunabe Nidaime Rakutenchi – Gourmet

Kuromon Coffee – Cafe

Tori Tori Kenkyudan – Noodle

Megane Coffee Spirits – Bar

RECOMMENDED EVENTS

Tama Seseri

Heshikiri-Hasebe Sword

Daizenji Oniyo Fire Festival

Toka Ebisu New Year Festival

Japan Rugby Top League 2020

73rd Kagu Show Japan

Hatsukoshin Festival

Hakata Mochitsuki

Originally published in Fukuoka Now Magazine (fn253, Jan 2020)